Birmingham, AL

The Independent

2 Americans released by Russian separatists arrive in NYC

Two U.S. military veterans who disappeared three months ago while fighting Russia with Ukrainian forces arrived Friday at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport after their release by Russian-backed separatists as part of a prisoner exchange.“We’re looking forward to spending time with family and we’ll be in touch with the media soon,” Alex Drueke said after arriving at the airport with Andy Huynh at around noon. "Happy to be home.”Drueke, 40, and Huynh, 27, went missing in the Kharkiv region of northeastern Ukraine near the Russian border on June 9. They had traveled to Ukraine on their own...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
americanmilitarynews.com

Outsider.com

Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
CNN

Women who were under Russian occupation for six months speak out

More than 300 Ukrainian villages and towns have been liberated in four days of Ukraine’s counteroffensive, according to Ukrainian officials. CNN’s Melissa Bell speaks to residents about their experiences under Russia’s six-month occupation.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Could this ‘attack-resistant’ glass stop the next school shooter?

With children across the country back in school, their safety is a top priority. The May 24 shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman walked inside an elementary school, killing 19 students and two teachers, has administrators across the nation looking at school safety — including northeast Florida’s largest school district: Duval County Public Schools.
UVALDE, TX
Daily Mail

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes goes on trial for seditious conspiracy over January 6 riots - as attorneys argue that he and others in the far-right group won't get a fair hearing in DC

Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes will go on trial next week for seditious conspiracy over the January 6 riots on the US Capitol, considered one of the most serious cases to emerge from the insurrection. Jury selection began Tuesday and could take several days with the trial expected to last...
NBC News

Russians fearing conscription flood across border to Georgia and Mongolia

Russians trying to avoid getting conscripted to fight in Ukraine appeared to be trying to cross the border into Georgia, Kazakhstan and even remote Mongolia, satellite imagery suggested Monday. Video obtained by Colorado-based Maxar Technology showed long lines of cargo trucks and private vehicles leaving Russia and entering the neighboring...
AFP

'I'm no cannon fodder': Russians flee to Georgia

Nikita spent two days in traffic before he made it to Georgia, one of the thousands of Russian men seeking to evade the Ukraine war draft. He said Georgia was the top choice for those fleeing the draft because Russians can enter and stay up to a year without a visa.

