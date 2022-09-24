ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

WATCH: Man robbed at gunpoint in front of his Rockaways home

By Jonathan Rizk
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z47oS_0i8zfeZu00

ROCKAWAYS, Queens (PIX11) — A man was robbed at gunpoint while he tried to get into his home in Rockaways, Queens, police said.

On Friday, around 1:20 a.m., a 39-year-old man was trying to enter his home around B 64 Street and Almeda Avenue when an unknown man in a white hoodie walked up to him from the side of his home, pointing a gun at him, police said. The man with the gun grabbed the homeowner and yelled for him to get in the house.

The victim started to struggle with the man with the gun and a second unknown man walked up behind the man removing his Rolex watch from the victim’s wrist. They also took the man’s wallet, which had around $1,700 cash inside, two Apple iPhones and a bag with a Macbook inside, according to police.

The two individuals left in a white Honda Accord with tinted windows and South Carolina plates. They went east on Almeda Avenue.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Car slams into Queens KFC as driver, fleeing thief wrestle: NYPD

HILLCREST, Queens (PIX11) — An alleged shoplifter tried to carjack a getaway vehicle, but wound up crashing into a KFC in Hillcrest, according to authorities. Robert Savoia, 42, allegedly boosted merchandise from a Rite Aid near Parsons Boulevard and Union Turnpike around 2 p.m. Monday, then attempted to yank a 57-year-old man from behind the […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Deliveryman stabbed in Manhattan while on the job, police say

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A deliveryman was stabbed during a robbery attempt Tuesday morning on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, police said. The 36-year-old victim was on the job riding an e-bike near Allen and Rivington streets around 3 a.m. when the assailant approached him and demanded his ride, authorities said. When the victim […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Queens, NY
County
Queens, NY
Queens, NY
Crime & Safety
State
South Carolina State
PIX11

4 men seen leaving area of Bronx burning car murders: source

PELHAM BAY, the Bronx (PIX11) — Four men were seen leaving the area where Nikki Huang and Jesse Parrilla, both 22, were shot and set on fire around 4:15 a.m. on May 16, and now we’re learning about the getaway car. A law enforcement source told PIX11 News the suspects got into a small Fiat […]
BRONX, NY
NBC New York

Teen Gunned Down by Group in Ski Masks During Bloody 24 Hours in NYC

A teenager shot and killed on a Bronx block Sunday evening became the city's latest victim of gun violence, following a series of other weekend shootings in the borough that saw many more New Yorkers wounded. Officers responding to calls of shots fired on Beekman Avenue found 17-year-old Jordany Mercedes...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn boy, 13, took out the trash and disappeared, family says

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The mother and father of a 13-year-old Brooklyn boy asked the public for help in locating him after he took out the trash Saturday morning and didn’t come back. Rashawn Davis’ mother, Nephteria Campbell, flew to New York City from Kansas City, Missouri after learning her son was missing. “I was […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Manhattan smoke shop worker shot in robbery, trio sought: NYPD

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Lower East Side smoke shop worker was shot during a robbery of his store late Sunday, according to authorities. The 35-year-old victim was working in the shop on Orchard Street near East Houston Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday when three robbers walked in and stole thousands of dollars […]
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Rockaways#Crime Stoppers#Police#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Teen shot to death in the Bronx: NYPD

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Bronx Sunday evening, police said. Jordany Aracena was shot in Mott Haven in the 300 block of Beekman Avenue around 6:15 p.m., according to the NYPD. A group of males wearing ski masks approached the teen on the street and […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Bronx stabbing: 2 more suspects arrested in homicide, police say

PELHAM BAY, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two more suspects have been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a man in Pelham Bay, bringing the total number of those in custody to four, police said Tuesday. Andrew Tarafa and Nashid Monrose, both 18, were arrested Monday on charges of manslaughter and gang assault in connection to […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Police warn Brooklyn women to be on lookout for serial groper

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are on the hunt for a man who has been going around Brooklyn groping women. “He’s just a pervert. I think it’s nasty,” said Anita Kalliecheren, a Brooklyn resident and a father. That’s how some neighbors describe the man accused of violating women in several Brooklyn communities. Now, the NYPD […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Vibe

Police Searching For Boyfriend Of Dismembered Brooklyn Woman

Police are currently on the hunt for the boyfriend of 22-year-old Brooklyn resident Dasia Johnson, whose body was found stuffed into two suitcases Wednesday (Sept. 21) in her Cypress Hills apartment. ABC reports that suspicions began to arise due to a foul smell wafting throughout the building, which residents reported to a security guard. They also noted that the woman in question had not been seen for several days. More from VIBE.comMississippi Teen Honored After Saving Four People From Car Submerged In RiverThe Assassination Of Haiti's President Jovenel Moïse: What We Know So FarRihanna And Twitter CEO Donate $4 Million To Help Domestic Violence...
BROOKLYN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police ID headless and handless woman murdered 42 years ago

FISHKILL – As a result of advances in genetic technology and identifiable DNA, a woman who was murdered and left headless and handless in a trunk near a dumpster on the grounds of the Hudson View Apartment complex in Fishkill has been identified. The victim was discovered in a...
FISHKILL, NY
PIX11

PIX11

48K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy