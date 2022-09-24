ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florissant, MO

Florissant man dies in crash involving Metro bus

By Joey Schneider
 3 days ago

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A Florissant man died after a crash Friday afternoon involving a Metro bus in north St. Louis County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Levell Flewellen, 49, died in the collision. Next of kin has been notified. The crash happened around 12:40 p.m. Friday on Route U, north of Groveland Drive.

Investigators say the metro bus was stopped on the road of the route when Flewellen approached it and struck the rear left. Flewellen was rushed to a hospital, but later died from his injuries. According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Flewellen was traveling too fast for conditions and was unable to keep a proper lookout for the bus.

Seven people, including two children, were inside the bus at the time of the collision. Some of the passengers suffered minor injuries from the collision.

MSHP Troop C, which covers many counties in the St. Louis region, is investigating the crash.

