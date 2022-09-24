ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kill Devil Hills, NC

Comments / 0

Related
thecoastlandtimes.com

Dare Planning Board sends two items forward to commissioners

Dare County’s Planning Board has recommended to the county’s Board of Commissioners a text amendment for a pet crematorium in the R-2B zone, which is mapped in portions of Colington. The Planning Board also deemed the conditions reasonable and appropriate in a special use permit for a child...
DARE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Nags Head addresses safety concern with creative solution

Nags Head code enforcement officer Chris Trembly had a creative, low-cost idea for decreasing the response time for Ocean Rescue, EMS and firefighters, and Nags Head commissioners couldn’t be more excited. Trembly proposed, at the September 7 commissioners meeting, to repurpose street signs the town has in its possession...
NAGS HEAD, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kill Devil Hills, NC
Kill Devil Hills, NC
Government
thecoastlandtimes.com

Shooting death of Elizabeth City woman being investigated, police seek information from public

The Elizabeth City Police Department is investigating the shooting death of an Elizabeth City woman and is seeking information from the public. According to an ECPD press release, on September 23, 2022 at around 7:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to a gunshot victim near the 500 block of West Grice Street. Officers arrived on scene and found Erin Gibbs, 38, of Elizabeth City.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WITN

Elizabeth City police investigating homicide of woman

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City police officers are investigating what they say is a homicide of a woman on Friday. The Elizabeth City Police Department says on Friday at about 7:20 p.m., officers heard of a gunshot victim near the 500 block of West Grice Street. Officers arrived and found Erin Gibbs, 38, of Elizabeth City. She was rushed to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, then airlifted to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drainage#Project Next#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Fred Smith Company#Truist#Seminole Indian#Engineer
thecoastlandtimes.com

Letter to the Editor: Colington United Methodist offers heartfelt thanks to community

Colington United Methodist would like to express how grateful they are for everyone who was a part of their spring semi-annual yard sale held on May 7th this year. It was thanks to the kind and caring local community that we were able to send all the profits from the spring yard sale to assist the Ocracoke United Methodist Church with its rebuilding efforts. Our neighbors to the south are still in the process of recovering from the losses sustained during Hurricane Dorian. The Ocracoke community is strong and resilient, but their recovery has been hindered by the economic forces that have been affecting the country. The funds generated this past spring will aid in Ocracoke’s rebuilding efforts as we continue to pray for their full restoration.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Dare County municipalities to refund portion of occupancy tax payment

Dare County and the towns within are figuring out the process to refund a portion of occupancy tax received. The Dare County tax office found an error recently in the payments from campgrounds. While RV and cabin dwellers do pay occupancy tax, tent campers do not. It has been determined that for the last several years, campgrounds have been mistakenly charging tent campers the occupancy fee.
DARE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Federal Aid
thecoastlandtimes.com

Columbia Missionary Baptist to celebrate 153 years at homecoming service

Columbia Missionary Baptist Church, located at 710 Bridge Street in Columbia, will be celebrating 153 years of ministry during a homecoming service on Sunday, October 2, 2022 at 11 a.m. Rev. Royce Williams of Rocky Mount will be bringing the message. After the morning service, lunch will follow in the...
COLUMBIA, NC
Boston 25 News WFXT

One dead after ultralight glider crashes into ocean in North Carolina

SOUTHERN SHORES, N.C. — One person was killed and another was rescued after an ultralight glider crashed off the coast of the Outer Banks. An ultralight glider carrying two people malfunctioned around 10 a.m. on Wednesday and landed in the ocean, according to a press release from the town of Southern Shores. Shortly after the crash, one person was rescued and brought to shore.
islandfreepress.org

Ian will bring heavy rainfall, potential flooding later this week

Though Hurricane Ian will weaken after landfall and track to the west of the Outer Banks, a combination of an offshore front and tropical moisture associated with Ian will lead to an extended period of heavy rain across Eastern N.C. late this week, per a Monday morning update from the National Weather Service Newport/Morehead City office.
thecoastlandtimes.com

Letter to the Editor: Additional information sought from school board

It would be a very unusual person who would be displeased by the performance of Dare County schools reported to the School Board by acting Superintendent Blackstock on September 13th. Such good performance on the part of students made me wonder what might be the other reason(s) the School Board used to buy out Dr. Farrelly’s contract; seems only fair that the Board would share such information with prospective Superintendent candidates (and the public?). (I am humorously (?) reminded of the first report Dr. Farrelly made to the public in September, 2017 at which he reported the performance of students under Dr. Burgess’ tenure.)
DARE COUNTY, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Shawboro man arrested following pursuit in Moyock area

The Currituck County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a Shawboro man was arrested following a pursuit. According to information from CCSO, on September 13, 2022 at around 6:30 p.m., a CCSO deputy clocked a motorcycle “well over the exceeded posted speed and attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the Moyock area. A pursuit ensued and ended at the Tulls Creek Rd and Hwy 168 intersection with deputies boxing in driver off the intersection and making the arrest.”
MOYOCK, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy