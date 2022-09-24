ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Boxing Insider

Tyson Fury On Joe Joyce: “He Wouldn’t Land One Punch On Me”

“Honestly, from a fan point of view, and a heavyweight champion myself, it was a very, very entertaining fight.” So said WBC and lineal heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury after Joe Joyce knocked out Joseph Parker in the eleventh round in Manchester, England on Saturday. “Both men did extremely well,” Fury continued, “and fair play to Joe Joyce. He took out a very game, strong, fit, and willing Joseph Parker. He’s put himself in the top-five with that win in my opinion. I was impressed.” But how did Fury feel the 15-0 Joyce would stack up against the current crop of top heavyweights?
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Tyson Fury: Joe Joyce ‘couldn’t lace my boots’ but beats Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk

Tyson Fury has claimed that Joe Joyce would not be able to “land one punch” on him if the two heavyweights were to meet - but backed his fellow British fighter to beat both Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua.Joyce claimed a significant knockout victory over Joseph Parker in Manchester on Saturday to secure the vacant WBO interim heavyweight title.It was the 15th win of the undefeated 37-year-old’s career and the 14th by knockout, Joyce surviving several significant blows from Parker to win in the 11th round.Joyce publicly declared his intention to take on Usyk, who holds the full WBO belt,...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaac Lowe
Person
Eddie Hearn
Person
Hiroto Kyoguchi
Person
Josh Warrington
Boxing Scene

Mayweather Says He Would Fight Jake Paul in a Real Fight; Paul Vows To Stop Him in Six

Floyd Mayweather apparently likes the idea of trading punches—and making money—with yet another Paul brother. The Hall of Fame boxer offered a backhanded compliment of sorts to the YouTube-turned-boxer over the weekend ahead of Mayweather’s scheduled exhibition fight against RIZIN mixed martial artist Mikiru Asakura Sunday in a pay-per-view bout in Saitama, Japan.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luis Alberto#Boxing#Combat#Spaniard#Mexican
Boxing Scene

Usyk Plans To Retire After 3 Fights, Wants Farewell Bout In Ukraine

It appears the end is near for Oleksandr Usyk’s illustrious career. The 2012 Ukrainian Olympics gold medalist, former cruiserweight king, and current unified heavyweight champion of the world is planning on retiring after three more fights. “I can fight three times more at the very best. It's a realistic...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

‘No chance’: Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua fight contract will not be signed by Monday, says Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn has said there is “no chance” Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury will sign a contract for their fight by Monday’s deadline. Fury has threatened to walk away from discussions for the long-awaited all-British heavyweight fight if the deal is not agreed by the start of the week. But Hearn has rejected Fury’s deadline and says he can forget about fighting Joshua if he wants the contracts to be signed in such short notice. “If he [Fury] really wants to fight, he’ll let the teams deal with it,” Joshua’s promoter Hearn told Seconds Out. “If he doesn’t [want to...
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Japan
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Sports
BoxingNews24.com

VIDEO: Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin – Post Fight Review

By Geoffrey Ciani: Last weekend it finally happened. It had been 4 years since they last met, and 5 years since they first squared off – the highly anticipated third fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin. This one was for Canelo’s undisputed super middleweight world championship. The...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Jose Ramirez Says Hearn Was ‘Shocked’ By How Much He Makes, Sees Benn Fight Happening in ‘Maybe Two Years’

Jose Ramirez’s high financial requirements were the key stumbling block to a proposed fight with British welterweight Conor Benn, according to the former 140-pound champion. Ramirez, who held two junior welterweight titles before losing them to Scotland's Josh Taylor last year, said he had initial discussions with Benn’s promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing about fighting Benn in the summer but once the topic of purses came up the talks promptly ended. Ramirez, of Avenal, California, said Heard was “shocked” to discover what Ramirez’s baseline fight purses are with his longtime promoter Top Rank.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Jared Anderson: "I Would Love To Fight Daniel Dubois"

Although his heavyweight journey has only just begun, Jared Anderson is enjoying every bit of it. The highly touted prospect out of Toledo, Ohio, has schooled everyone that Top Rank, his current promotional company, has placed in front of him. With 12 ring appearances resulting in 12 consecutive knockout victories, the 22-year-old is craving a legitimate challenge.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Peter McGrail, Jazza Dickens Get Opponents For October 15 in Liverpool

Peter McGrail faces the hardest fight of his career when he headlines in Liverpool next month. McGrail tops the bill at the Eventim Olympia on Saturday, October 15 and takes on the dangerous Nicaraguan Alexander Espinoza over 10 rounds, in a milestone moment for the former amateur sensation. A world-champion-in-the-making,...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Canelo Extremely Confident Of Changing The Result In Possible Bivol Rematch

Despite heading into his showdown against Dmitry Bivol as a sizable favorite, the Russian native proved to be a far more complex puzzle than Canelo Alvarez initially realized. Unwilling to capitulate and crumble underneath Alvarez’s power, Bivol implemented a well-thought-out game plan, resulting in a unanimous decision victory on May 7th. Although the pound-for-pound star appeared to be on his way to an immediate rematch, handlers of the 32-year-old shifted course, pushing him to finish his long-standing rivalry with Gennadiy Golovkin.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy