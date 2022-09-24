ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

A woman is raising the alarm for what she says is her brother's 'deteriorating' health while in an Alabama prison, saying that he looks 'extremely malnourished'

By Taylor Ardrey
 3 days ago

The Vaughan Family is calling for support for Kastellio who they say is not receiving proper medical treatment while incarcerated.

Screenshot/GoFundMe

  • An Alabama family is calling for support amid heightened concern for their loved one's health in prison.
  • Kassie Vaughan said she received photos of her brother crying for help from prison earlier this week.
  • "I am not a doctor but his health seems to be deteriorating," Vaughan said.

A woman is raising the alarm about her brother, who is incarcerated at an Alabama prison, saying that his health is declining behind bars and alleging that he is not receiving proper treatment.

In a Facebook post on Wednesda y, Kassie Vaughan said when she last visited her brother, Kastellio — an inmate at Elmore Correctional Facility — in late July, he was healthy. However, recent photos she received from her sibling with the message "GET HELP" has caused heightened concern for the family.

"As you can see in these photos he is extremely malnourished. In these particular photos he cannot walk nor stand he is weak and vulnerable," the viral Facebook post said, adding  "I am not a doctor but his health seems to be deteriorating."

Kastellio, 32, is serving a 25-year sentence on charges connected to first-degree robbery and breaking and entering a vehicle, according to WBRC . Vaughan told the outlet that her brother mentioned that he has stomach problems and requested medical treatment, stating that he received the "bare minimum."

Vaughan said learned from a fellow inmate that her brother was getting surgery, unbeknownst to them, and that part of his small intestine was removed during the procedure, according to the report. The family immediately contacted the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), who told them that Kastellio was taken care of.

However, when the family received the photos, they decided to raise awareness on social media after not receiving an additional response from ADOC, according to WBRC.

In a statement released to the news station, the ADOC said they "fully investigated his situation from a clinical perspective, and he has been offered all necessary treatment for his condition. Also, he has been in touch with his family to update them on his situation." (ADOC did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.)

Per the report, the family refuted the claim that they have been in touch with ADOC. In a press release on Friday , national civil rights attorney Lee Merritt, who the family hired, said they are investigating the matter.

"The Vaughan family believes Mr. Vaughan was immediately discharged from the hospital on the same day as his surgery and was placed back into general population at Elmore Correctional Facility," the press release said. "Due to inadequate facilities, abuse, and medical neglect, Vaughan's medical condition rapidly deteriorated. Vaughan is believed to have lost 75lbs of body weight in less than a month."

The statement continued: "My office has begun working to ensure Mr. Vaughan receives the care his condition requires. We are also investigating whether or not agents of the state of Alabama violated their duty of care to Mr. Vaughan by allowing his medical condition to spiral to the point reflected in the images now circulating on the web."

The family created a GoFundMe to help Kastellio and raised $23,772 as of Saturday. According to an updated message on the fundraiser, he was transferred to Staton Correctional Facility.

"We are yet to know the status of his health. Our lawyer (Attorney Lee Merrick) is working diligently to do everything he can. We are thankful," the fundraiser said. "We appreciate the monetary assistance for my brother and whatever we need to get him medical help."

ATLveteran404
2d ago

Seriously, if you see the pictures I don’t think it’s malnourishment, something is seriously wrong with him, he needs medical attention asap, do the crime do the time, I get that but they also have a responsibility to keep and provide medical attention for him as long as he is incarcerated

Reply(133)
478
Cherokee Bill
2d ago

Reading through some of these comments helps me further understand that some if not most people will never get past their racism.

Reply(84)
384
Mary B
2d ago

I understand this man committed a crime, but don't neglect his healthcare. That is inhumane. I pray he gets treatment, gets well, does his time and becomes a productive member of society. 🙏🏻

Reply(15)
247
Insider

Insider

