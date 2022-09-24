Read full article on original website
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare Planning Board sends two items forward to commissioners
Dare County’s Planning Board has recommended to the county’s Board of Commissioners a text amendment for a pet crematorium in the R-2B zone, which is mapped in portions of Colington. The Planning Board also deemed the conditions reasonable and appropriate in a special use permit for a child...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Letter to the Editor: Additional information sought from school board
It would be a very unusual person who would be displeased by the performance of Dare County schools reported to the School Board by acting Superintendent Blackstock on September 13th. Such good performance on the part of students made me wonder what might be the other reason(s) the School Board used to buy out Dr. Farrelly’s contract; seems only fair that the Board would share such information with prospective Superintendent candidates (and the public?). (I am humorously (?) reminded of the first report Dr. Farrelly made to the public in September, 2017 at which he reported the performance of students under Dr. Burgess’ tenure.)
thecoastlandtimes.com
Letter to the Editor: Colington United Methodist offers heartfelt thanks to community
Colington United Methodist would like to express how grateful they are for everyone who was a part of their spring semi-annual yard sale held on May 7th this year. It was thanks to the kind and caring local community that we were able to send all the profits from the spring yard sale to assist the Ocracoke United Methodist Church with its rebuilding efforts. Our neighbors to the south are still in the process of recovering from the losses sustained during Hurricane Dorian. The Ocracoke community is strong and resilient, but their recovery has been hindered by the economic forces that have been affecting the country. The funds generated this past spring will aid in Ocracoke’s rebuilding efforts as we continue to pray for their full restoration.
City leaders propose curfew for teens to curb violent crimes in Elizabeth City
We spoke with Mayor Kirk Rivers and he said police would have to enforce the curfew but right now he believes the police department needs to focus on building trust with the community.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Nags Head addresses safety concern with creative solution
Nags Head code enforcement officer Chris Trembly had a creative, low-cost idea for decreasing the response time for Ocean Rescue, EMS and firefighters, and Nags Head commissioners couldn’t be more excited. Trembly proposed, at the September 7 commissioners meeting, to repurpose street signs the town has in its possession...
outerbanksvoice.com
Abortion rights a central message at Dowdy Park rally
Speakers hailing from as close as Dare County and as far away as Charlotte and New York shared messages encouraging civil engagement and hope for the state’s future at Rally for Our Freedoms on Sept. 25 at Dowdy Park in Nags Head. The Dare County Democratic Party, Democratic Women...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Shooting death of Elizabeth City woman being investigated, police seek information from public
The Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating the shooting death of an Elizabeth City woman and is seeking information from the public. According to an ECPD press release, on September 23, 2022 at around 7:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to a gunshot victim near the 500 block of West Grice Street. Officers arrived on scene and found Erin Gibbs, 38, of Elizabeth City.
WITN
Victims identified in deadly ultra-light crash on Outer Banks
SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. (WITN) - Names have been released in Wednesday’s deadly ultra-light crash on the Outer Banks. Southern Shores police said the pilot of the aircraft, 56-year-old Kenneth Budd, died in the accident, while 36-year-old Steve Fisher, the passenger, survived. Both men are from Lancaster, Pennsylvania. The crash...
Filly euthanized | Corolla Wild Horse Fund announces sad news
COROLLA, N.C. — A filly that developed a bone infection damaging her hoof and leg had to be euthanized, the Corolla Wild Horse Fund said Friday. Ceres, who was just six weeks old, came into contact with pythiosis fungus and because her immune system wasn't developed, it did major damage.
WITN
Elizabeth City police investigating homicide of woman
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City police officers are investigating what they say is a homicide of a woman on Friday. The Elizabeth City Police Department says on Friday at about 7:20 p.m., officers heard of a gunshot victim near the 500 block of West Grice Street. Officers arrived and found Erin Gibbs, 38, of Elizabeth City. She was rushed to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, then airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Shawboro man arrested following pursuit in Moyock area
The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a Shawboro man was arrested following a pursuit. According to information from CCSO, on September 13, 2022 at around 6:30 p.m., a CCSO deputy clocked a motorcycle “well over the exceeded posted speed and attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the Moyock area. A pursuit ensued and ended at the Tulls Creek Rd and Hwy 168 intersection with deputies boxing in driver off the intersection and making the arrest.”
islandfreepress.org
Ian will bring heavy rainfall, potential flooding later this week
Though Hurricane Ian will weaken after landfall and track to the west of the Outer Banks, a combination of an offshore front and tropical moisture associated with Ian will lead to an extended period of heavy rain across Eastern N.C. late this week, per a Monday morning update from the National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City office.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Columbia Missionary Baptist to celebrate 153 years at homecoming service
Columbia Missionary Baptist Church, located at 710 Bridge Street in Columbia, will be celebrating 153 years of ministry during a homecoming service on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 11 a.m. Rev. Royce Williams of Rocky Mount will be bringing the message. After the morning service, lunch will follow in the...
obxtoday.com
OBX Fall Bike Fest, Dare County Motorcycle Toy Run & Bike Show underway through this weekend
The OBX Fall Bike Fest is currently underway at The Soundside Event Site located at 6800 S. Croatan Hwy in Nags Head and is inviting bike enthusiasts of all kinds to join them for a spectacular cause. All proceeds collected during this 3-day event spanning from Thursday, September 22, to...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Veterans to be honored at Cape Hatteras Secondary School
For the first time since November 2019, the staff and students of Cape Hatteras Secondary School will be honoring local veterans with a special ceremony Wednesday, November 9, 2022 in the campus gymnasium. The program had become an annual tradition at Cape Hatteras Secondary School until the COVID pandemic and ensuing protocols forced the cancellation of the event in 2020 and 2021.
Elizabeth City woman shot and killed Friday night on West Grice Street
Officers arrived on the scene and found Erin Gibbs, a white female age 38, of the 700 block of Oak Stump Road.
publicradioeast.org
National seashore officials cautioning beach visitors about ENC impacts from distant Hurricane Fiona
Cape Hatteras National Seashore officials are recommending that visitors avoid the beach near Rodanthe through the weekend because of the potential for ocean over wash and beach erosion associated with distant Hurricane Fiona. The recommendation to avoid a two-mile stretch of beach, between the north end of Rodanthe and South...
outerbanksvoice.com
Marching down memory lane with the Nags Head Casino
(The Town of Nags Head and CURRENTtv) The town of Nags Head posted this fascinating 6:23 minute video of the old Nags Head Casino that in its heyday, was clearly the OBX hotspot — complete with interviews of those who remember the good times there. A couple other points to note. Check out the wide-open spaces along the beach and try and think about a time when one police officer covered the entire town.
spectrumlocalnews.com
‘Rainbow fentanyl’: DEA warns of colorful drugs targeting young people
DARE COUNTY, N.C. — Communities are on high alert after a warning about a new drug trend earlier this month. Colorful fentanyl pills, also known as “rainbow fentanyl,” have been identified by the Drug Enforcement Administration in 18 states, according to the agency's August report. The Dare...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Alice M. Griffith
Alice May Pritchard Griffith, 76, of Elizabeth City, died September 21, 2022 at her son’s home. Born in Pasquotank County on March 11, 1946 to the late Horace Pritchard and Gladys Burgess Pritchard, she was the widow of Virgil Griffith Jr. Survivors include daughter Peggy Matthews (Stacey), son George...
