2 Americans released by Russian separatists arrive in NYC
Two U.S. military veterans who disappeared three months ago while fighting Russia with Ukrainian forces arrived Friday at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport after their release by Russian-backed separatists as part of a prisoner exchange.“We’re looking forward to spending time with family and we’ll be in touch with the media soon,” Alex Drueke said after arriving at the airport with Andy Huynh at around noon. "Happy to be home.”Drueke, 40, and Huynh, 27, went missing in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine near the Russian border on June 9. They had traveled to Ukraine on their own...
"We got our miracle": Americans captured while fighting in Ukraine return home to Alabama
Two U.S. military veterans who disappeared three months ago while fighting with Ukrainian forces against Russia arrived home to Alabama on Saturday, greeted by hugs, cheers and tears of joy at the state's main airport. Alex Drueke, 40, and Andy Huynh, 27, had gone missing June 9 in the Kharkiv...
americanmilitarynews.com
2 US vets released by Russian-backed forces in prisoner exchange
Two U.S. military veterans who were captured by Russian-backed forces while fighting in Ukraine earlier this year have been released in a prisoner exchange, officials said on Wednesday. Alexander Drueke, 39, and Andy Huynh, 27, were among 10 prisoners released by Russian-backed forces as part of a prisoner exchange. Saudi...
Outsider.com
US Military Veterans Return Home to Alabama After Prisoner Exchange With Russia
Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh, two military veterans who recently were freed by Russian separatists, were back home in Alabama this weekend thanks to a prisoner exchange earlier in the week. The two had gone missing in June. Each had headed to Ukraine earlier this year to fight the Russians...
