Pharmaceuticals

shefinds

These 4 Supplements Are The Secret To Aging Well, Experts Say

As we age it becomes increasingly important to take care of our nutritional needs and ensure we stay in good health. A balanced diet that is rich in vegetables, fruits, and quality protein is most important — but supplements are a great aid that provide a way to bridge any gaps in your nutrition. If you’re interested in boosting your energy or taking steps to make your hair, skin, and nails strong and healthy, Tatyana Franklin, a professional pharmacist, founder and Owner of Skin Rx-Pert LLC, suggests four supplements that are the secret to aging well.
HEALTH
LiveScience

What foods have collagen?

Collagen is an essential ingredient that we all need for glowing, youthful-looking skin, healthy hair and nails, and flexible joints. Knowing what foods contain collagen and which foods can help boost the body’s ability to make it can help you to get the most out of this protein. We’ve...
HEALTH
msn.com

Raisin: Experts weigh in on health benefits, nutrition facts, and more

Raisins help to lower the risk of heart diseases by reducing blood pressure and blood sugar. Raisins are a good source of fiber and work to lower bad cholesterol. Raisins are also a good source of potassium and this potassium helps to regulate blood pressure. Raisins also have a significant...
NUTRITION
shefinds

3 Inflammatory Foods Experts Say You Should Avoid If You Struggle With Chronic Bloating–They're So Bad For Your Gut!

Inflammation can lead to a range of health issues. On the short term side of things, it’s just plain painful, but when the problem becomes chronic, it may even result in serious disease. While inflammation can affect nearly every aspect of our health, one of the major factors it can play a role in is gut health. And oftentimes, it’s caused by the food you eat. That’s why if you struggle with digestive issues like chronic bloating, one of the first places you should look for the root of the problem is your diet.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Blueberries really ARE a superfood! Study finds eating the fruit every day can reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, study finds

Eating wild blueberries each day could reverse cognitive decline in elderly people, a new study highlighting the oft-dubbed superfood's potential finds. Researchers from the University of North Carolina found that elderly Americans who were already suffering from demonstrable cognitive issues could benefit greatly from eating the fruit each day. In many cases, their brain health reached the same levels of people with no known history of cognitive decline.
NUTRITION
Medical News Today

Vitamins and supplements for circulation

Blood delivers oxygen and vital nutrients to cells, tissues, and organs throughout the body. Circulation problems can lead to cold hands and feet, muscle cramps, or tiredness. Poor circulation can also slow down wound healing, increasing the risk of infection. No supplement can cure circulation problems, but people may find...
HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
msn.com

Snacking on Walnuts May Help Add Years to Your Life: Study

Snacking on walnuts instead of biscuits or sweets may add years to your life, according to research. A handful of nuts a day reduces the risk of heart attacks, strokes, and other life-threatening conditions linked to obesity. The superfood is packed with chemicals that protect DNA by destroying reactive molecules,...
FOOD & DRINKS
Benzinga

Why Magic Mushrooms Are Emerging As Major Part Of Public Discourse: How Are They Commercialized?

(Part four of a four-part series) In addition to psilocybin’s therapeutic value, ongoing discussion involves other issues such as how its potential commercialization process is unfolding. In terms of ethics, Numinus NUMIF co-founder and CEO Payton Nyquvest said his concern over the fact that “if we’re too quick to just open up access, knowing human beings and the way that we operate, we could miss the therapeutic opportunity.”
LIFESTYLE
Phys.org

Amino acid supplement is a key to reproductive health in dairy cows

Lysine is an essential amino acid for dairy cows, helping boost milk production when added to the diet at adequate levels. But could lysine benefit cows in other ways? A new University of Illinois study shows rumen-protected lysine can improve uterine health if fed during the transition period. The study, "Effect of feeding rumen-protected lysine through the transition period on postpartum uterine health of dairy cows," is published in the Journal of Dairy Science.
AGRICULTURE
Benzinga

Atai's New MDMA-Based EMP-01 Compound Moves Forward To The Clinical Stage

Atai Life Sciences' ATAI wholly-owned subsidiary EmpathBio has received Medsafe central regulatory and the Health and Disability Ethics Committees (HDEC) approvals to begin participant enrollment in its Phase 1 trial of proprietary MDMA-based drug EMP-01, designed to treat PTSD and other mental health conditions. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study intends...
HEALTH
boldsky.com

Ayurvedic Home Remedies For High Cholesterol Levels

Home remedies are plenty, and for most of us, the remedies we can find in our kitchen and garden are the go-to for minor ailments such as a slight burn, heat rash, dehydration, headache, stomach pain, and so on. As home remedies are abundant, it is easy for one to...
HEALTH
Benzinga

Psychedelics Developer & Mass-Scale Manufacturer Will Deliver Novel Magic Mushroom Products

Life sciences biotech company Core One Labs Inc. CLABF signed a Letter of Intent with GMP-certified manufacturer Medelys Laboratories International Inc. for the manufacturing of its proprietary psychedelic active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) products. Core One’s subsidiary Vocan Biotechnologies Inc. developed and filed a patent for a novel psilocybin production system...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Canadian Psychedelics Firm And Queens College Develop New Transdermal Drug Delivery System

Life and sciences R&D company Biomind Labs Inc. BMNDF received a Controlled Substances License to begin an eight-month exclusive collaboration with Queen’s University of Belfast to produce and evaluate rapidly-dissolving and sustained-release hydrogel-forming microneedle arrays designed for the transdermal delivery of its proprietary DMT, 5-MeO-DMT and mescaline. Biomind Labs...
ECONOMY
