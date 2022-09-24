River Ridge’s shutout of Nature Coast shocks the North Suncoast in Week 5

Upsets happening, hurricanes brewing and district races getting all haywire. We are just in Week 5 of the season. That’s been the kind of season it’s been all over the state, but on the North Suncoast it was another interesting night of results. River Ridge managed to pull off one of the biggest surprises to date when they shutout Nature Coast. Gulf rolling up 52 points on a 3-1 Central team was something we weren’t exactly expecting. What about South Sumter throughly dominating Mitchell at home? Lastly, Hernando must be getting better after just losing 8-2 to a strong Lecanto team. Week 5 is in the books so we look at all of the results down below.

Gulf has surprised many with its 3-2 start. The Buccaneers are in the thick of district championship contention. Photo courtesy of Alejandro Tamyao

Week 5 results

River Ridge 17, Nature Coast 0 : In one of the biggest surprises of the night, the Royal Knights were able to upend one of Hernando County’s best teams with a shutout win Friday night. River Ridge’s Tyler Jensen and Sam Walls had 14 and nine tackles, respectively. The Sharks turned over the football seven times against the Royal Knights. “The thing is just we’ve only been together for 4 games,” River Ridge coach Greg Miller said. “A lot of teams in this area run power. Everything has been starting to come to get. We will get there. Our offense goes as Logan (Howard) goes.”

South Sumter 42, Mitchell 10 : The Mustangs rushed out to a 10-0 lead but then the Raiders scored 42 unanswered points in the loss on the road in Bushnell. Mitchell’s 32-point loss to South Sumter is the worst regular season loss they’ve had since losing 45-6 to Wiregrass Ranch in the 2016 season. The Mustangs have a quick turnaround with a key district game versus Land O’ Lakes in Week 6.

Crystal River 16, Citrus 7 : The Pirates are inching themselves over the .500 mark this season as they got by the Hurricanes in a tight contest on the road. Crystal River running back Dwann McCray led the Pirates with 130 yards rushing to improve the team to 3-2 on the season. Colton McNeely had 90 yards in the loss for Citrus.

Hudson 47, Sunlake 21 : Shootout at Cobra Stadium. The Cobras got out all over the Seahawks and never looked back, improving to 3-2. Hudson rushed out to a big lead over Sunlake, exiting the first quarter with a 20-0 advantage. The Cobras went into intermission leading 40-21.

Cypress Creek 42, Anclote 6 : History is being made at Cypress Creek as the Coyotes have notched the school’s first 4-0 start in program history. The most wins Cypress Creek has ever had in a season was six and with six games to go, the Coyotes are threatening to surpass that mark. Now they’ll put their undefeated record up against Pasco, who is also 4-0 on the season.

Springstead 28, Weeki Wachee 0

Gulf 52, Central 20

Lecanto 21, Hernando 7

Indian Rocks Christian 35, Bishop McLaughlin 0

Strawberry Crest 22, ZCA 6

Wildwood 72, Akelynn’s Angels 0

