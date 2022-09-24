Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
If you happen to live in Alabama and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are known for serving incredibly delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, they all have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse made it on the list?
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
If you happen to live in Alabama and you love to go out with your loved ones from some nice burgers, from time to time, then you are in the right place because below I've put together a list of three great burger spots in Alabama that you should absolutely visit.
"We got our miracle": Americans captured while fighting in Ukraine return home to Alabama
Two U.S. military veterans who disappeared three months ago while fighting with Ukrainian forces against Russia arrived home to Alabama on Saturday, greeted by hugs, cheers and tears of joy at the state's main airport. Alex Drueke, 40, and Andy Huynh, 27, had gone missing June 9 in the Kharkiv...
americanmilitarynews.com
2 US vets released by Russian-backed forces in prisoner exchange
Two U.S. military veterans who were captured by Russian-backed forces while fighting in Ukraine earlier this year have been released in a prisoner exchange, officials said on Wednesday. Alexander Drueke, 39, and Andy Huynh, 27, were among 10 prisoners released by Russian-backed forces as part of a prisoner exchange. Saudi...
US Military Veterans Return Home to Alabama After Prisoner Exchange With Russia
Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh, two military veterans who recently were freed by Russian separatists, were back home in Alabama this weekend thanks to a prisoner exchange earlier in the week. The two had gone missing in June. Each had headed to Ukraine earlier this year to fight the Russians...
Willie Simmons Remains in an Alabama Prison for Life for Stealing $9 Forty Years Ago
Willie Simmons(Photo: ALDOC) It might sound outrageous to think that anyone would be given a life sentence without parole for stealing $9, but that is exactly what happened to Alabama resident, Willie Junior Simmons.
Man accused of raping Alabama teen at knifepoint recaptured
An Alabama man accused of breaking into a house and raping a teenage girl at knifepoint was arrested Wednesday after six nearly six months on the run. Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputies announced the arrest of Trenton Turner Reed, 27, of Hartselle, Alabama, was captured off Barkley Bridge Road near Hartselle, Alabama. Deputies were assisted by U.S. Marshals and Decatur police.
After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast
Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
Alabama apparently botched recent execution, anti-death penalty group asserts
Montgomery, Ala. — Alabama corrections officials apparently botched an inmate's execution last month, an anti-death penalty group alleges, citing the length of time that passed before the prisoner received the lethal injection and a private autopsy indicating his arm may have been cut to find a vein. Joe Nathan...
Meet the Black Woman Lawyer to Represent Alabama Pastor Who Was Wrongfully Arrested
Atlanta-based attorney Bethaney Embry Jones is one of the lawyers representing Alabama pastor Michael Jennings after he was wrongfully arrested by Childersburg police. Jones is an exceptional lawyer who specializes in civil rights and personal injury cases. In May 2022, Pastor Jennings was arrested while standing outside next to a...
Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft
Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
Trump rips 'fat,' 'phony,' 'whiny' DeSantis as he aims to clear 2024 GOP field
Former President Donald Trump offered a stunning rebuke of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as polls show the latter posing a significant obstacle to the former's 2024 plans.
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine Dodson
"Where Are They Now, Alabama?" Takes a look back at the famous and infamous from Alabama with updates of where they are today. Follow me for more "Where Are They Now, Alabama?" in the future!
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Alabama
Do you live in Alabama or plan on travelling there in the near future? Then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing places that make for a fun and affordable weekend getaway in Alabama. Here's what made it on the list.
Wave 3
Alabama French bulldog puppy born green
HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A dog owner in Helena is celebrating his French bulldog’s unique addition to her litter. The French bulldog gave birth to a green puppy!. Mark Ruffin is the dog’s owner and owner of Big Rajah Bullies. He says the mom was actually supposed to have a C-section but when he went to check on her he found she had two puppies naturally and one of them was green.
Washington Examiner
Biden team’s subpoena of an Alabama traditionalist group is frightfully abusive
Sometimes, legal motions are so improper and constitutionally offensive that the lawyers deserve to suffer personal and professional consequences, along with any supervisors who approved them. Such is the case with a stunningly abusive subpoena issued by the Justice Department against a citizens’ group in Alabama. Acting through Assistant...
Anti-training center activists vandalize Alabama home of construction executive
The home of an Alabama construction executive was targeted and vandalized last week, authorities said, apparently due to his company’s ties to Atlanta’s planned police and fire training center.
Syphilis on the rise in babies in Alabama, early detection can help
A wave of sexually transmitted diseases is increasingly affecting the tiniest patients in Alabama, more than doubling the number of babies born since 2019 with infections that can cause death and disability. Congenital syphilis happens when a mother passes a sexually transmitted infection on to her baby. Up to 40...
Virginia students protest Youngkin transgender policies
McLEAN, Va. (AP) — Student activists held school walkouts across Virginia on Tuesday to protest Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed changes to the state’s guidance on transgender student policies, revisions that would roll back some accommodations. Beginning Tuesday morning, students streamed out of their classrooms to decry the model policies unveiled earlier this month. If adopted by school districts, the policies would require parental sign-off on the use of any name or pronoun other than what’s in a student’s official record. They also say participation in certain school programming and use of school facilities should be based on a...
Russians fearing conscription flood across border to Georgia and Mongolia
Russians trying to avoid getting conscripted to fight in Ukraine appeared to be trying to cross the border into Georgia, Kazakhstan and even remote Mongolia, satellite imagery suggested Monday. Video obtained by Colorado-based Maxar Technology showed long lines of cargo trucks and private vehicles leaving Russia and entering the neighboring...
