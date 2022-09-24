Read full article on original website
Boxing Insider
Tyson Fury On Joe Joyce: “He Wouldn’t Land One Punch On Me”
“Honestly, from a fan point of view, and a heavyweight champion myself, it was a very, very entertaining fight.” So said WBC and lineal heavyweight champion of the world Tyson Fury after Joe Joyce knocked out Joseph Parker in the eleventh round in Manchester, England on Saturday. “Both men did extremely well,” Fury continued, “and fair play to Joe Joyce. He took out a very game, strong, fit, and willing Joseph Parker. He’s put himself in the top-five with that win in my opinion. I was impressed.” But how did Fury feel the 15-0 Joyce would stack up against the current crop of top heavyweights?
Tyson Fury: Joe Joyce ‘couldn’t lace my boots’ but beats Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk
Tyson Fury has claimed that Joe Joyce would not be able to “land one punch” on him if the two heavyweights were to meet - but backed his fellow British fighter to beat both Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua.Joyce claimed a significant knockout victory over Joseph Parker in Manchester on Saturday to secure the vacant WBO interim heavyweight title.It was the 15th win of the undefeated 37-year-old’s career and the 14th by knockout, Joyce surviving several significant blows from Parker to win in the 11th round.Joyce publicly declared his intention to take on Usyk, who holds the full WBO belt,...
Yardbarker
Tyson Fury has an opponent for December – but it’s NOT Anthony Joshua
Eddie Hearn does not think that Tyson Fury wants to fight Anthony Joshua – rather he’s pursuing a fight with Manuel Charr. Fury and Joshua have been locked in a war of words online, with boxing fans desperately hoping that it results in the two of them meeting in the ring.
BBC
Joe Joyce v Joseph Parker: Briton's granite chin sees him through to 11th-round knockout
Britain's Joe Joyce walked through the best New Zealander Joseph Parker had to offer to knock out his rival in the 11th round of a thrilling fight in Manchester. The heavyweights went toe-to-toe in a back and forth contest before a stunning left hook landed flush on the chin of Parker.
Boxing Scene
Mayweather Says He Would Fight Jake Paul in a Real Fight; Paul Vows To Stop Him in Six
Floyd Mayweather apparently likes the idea of trading punches—and making money—with yet another Paul brother. The Hall of Fame boxer offered a backhanded compliment of sorts to the YouTube-turned-boxer over the weekend ahead of Mayweather’s scheduled exhibition fight against RIZIN mixed martial artist Mikiru Asakura Sunday in a pay-per-view bout in Saitama, Japan.
Boxing Scene
Chris Arreola Believes Andy Ruiz Can Compete With Tyson Fury And Oleksandr Usyk
While there were moments in which the crowd that filled the Crypto.com Arena stood on their feet and applauded loudly, for the majority of Andy Ruiz Jr.'s showdown against Luis Ortiz, spectators grew restless. Still, even with the protracted lack of action at times, Ruiz’s patience eventually paid off. With...
Yardbarker
Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren offer hope that Fury vs Joshua COULD still happen
Frank Warren and Eddie Hearn have insisted that there is STILL hope that Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua meet in the ring. Fury took to social media on Monday evening to inform Joshua that he had missed the opportunity to fight for his WBC heavyweight title. The Gypsy King set...
‘No chance’: Eddie Hearn rejects Tyson Fury’s deadline demand for Joshua deal
Eddie Hearn says there is “no chance” of contracts for a proposed world heavyweight title clash between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua being signed by Monday. Fury set Joshua’s camp a deadline on Friday night, insisting if the deal cannot be done he will walk away and find another opponent for his next WBC title defence.
Boxing Scene
Usyk Plans To Retire After 3 Fights, Wants Farewell Bout In Ukraine
It appears the end is near for Oleksandr Usyk’s illustrious career. The 2012 Ukrainian Olympics gold medalist, former cruiserweight king, and current unified heavyweight champion of the world is planning on retiring after three more fights. “I can fight three times more at the very best. It's a realistic...
Boxing Scene
Amanda Serrano Decisions Sarah Mahfoud To Unify WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO Titles
Amanda Serrano added to her enormous collection of world title belts as she unified the WBC, WBO and IBF (plus the IBO) featherweight titles with a wide unanimous decision over Sarah Mahfoud on the Joyce-Parker card in Manchester. If Serrano’s fight with Katie Taylor earlier this year was a big...
Boxing Scene
Kenzie Morrison Returns on “Lineage of Greatness II” - October 22 on Triller
Triller Fight Club and Ares Entertainment have announced plans for “Lineage of Greatness II,” an evening of boxing on Saturday, October 22 at Memorial Hall in Kansas City, KS and broadcast live globally on FITE. Featured on the card in separate fights will be the sons of four...
‘No chance’: Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua fight contract will not be signed by Monday, says Eddie Hearn
Eddie Hearn has said there is “no chance” Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury will sign a contract for their fight by Monday’s deadline. Fury has threatened to walk away from discussions for the long-awaited all-British heavyweight fight if the deal is not agreed by the start of the week. But Hearn has rejected Fury’s deadline and says he can forget about fighting Joshua if he wants the contracts to be signed in such short notice. “If he [Fury] really wants to fight, he’ll let the teams deal with it,” Joshua’s promoter Hearn told Seconds Out. “If he doesn’t [want to...
BoxingNews24.com
VIDEO: Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin – Post Fight Review
By Geoffrey Ciani: Last weekend it finally happened. It had been 4 years since they last met, and 5 years since they first squared off – the highly anticipated third fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin. This one was for Canelo’s undisputed super middleweight world championship. The...
Boxing Scene
Jose Ramirez Says Hearn Was ‘Shocked’ By How Much He Makes, Sees Benn Fight Happening in ‘Maybe Two Years’
Jose Ramirez’s high financial requirements were the key stumbling block to a proposed fight with British welterweight Conor Benn, according to the former 140-pound champion. Ramirez, who held two junior welterweight titles before losing them to Scotland's Josh Taylor last year, said he had initial discussions with Benn’s promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing about fighting Benn in the summer but once the topic of purses came up the talks promptly ended. Ramirez, of Avenal, California, said Heard was “shocked” to discover what Ramirez’s baseline fight purses are with his longtime promoter Top Rank.
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson: If They Want Me To Fight Lomachenko, I'm Definitely Down With That
NEWARK, New Jersey – Shakur Stevenson made it known early Saturday morning that he’ll fight whichever lightweight his promoters at Top Rank Inc. propose for his return to the ring early in 2023. Bouts with fully unified, undefeated 135-pound champion Devin Haney and former champ Vasiliy Lomachenko appear...
Boxing Scene
Jared Anderson: "I Would Love To Fight Daniel Dubois"
Although his heavyweight journey has only just begun, Jared Anderson is enjoying every bit of it. The highly touted prospect out of Toledo, Ohio, has schooled everyone that Top Rank, his current promotional company, has placed in front of him. With 12 ring appearances resulting in 12 consecutive knockout victories, the 22-year-old is craving a legitimate challenge.
Boxing Scene
Peter McGrail, Jazza Dickens Get Opponents For October 15 in Liverpool
Peter McGrail faces the hardest fight of his career when he headlines in Liverpool next month. McGrail tops the bill at the Eventim Olympia on Saturday, October 15 and takes on the dangerous Nicaraguan Alexander Espinoza over 10 rounds, in a milestone moment for the former amateur sensation. A world-champion-in-the-making,...
Boxing Scene
Canelo Extremely Confident Of Changing The Result In Possible Bivol Rematch
Despite heading into his showdown against Dmitry Bivol as a sizable favorite, the Russian native proved to be a far more complex puzzle than Canelo Alvarez initially realized. Unwilling to capitulate and crumble underneath Alvarez’s power, Bivol implemented a well-thought-out game plan, resulting in a unanimous decision victory on May 7th. Although the pound-for-pound star appeared to be on his way to an immediate rematch, handlers of the 32-year-old shifted course, pushing him to finish his long-standing rivalry with Gennadiy Golovkin.
Boxing Scene
Anthony Cacace Edges Michael Magnesi By Split Decision To Win IBO Title
Anthony Cacace has had so much bad luck over the last couple of years, but things might just be turning his way after he lifted the IBO super-featherweight title with a split decision over Michael Magnesi on the Joyce-Parker bill in Manchester. It is nearly three years since Cacace won...
Boxing Scene
Bob Arum: I Don't Think Ellerbe Would Want Tank Davis To Fight Shakur Stevenson
NEWARK, New Jersey – Bob Arum has a more optimistic perspective on Shakur Stevenson facing Devin Haney or Vasiliy Lomachenko in 2023 than he does on sending Stevenson into what would be a fascinating fight versus Gervonta Davis. Arum’s company, Top Rank Inc., promotes Stevenson, Haney and Lomachenko, which...
