Lake Michigan border states agree to create 1,100-mile scenic byway

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — A new agreement between Illinois and the other Lake Michigan border states will make it easier to take an electric car on a long road trip.

An agreement that Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, and Wisconsin reached last month will create a 1,100-mile scenic byway around Lake Michigan.

The road will have plenty of charging stations, so people will be able to take their electric car on a long road trip without worrying about a place to recharge.

Gary Goyke, President of Scenic Wisconsin, said the project will encourage drivers to take an EV out for a spin.

"It will consist of a network of electrical vehicle charging [stations] to have driveable shoreline all around Lake Michigan," Goyke said.

He called it an example of regional cooperation.

"It sends a message that we can work together,” Goyke said. “Michigan can work with Wisconsin, Indiana, and Illinois. It can work with all four of the states.”

