Colington United Methodist would like to express how grateful they are for everyone who was a part of their spring semi-annual yard sale held on May 7th this year. It was thanks to the kind and caring local community that we were able to send all the profits from the spring yard sale to assist the Ocracoke United Methodist Church with its rebuilding efforts. Our neighbors to the south are still in the process of recovering from the losses sustained during Hurricane Dorian. The Ocracoke community is strong and resilient, but their recovery has been hindered by the economic forces that have been affecting the country. The funds generated this past spring will aid in Ocracoke’s rebuilding efforts as we continue to pray for their full restoration.

KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO