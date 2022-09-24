Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino is now a professional boxer. After conquering MMA, Bellator champion Cris Cyborg was looking to take on a new challenge. Regarded as one of the best female MMA fighters ever, Cyborg has had a storied career. Cyborg has won belts in each promotion she has participated in, Strikeforce, Invicta, UFC, and Bellator. She has defeated some of the best fighters out there and continues to be a dominant force in the sport. Her MMA career is not behind her, but Cyborg was looking to branch out to other sports and possibly open some new doors and opportunities. She mentioned her desire to turn to boxing a few years ago and this past weekend made that dream a reality.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO