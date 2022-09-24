Read full article on original website
Squirrel causes power outage for thousands of Bangor residents
BANGOR, Maine — Sunday morning, many folks in Bangor were sent back to the dark ages thanks to one small critter. At about 7:30 a.m., a squirrel caused damage to the Broadway substation on Stillwater Avenue. The damage created an outage on parts of Kenduskeag Avenue, Stillwater Avenue, and many streets in between.
CMP crews head to Canada to help with storm repairs
BANGOR, Maine — In response to Hurricane Fiona making landfall this weekend, Central Maine Power (CMP) is sending crews to Canada to help repair damage from the storm. Sixteen line crews departed from Bangor Sunday evening as they made their way to Calais. Crews are then scheduled to cross the U.S. border into Canada early Monday morning.
Furry Friends at 4: Maggie needs a home
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Kathryn Ravenscraft from the Bangor Humane Society is here with another animal looking for a home. This week she brought Maggie, a mastiff mix puppy.
Paddle Your Way Through an Incredible Shipwreck Off the Coast of Maine
The Maine coastline can offer any traveler a host of amazing sights. And while lighthouses, beaches, and wildlife offer incredible amounts of adventure, there's something truly mysterious and intriguing about shipwrecks. That includes the one that sits on the coast of Castine, Maine, that looks it could be straight out of a Pirates of the Caribbean movie.
Do You Remember The Classic Pepsi Commercial That Was Filmed in Maine?
Pepsi People Feelin' Free. That was the title of a Pepsi commercial that was filmed in Maine way back in 1973. The commercial actually played during the 1974 Super Bowl Pretty cool. The spot's premise is classic: a bunch of cool 70's kids get together and throw a charity car wash. All while hammering some Pepsi-Cola. Check out the price of the car wash at the beginning of the spot....only a BUCK!. Hey, it was 1973, after all. The best part of this commercial, other than it being filmed in Maine, is the 70's fashion and the throwback cars. And of course, the schmaltzy Pepsi singers and jingle. Be wary-the song will be stuck in your head all day.
BioBlitz in Old Town offers nature experience for Mainers
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - The Hirundo Wildlife Refuge hosted a BioBlitz event in Old Town Sunday. Using the iNaturalist app on their phone, visitors observed and documented various species at the refuge. People also downloaded the Seek app and discovered what species they found. Images were uploaded on the...
Maine Corn Maze Named Best in the USA
The results were announced Friday for USA Today's 10 best corn mazes in the USA. Treworgy Orchards was in the running for the title and definitely had plenty of tough competition. Thanks to everyone that voted and helped Treworgy end up winning the title of the best corn maze in the USA. Treworgy Orchard is no stranger to this contest, having placed second in 2021 and been in the top ten for the last five years. The theme of this year's winning maze is "Winnie the Pooh".
Bucksport woman celebrates 106th birthday
BUCKSPORT, Maine (WABI) - Well, we’d call her the best thing since sliced bread, but she was actually born before it. Ruth Bunt of Bucksport is turning 106 years young. She celebrated the day alongside her family at home and enjoyed a carrot cake. In this century plus lifetime,...
Palmyra farmer sells pink pumpkins for a cure
PALMYRA, Maine (WABI) - If you drove by Pat’s Propane in Palmyra Saturday, you might have noticed something different. Owner Pat White has been growing a variety of pumpkin that has a pinkish hue for the last five years. For only five dollars, people can pick out their own...
Bangor Country Concerts for Next Summer Wish List
Is it too early to start thinking about the concerts for next year along the Bangor waterfront at Maine Savings Amphitheater. We can always think about them. We can always dream. Who would you include on your bucket list of concerts you wanna see in the summer of 23 in...
Maine Man Searching For Cake Mixer Discovers Something From Medieval Times
According to Central Maine, a 24-year-old man named Will Sideri stopped by an estate sale to search for a pretty simply item, a cake mixer. This took place on Saturday on Pleasant St. in Waterville. He likes to bake and was in search of a mixer!. As the article states,...
Franklin residents to vote on quarry moratorium
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Franklin voters have a new question on their ballots. The question asks if a rock quarrying moratorium ordinance should be enacted. This comes on the heels of a large quarry proposal that has residents concerned over noise, proximity and environmental issues. They say there are no...
Maine dental practice closing 2 locations due to staffing shortages
Portland, Maine-based Community Dental will close two of its six Maine locations due to workforce shortages, CBS affiliate WGME reported. The practice will close its Rumford and Monson locations Nov. 23. Community Dental has attempted to recruit staff, but has been unsuccessful in hiring qualified hygienists and dentists in the...
Missing 83-Year-Old Maine Man Found Safe
A Silver Alert has been cancelled and a Connor Township man has been found. UPDATE: Maine State Police say Claude Lamothe has been safely located. Maine State Police say 83-year-old Claude Lamothe was reported missing after failing to return home from a trip into Caribou. He was last seen Saturday at approximately 3:30 in the afternoon leaving the Caribou location of Daigle Oil. Officials are concerned because they say Lamothe has cognitive issues.
Bangor PD has new ideas to help with homelessness in the city
BANGOR, Maine — Some communities across Maine are seeing more and more people without housing. In Bangor, it's been an ongoing issue, and the city's police department has some ideas to help curb the number of people who are not seeking shelter. There are at least 170 people in...
Fun activities join messages of hope at Recovery Palooza
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - On Saturday the Bangor waterfront hosted the Recovery Palooza. Live music joined food, games, and several organizations dedicated to recovery as well as one prominent message. “There is hope. There is help and you just gotta ask for the help,” said Robin Meservey of Bangor.
Gravy train stops in Waterville
The annual Fall Concert is officially back, and it’s coming in full steam ahead. The Student Programming Board (SPB) released the highly anticipated news of the Fall Concert’s headliner through an email on Saturday, Sept. 17. As the news rippled through the campus, murmurs of Yung Gravy—dubbed the Gravy Train—and his future arrival, could be heard everywhere.
Mainers voice concerns over possible 200% price hike for natural gas
CUMBERLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A public hearing was held in Cumberland Thursday night to discuss a proposed 200 percent distribution rate increase for Summit Natural Gas. Only a handful of people got up to speak during the public comment period, but their tone was clear: they can’t afford this.
3 Great Pizza Places in Maine
What is one food that you would never get tired of eating? If the answer is a delicious pizza then keep on reading to find out about three amazing pizza spots in Maine that you should visit if you've never tried their food. No matter how you prefer your pizza, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
Rockland commemorates installation of El Faro Salute
ROCKLAND — “Upon seeing the sketch of the faceless seaman and sailors, I actually got chills with such a tremendous tribute to the crew,” said CDR John Buckley (retired), U.S. Navy, who wore his uniform to represent all senior member officers who truly cared for and served the persons in their charge.
