Eddie Hearn has said there is “no chance” Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury will sign a contract for their fight by Monday’s deadline. Fury has threatened to walk away from discussions for the long-awaited all-British heavyweight fight if the deal is not agreed by the start of the week. But Hearn has rejected Fury’s deadline and says he can forget about fighting Joshua if he wants the contracts to be signed in such short notice. “If he [Fury] really wants to fight, he’ll let the teams deal with it,” Joshua’s promoter Hearn told Seconds Out. “If he doesn’t [want to...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO