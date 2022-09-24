Read full article on original website
I Wipe the Slides
I want you to have the most fun possible at your tiny playground stars program, so I wipe the slides. I don’t want you to have a meltdown if your clothes get wet while I’m gone, so I wipe the slides. I want to have three precious hours...
I'm Basically Never NOT Tired, So I Tried The Popular "7 Kinds Of Rest" Strategy That Promises Better Sleep
As someone who says "I'm sooo tired" at least once a day, I figured I would be the perfect candidate.
To the Nurses Who Loved My Baby In the NICU
I wish I could remember your face. Your name. Something. But I only had eyes for the tiny baby in front of me. My whole world was about to change and I think you understood that more than I did. He was so tiny. Impossibly small. I had never held a baby so little. He made up for his teeny size with an impressive mop of jet black hair that stood straight up on top of his head. He also had hair all over his body and you reassured me this was normal for a preemie.
