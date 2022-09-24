ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wwnytv.com

Your Turn: feedback on guns, warming center & travel to Canada

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County lawmakers will consider a resolution this week that opposes New York’s most recent gun law:. Thank you, Jefferson County for standing up to tyranny. Scott Desormo. A responsible gun owner should be happy to go through a vetting process. They would pass...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
Kathy Hochul
Hot 99.1

New Exotic Invasive Pest Found In NY State! See It? Report It!

New York State has been invaded! We have seen the Spotted Lanternfly. the land walking 'Frankenfish' and the Asian Longhaired Beetle invade our territory and they aren't the only ones. Today we have learned of the latest unwanted invasive species to enter the Empire State. According to the New York...
WILDLIFE
101.5 WPDH

New York State Man Allegedly Crashes Through AT&T Store, Smashes Store up With Bat

It was quite a scene late Sunday morning, as police say a New York state man crashed his vehicle through the front of an AT&T store. But they say he wasn't done there. Officials say the same man was seen inside the store causing damage to property with a baseball bat. We are not sure if the suspect was upset with the company's service or monthly rates, but police say he is now facing multiple charges.
NISKAYUNA, NY
#Hurricanes#The New York State Police#Puerto Rican
Syracuse.com

Tornado confirmed in Upstate NY by National Weather Service

The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado hit Upstate New York on Sunday. According to WBNG, the National Weather Service in Binghamton said a storm survey revealed a tornado moved through Walton, N.Y., between 6:30 and 6:41 p.m. on Sept. 25. The twister’s winds were measured at EF-0 to EF-1, the two weakest of six categories on the Enhanced Fujita scale used to measure tornado strength; wind gusts peaked at 95 miles per hour, the NWS said.
WALTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4

HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian was growing stronger as it approached the western tip of Cuba on a track to hit the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday. Ian was forecast to hit the western tip of Cuba as a major hurricane and...
FLORIDA STATE
News Break
Politics
Country
Puerto Rico
96.1 The Breeze

Horrible Lake Effect Rain to Impact New York State

The calendar says it’s fall and if you have been outside since Thursday, then you know that it sure feels like it’s spooky season. The temperatures went straight from summer to fall and it seems like this weather is here to stay, judging by the 10-day forecast in New York State.
ENVIRONMENT
ValueWalk

Plural Marriage Recognized In New York Under Key Precedent

WASHINGTON, D.C. (September 25, 2022) – A judge in New York has just ruled that polyamorous relationships – in this case a 3-person married unit living together in an apartment – are entitled to the same legal protection as opposite-sex or same-sex 2-person marriages. Engine No. 1’s...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
cnycentral.com

Central New Yorkers living in Florida brace for Hurricane Ian

SARASOTA, FL — Floridan's are spending the week gearing up for Hurricane Ian making it's way towards the coast. Originally from Central New York, Dennis Honeywell moved to Sarasota, Florida with his daughter about 10 years ago. No stranger to the tropical weather conditions, Honeywell is doing what he...
SARASOTA, FL

