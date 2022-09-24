ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Lake Michigan border states agree to create 1,100-mile scenic byway

By Rob Hart
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GaarL_0i8zjBkR00

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A new agreement between Illinois and the other Lake Michigan border states will make it easier to take an electric car on a long road trip.

An agreement that Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin reached last month will create a 1,100-mile scenic byway around Lake Michigan.

The road will have plenty of charging stations, so people will be able to take their electric car on a long road trip without worrying about a place to recharge.

Gary Goyke, President of Scenic Wisconsin, said the project will encourage drivers to take an EV out for a spin.

"It will consist of a network of electrical vehicle charging [stations] to have driveable shoreline all around Lake Michigan," Goyke said.

He called it an example of regional cooperation.

"It sends a message that we can work together,” Goyke said. “Michigan can work with Wisconsin, Indiana, and Illinois.  It can work with all four of the states.”

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 12

Related
WTHR

Indiana will be part of new 'extreme heat belt' coming to US

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will be part of a new “extreme heat belt” coming to the United States. The belt, stretching from Texas and Mississippi north to Indiana, will have the highest risk of extreme heat in the country. “Extreme heat” means heat indices over 125 degrees. Right...
INDIANA STATE
103.3 WKFR

Here’s the Latest Updated Winter Outlook for Michigan This Year

We are expected to have the perfect storm of perfectly fun and snow weather this winter. The National Weather Service recently released an updated weather outlook for December (2022,) January (2023,) and February (2023.) This outlook uses a basic scale of below average, average, or above average precipitation and temps. In my opinion, the outlook points to a fun and possibly very snowy winter.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
Local
Michigan Cars
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
Local
Illinois Traffic
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
Local
Michigan Traffic
Local
Indiana Traffic
Local
Illinois Cars
WIBC.com

Gas Prices to Go Up in Indiana and Great Lakes Region This Week

STATEWIDE–Gas prices are going up this week. Some stations are seeing increases as early as today across Indiana and the Great Lakes Region, says GasBuddy. Gas prices had been going down for 14 straight weeks, but now there are various issues causing the price change. “I don’t know that...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Lake Michigan#Border States#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Scenic Wisconsin#Ev#Audacy#Wbbm Newsradio Facebook
WBAY Green Bay

Why gas prices are shooting past $4 per gallon again

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Even if you haven’t filled up your tank yet, you’ve seen it. Gas prices are rising -- fast. AAA motor club says Wisconsin’s average price for unleaded fuel is $3.766, which is about 4 cents higher than the national average, $3.725. For...
GREEN BAY, WI
cw14online.com

VIDEO: A moose takes a dip in a northern Wisconsin lake

TOWN OF OMA (WLUK) -- Quite a sight on a lake in northern Wisconsin. Thanks to the bar and grill Yukon Fifty-One for sharing this video. The bar is located on Highway 51, on Pine Lake between Hurley and Mercer. Taken any good pictures or videos of wildlife lately? Share...
WISCONSIN STATE
WTHR

Indiana gas prices rising again

INDIANAPOLIS — Average gasoline prices in Indianapolis rose 19.2 cents per gallon in the last week and were averaging $3.85 per gallon Monday morning, according to GasBuddy's data from more than 650 stations. Prices in Indianapolis are 3.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, signaling an upward...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
fox2detroit.com

Michigan's million dollar scratchoffs • Hoverboard rider falls in Detroit River • SkyBridge Michigan opening

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Millions of dollars in scratch-off tickets are still floating around out there, but you should know which games they are before you plop down your money; a hoverboard rider demonstrating during the Detroit Auto Show falls into the river after a slip-up, and how and why a 92-year-old woman is standing up to the powerful Moroun family in her desire to stay in her home of 60 years: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
DETROIT, MI
WLUC

Michigan gas price averages see double-digit increase

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - According to AAA, drivers in Michigan are now seeing a 13-cent increase in gas price averages. Drivers statewide are now paying an average of $3.94 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline. This price is 7 cents more than this time last month and 70 cents more than this time last year. At the national level are paying nearly a quarter less at $3.71 per gallon.
DEARBORN, MI
whby.com

Gas prices soar in Northeast Wisconsin

CHICAGO — After several weeks of decline, gas prices increase significantly in Northeast Wisconsin. GasBuddy.com‘s latest survey finds the average in Appleton at $3.68 per gallon. That’s up 43 cents from last week. In Green Bay, the average rose 42 cents to $3.74 a gallon. The national...
APPLETON, WI
Michigan Daily

5 bills to watch in the Michigan legislature: September 2022

The following article explains five bills that have been introduced, passed or signed into law by the Michigan State Legislature or Gov. Gretchen Whitmer throughout the past few weeks. Each month, The Michigan Daily publishes a compilation of bills being floated around in the Michigan State Legislature for students at...
MICHIGAN STATE
WANE-TV

When could the first freeze arrive in NE Indiana?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Our temperatures dipped down into the upper 30s for the first time this fall on Friday morning, September 23. While this was too warm for a freeze, it certainly was a reminder that the cold morning air the autumn season brings is not all that far away.
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
24K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy