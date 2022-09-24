Read full article on original website
yourdailylocal.com
Jakes Rocks Trail Fest 2022 a Huge Success
WARREN, Pa. Bigger and better than ever, the 2022 Jakes Rocks Trail Fest went off with great fanfare, fun and a lot of mountain biking. People came from all over to experience the trails, which now stretch over 25 miles in length. “Al in all we were really pleased with...
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Players Announce Sweeney Todd Cast
WARREN, Pa. – Warren Players is thrilled to introduce the cast of its 92nd season opener, “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street”, Oct. 6-9 at Struthers Library Theatre. Director Caitlin Webster and Vocal Director Rachel Harvey recently announced the cast, featuring Warren Players veterans and...
erienewsnow.com
Former Erie Residents Prepare For Hurricane Ian
For decades they dealt with snow and cold. Now it's heavy downpours and wind. Harry Hairston, Craig Woodard and John Dudley spent many years residing in Erie. All three now live in the Sunshine State and they are getting ready for the impact of Hurricane Ian. John Dudley, a former...
yourdailylocal.com
King & Queen of the Mountain
SHEFFIELD, Pa. – The 2022 Sheffield Homecoming King and Queen were crowned during halftime of the homecoming football game Saturday afternoon. Sydney Smead was crowned queen and Lucas McNeal was the king. Both were presented their crowns by last year’s queen and king, Madeline Roell and Michael Mihalic.
erienewsnow.com
Feeling Well-rested During the Winter
Erie News Now contributor Dr. Becky Dawson joined us live with advice on how to feel more rested during the fall and winter months. "It's all about routine," said Dr. Dawson. "What most people agree is that we need to put our phones down. So that means having no technology a half an hour before you go to sleep and creating a morning routine that doesn't involve picking up your phone and scrolling through things first thing in the morning."
yourdailylocal.com
Sheffield Volleyball Sweeps County Foe Youngsville
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – Sheffield went to county rival Youngsville and came away with a 3-0 win, 25-18, 25-13, 26-24. Kassidy Orinko had nine kills, nine digs, and four blocks as Sheffield earned a 3-0 (25-18, 25-13, 26-24) win over Youngsville. Rewatch the match. Orinko was named the Allegheny Grille...
UPMC Park adding new attractions outside its ballpark
While the Erie SeaWolves prepare for game two in Somerset, work crews are preparing to change the area around the ballpark. Not only will the construction from the Warner Theatre along French Street be completed, but a former SeaWolves building will be demolished, creating a new look for the south side of UPMC Park. “I’m […]
wnynewsnow.com
Kayaker Who Overturned On Chautauqua Lake Last Week, Dies
ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – An Ohio kayaker who overturned his craft on Chautauqua Lake last week has died. Family of 73-year-old Paul Maxim announced his passing as part of an online fundraiser. Maxim was found unconscious when first responders arrived on scene last Monday afternoon. Sheriff Deputies...
Inebriated man, booted from casino, falls into swamp, is rescued then cited
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police cited a man after he fell into a swamp on Sept. 25. The incident occurred at about 5:45 a.m. at the 8100 block of Perry Highway in Summit Township. The 23-year-old Cambridge Springs man reportedly was ejected from a casino for being intoxicated. He then wandered through the parking […]
explore venango
State Police Calls: Pleasantville Woman Accused of Under-Ringing at Walmart Self Checkout Seven Times
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Pa. (EYT) – Area Police responded to the following calls:. On September 3 around 4:00 p.m., state police responded to Titusville Walmart in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County, for a report of retail theft. Upon arrival, the Walmart Asset Protection Manager provided police with seven incidents, dating...
erienewsnow.com
Erie High School Engineering Students Create the Pumpkin Walk 2022 Display
Students in Erie High School's engineering lab have created a spooktacular lighting display featuring roughly 17,000 lights for this year's Pumpkin Walk at Waldameer Park. Students and teachers began planning, designing and programming the display last year. The monster-themed display features 8-feet tall dancing skeletons, flying bats, running rats, "singing"...
erienewsnow.com
Eerie Horror Fest Features a Spooktacular Line-Up for Horror Movie Fans
Eerie Horror Fest is back this October! The Horror Fest is the only festival of its kind in Northwestern Pennsylvania. The festival brings in a vast audience of cinema lovers, filmmakers, artists, entertainers, and industry leaders to convene in downtown Erie every fall. The 2022 Eerie Horror Fest will feature...
Rain to continue through Tuesday; watch for possible flooding
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Heavy rain has fallen in the Erie County area in the last 24-36 hours, with anywhere from 2” to locally 7” of rainfall reported. The weather set up is such that more bands of rain will rotate through Erie County into Tuesday, allowing for another 1-3” of rain on top of what has […]
Remember When: Lucille Ball’s Helicopter Landed At Jamestown High?
Everyone knows Jamestown, NY as the birthplace of Lucille Ball, star of I Love Lucy, and one of the greatest comedic stars ever. Back in 2018, the city opened the National Comedy Center in her honor with a unique visitor experience that is geared individually to every visitor that walks into the museum. Not only does the museum honor Lucille Ball’s work and document her history, it also details the history of the world’s greatest comedic stars, including writers, cartoonists, producers, and other notable figures who helped develop comedy into what it is.
yourdailylocal.com
WCYFL: Hogs Fall to Union City
RUSSELL, Pa. – Union City’s ground game proved too much as the Bears defeated the Warren Hogs, 39-14, under the lights at the Pasture of Pain on Saturday. Ethan Mitcham had multiple rushing touchdowns for the Bears who led 12-0 at the half. The Hogs started off strong...
Man injured in shooting near E. 9th & Ash streets in Erie
One person is injured after reportedly being shot overnight. Calls went out just before 12:15 a.m. Monday for one person with a gunshot wound near the intersection of East 9th and Ash streets in Erie. According to reports from the scene, one man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to the […]
Guest minister from Jerusalem visits Erie
The First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant welcomed a guest reverend from Jerusalem Sunday. Reverend Fursan Zu`mot is a part of the Presbyterian Church International peace-makers program that brought him to the United States for the first time to spread his message of building bridges. He has made multiple stops throughout the country, giving faith […]
explore venango
Venango County Photo of the Day
Two water rescues reported off Walnut Creek on Saturday
Fairview Fire and Rescue were called out to the foot of Walnut Creek late Saturday afternoon for two water rescues. The initial reports indicated that a boater shot off several distress flares to alert nearby boaters. Upon arrival, another boater had towed the distressed boat onto shore. According to witnesses at the scene, the boat had […]
2022 Porch Fest kicks off at Saint Andrew’s Church
Saturday was Porch Fest in Erie’s downtown bayfront area. Porch Fest is a music festival throughout the day that sees various musicians performing, just as you might think, out on local front porches. One such performance was in front of Saint Andrew’s Church, which had parishioners playing jazz music for their community. “Today in the […]
