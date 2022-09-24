ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
63-year-old Harlem man found stabbed in his apartment

By Dean Balsamini
New York Post
 3 days ago

Overnight bloodshed in the Big Apple was caused by the blade and not the bullet, police said.

The NYPD reported no shootings, but a 63-year-old man was found mysteriously stabbed in his Harlem home.

The victim’s son discovered his father knifed in the torso, shoulder and arm in the first-floor apartment they share at 125 Hamilton Pl. around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, police said.

The wounded 63-year-old old was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

The bloody knife was recovered at the scene, but there were no arrests, cops said.

“There are no suspects and we don’t know why this happened,” an NYPD spokesman said.

While no one was shot overnight, gunfire erupted in East New York Friday afternoon, leaving one man injured.

Police investigate the scene of a shooting on 32 Highland Blvd. in Brooklyn on Sept. 23, 2022.
Wayne Carrington

The victim, no age immediately available, was shot in the back while being robbed of his wallet and a chain on Highland Boulevard and Fanchon Place at about 4:10 p.m., police said.

The victim was taken to Brookdale Hospital in stable condition, cops said. The unknown assailant ran off and there were no arrests.

New York Post

