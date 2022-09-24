Read full article on original website
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare Planning Board sends two items forward to commissioners
Dare County’s Planning Board has recommended to the county’s Board of Commissioners a text amendment for a pet crematorium in the R-2B zone, which is mapped in portions of Colington. The Planning Board also deemed the conditions reasonable and appropriate in a special use permit for a child...
Second largest blue marlin in Virginia history snagged off Virginia Beach
The Reelin N Dealin was already having a good day on the water when it turned into a great day some 70 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Nags Head addresses safety concern with creative solution
Nags Head code enforcement officer Chris Trembly had a creative, low-cost idea for decreasing the response time for Ocean Rescue, EMS and firefighters, and Nags Head commissioners couldn’t be more excited. Trembly proposed, at the September 7 commissioners meeting, to repurpose street signs the town has in its possession...
Elizabeth City woman shot and killed Friday night on West Grice Street
Officers arrived on the scene and found Erin Gibbs, a white female age 38, of the 700 block of Oak Stump Road.
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend Getaway
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Virginia, you might want to consider the following places.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Shooting death of Elizabeth City woman being investigated, police seek information from public
The Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating the shooting death of an Elizabeth City woman and is seeking information from the public. According to an ECPD press release, on September 23, 2022 at around 7:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to a gunshot victim near the 500 block of West Grice Street. Officers arrived on scene and found Erin Gibbs, 38, of Elizabeth City.
WITN
Elizabeth City police investigating homicide of woman
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City police officers are investigating what they say is a homicide of a woman on Friday. The Elizabeth City Police Department says on Friday at about 7:20 p.m., officers heard of a gunshot victim near the 500 block of West Grice Street. Officers arrived and found Erin Gibbs, 38, of Elizabeth City. She was rushed to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, then airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.
City leaders propose curfew for teens to curb violent crimes in Elizabeth City
We spoke with Mayor Kirk Rivers and he said police would have to enforce the curfew but right now he believes the police department needs to focus on building trust with the community.
2 Virginia Beach historic sites added to Virginia Landmarks Register
Virginia has added nine new historic sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register and two of them are in Virginia Beach.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Letter to the Editor: Colington United Methodist offers heartfelt thanks to community
Colington United Methodist would like to express how grateful they are for everyone who was a part of their spring semi-annual yard sale held on May 7th this year. It was thanks to the kind and caring local community that we were able to send all the profits from the spring yard sale to assist the Ocracoke United Methodist Church with its rebuilding efforts. Our neighbors to the south are still in the process of recovering from the losses sustained during Hurricane Dorian. The Ocracoke community is strong and resilient, but their recovery has been hindered by the economic forces that have been affecting the country. The funds generated this past spring will aid in Ocracoke’s rebuilding efforts as we continue to pray for their full restoration.
There's a Ghost Town Hidden Inside this Virginia State Park
Virginia is brimming with fun and interesting places to explore. No matter how many state parks and hikes you embark on, there's always something new to uncover within the Old Dominion.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare County municipalities to refund portion of occupancy tax payment
Dare County and the towns within are figuring out the process to refund a portion of occupancy tax received. The Dare County tax office found an error recently in the payments from campgrounds. While RV and cabin dwellers do pay occupancy tax, tent campers do not. It has been determined that for the last several years, campgrounds have been mistakenly charging tent campers the occupancy fee.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Columbia Missionary Baptist to celebrate 153 years at homecoming service
Columbia Missionary Baptist Church, located at 710 Bridge Street in Columbia, will be celebrating 153 years of ministry during a homecoming service on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 11 a.m. Rev. Royce Williams of Rocky Mount will be bringing the message. After the morning service, lunch will follow in the...
One dead after ultralight glider crashes into ocean in North Carolina
SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. — One person was killed and another was rescued after an ultralight glider crashed off the coast of the Outer Banks. An ultralight glider carrying two people malfunctioned around 10 a.m. on Wednesday and landed in the ocean, according to a press release from the town of Southern Shores. Shortly after the crash, one person was rescued and brought to shore.
islandfreepress.org
Ian will bring heavy rainfall, potential flooding later this week
Though Hurricane Ian will weaken after landfall and track to the west of the Outer Banks, a combination of an offshore front and tropical moisture associated with Ian will lead to an extended period of heavy rain across Eastern N.C. late this week, per a Monday morning update from the National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City office.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Letter to the Editor: Additional information sought from school board
It would be a very unusual person who would be displeased by the performance of Dare County schools reported to the School Board by acting Superintendent Blackstock on September 13th. Such good performance on the part of students made me wonder what might be the other reason(s) the School Board used to buy out Dr. Farrelly’s contract; seems only fair that the Board would share such information with prospective Superintendent candidates (and the public?). (I am humorously (?) reminded of the first report Dr. Farrelly made to the public in September, 2017 at which he reported the performance of students under Dr. Burgess’ tenure.)
thecoastlandtimes.com
Shawboro man arrested following pursuit in Moyock area
The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a Shawboro man was arrested following a pursuit. According to information from CCSO, on September 13, 2022 at around 6:30 p.m., a CCSO deputy clocked a motorcycle “well over the exceeded posted speed and attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the Moyock area. A pursuit ensued and ended at the Tulls Creek Rd and Hwy 168 intersection with deputies boxing in driver off the intersection and making the arrest.”
Hampton Roads watching the potential for Hurricane Ian
September is National Preparedness Month, and many on the East Coast have hurricane preps on their minds. Tropical Depression Nine has now formed in the Caribbean Sea. It could become Hurricane Ian.
Filly euthanized | Corolla Wild Horse Fund announces sad news
COROLLA, N.C. — A filly that developed a bone infection damaging her hoof and leg had to be euthanized, the Corolla Wild Horse Fund said Friday. Ceres, who was just six weeks old, came into contact with pythiosis fungus and because her immune system wasn't developed, it did major damage.
obxtoday.com
OBX Fall Bike Fest, Dare County Motorcycle Toy Run & Bike Show underway through this weekend
The OBX Fall Bike Fest is currently underway at The Soundside Event Site located at 6800 S. Croatan Hwy in Nags Head and is inviting bike enthusiasts of all kinds to join them for a spectacular cause. All proceeds collected during this 3-day event spanning from Thursday, September 22, to...
