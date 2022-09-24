ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit radio anchor killed in attack; 4 others injured

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit radio news anchor died Friday in a domestic dispute that left four other people hospitalized, the man’s radio station and authorities said.

Jim Matthews, the overnight news anchor at WWJ-AM for about seven years, died in the attack, the station reported.

Chesterfield Township Public Safety Director Brian Bassett said a 35-year-old woman had been stabbed multiple times, a 10-year-old boy was found tied up in a closet with trauma to his head, and a 5-year-old girl also was injured.

The woman was in critical but stable condition; her daughter was in stable condition; and the boy was in critical condition, Bassett said.

Witnesses described the woman holding a small child running from the house “covered in blood,” Bassett said.

Inside the home, police found Matthews dead and the boy bound in a closet with blunt force trauma injuries. When they searched, they found a 54-year-old man who was overdosing and had self-inflicted wounds in the basement. He was in stable condition.

It wasn’t clear how Matthews died. Bassett said a gun was not involved.

Matthews was the father of the two injured children, a co-worker said.

