Alabama State

3 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

If you happen to live in Alabama and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are definitely in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are known for serving incredibly delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. On top of that, they all have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse made it on the list?
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama

If you happen to live in Alabama and you love to go out with your loved ones from some nice burgers, from time to time, then you are in the right place because below I've put together a list of three great burger spots in Alabama that you should absolutely visit.
americanmilitarynews.com

2 US vets released by Russian-backed forces in prisoner exchange

Two U.S. military veterans who were captured by Russian-backed forces while fighting in Ukraine earlier this year have been released in a prisoner exchange, officials said on Wednesday. Alexander Drueke, 39, and Andy Huynh, 27, were among 10 prisoners released by Russian-backed forces as part of a prisoner exchange. Saudi...
Alabama Now

Man accused of raping Alabama teen at knifepoint recaptured

An Alabama man accused of breaking into a house and raping a teenage girl at knifepoint was arrested Wednesday after six nearly six months on the run. Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputies announced the arrest of Trenton Turner Reed, 27, of Hartselle, Alabama, was captured off Barkley Bridge Road near Hartselle, Alabama. Deputies were assisted by U.S. Marshals and Decatur police.
AccuWeather

After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast

Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
Business Insider

Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft

Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Alabama

Do you live in Alabama or plan on travelling there in the near future? Then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing places that make for a fun and affordable weekend getaway in Alabama. Here's what made it on the list.
Wave 3

Alabama French bulldog puppy born green

HELENA, Ala. (WBRC) - A dog owner in Helena is celebrating his French bulldog’s unique addition to her litter. The French bulldog gave birth to a green puppy!. Mark Ruffin is the dog’s owner and owner of Big Rajah Bullies. He says the mom was actually supposed to have a C-section but when he went to check on her he found she had two puppies naturally and one of them was green.
Washington Examiner

Biden team’s subpoena of an Alabama traditionalist group is frightfully abusive

Sometimes, legal motions are so improper and constitutionally offensive that the lawyers deserve to suffer personal and professional consequences, along with any supervisors who approved them. Such is the case with a stunningly abusive subpoena issued by the Justice Department against a citizens’ group in Alabama. Acting through Assistant...
The Associated Press

Virginia students protest Youngkin transgender policies

McLEAN, Va. (AP) — Student activists held school walkouts across Virginia on Tuesday to protest Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s proposed changes to the state’s guidance on transgender student policies, revisions that would roll back some accommodations. Beginning Tuesday morning, students streamed out of their classrooms to decry the model policies unveiled earlier this month. If adopted by school districts, the policies would require parental sign-off on the use of any name or pronoun other than what’s in a student’s official record. They also say participation in certain school programming and use of school facilities should be based on a...
NBC News

Russians fearing conscription flood across border to Georgia and Mongolia

Russians trying to avoid getting conscripted to fight in Ukraine appeared to be trying to cross the border into Georgia, Kazakhstan and even remote Mongolia, satellite imagery suggested Monday. Video obtained by Colorado-based Maxar Technology showed long lines of cargo trucks and private vehicles leaving Russia and entering the neighboring...
