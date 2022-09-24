ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

MiddleEasy

Sean O’Malley Responds To Underdog Status For UFC 280, ‘I’m A Little Surprised’

Sean O’Malley is not keen on being the underdog in his next fight. UFC 280 is full of amazing matchups from top to bottom. There will be two title fights that night in Abu Dhabi, a lightweight bout between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev and a bantamweight bout between champion Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw. These two title fights are exciting, but many fight fans are looking forward to another bout on the card. There is a bantamweight title contender fight between former champ Petr Yan and rising star Sean O’Malley, this is the people’s main event.
UFC
MiddleEasy

Cris Cyborg Wins Her First Pro Boxing Match Against Simone Silva By Unanimous Decision

Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino is now a professional boxer. After conquering MMA, Bellator champion Cris Cyborg was looking to take on a new challenge. Regarded as one of the best female MMA fighters ever, Cyborg has had a storied career. Cyborg has won belts in each promotion she has participated in, Strikeforce, Invicta, UFC, and Bellator. She has defeated some of the best fighters out there and continues to be a dominant force in the sport. Her MMA career is not behind her, but Cyborg was looking to branch out to other sports and possibly open some new doors and opportunities. She mentioned her desire to turn to boxing a few years ago and this past weekend made that dream a reality.
COMBAT SPORTS
ESPN

Cris Cyborg defeats Simone Silva by decision to win boxing debut

Cris Cyborg won her first boxing match Sunday night. The legendary women's MMA fighter crossed over into the ring and beat boxing journeywoman Simone Silva via decision at Fight Music Show in Cyborg's hometown of Curitiba, Brazil. The bout went all eight rounds. It remains unclear whether it will count...
COMBAT SPORTS
MMA Fighting

Cris Cyborg vs. Simone Silva: Live round-by-round updates

MMA Fighting has Cris Cyborg vs. Simone Silva live round-by-round updates for Cyborg’s boxing debut, which takes place Sunday at the Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil. The main event is expected to begin around 7 p.m. ET on FITE TV pay-per-view. Check out our Cyborg vs. Silva results page to find out what happened on the undercard and the main event, which features former WBO and WBA champion Acelino Freitas facing vale tudo legend Jose Landy-Jons in a boxing exhibition.
COMBAT SPORTS
Ben Rothwell
bjpenndotcom

Scott Coker clarifies previous comments about Bellator being in “dialogue” with Nate Diaz

Bellator President Scott Coker has cleared the air on the extent of his “dialogue” with Nate Diaz. Coker recently turned some heads when he told reporters that he was in communication with Diaz. The Stockton native has fought out of his UFC contract and he revealed his plan to fight outside of the promotion for a little while, but he vowed to eventually return.
UFC
mmanews.com

Figueiredo/Moreno Unification Bout Targeted For UFC 283 In Brazil

The fourth chapter of the storied rivalry between reigning UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo and interim titleholder Brandon Moreno is reportedly close to being finalized for UFC 283. For the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc across the world in 2020, the MMA leader is set to...
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 95 with Mackenzie Dern, Ben Rothwell, Randy Costa, and John Castaneda

The 95th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 61 and BKFC 30. We’re first joined by one-half of the main event in fifth-ranked strawweight Mackenzie Dern (2:10). Next, former UFC heavyweight and current BKFC heavyweight Ben Rothwell (18:41) comes on. UFC bantamweight Randy Costa (31:51) then joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC bantamweight John Castaneda (50:55).
UFC
#Cookie Cutter#A Little Bit#Retirement#Combat#Bkfc#Bareknuckle#Fant Ewing Coliseum#Mma Junkie Radio
MiddleEasy

Watch: Wanderlei’s Son Thor Silva Scores Second-Round Knockout in MMA Debut

Thor Silva, son of mixed martial arts legend Wanderlei Silva made his amateur MMA debut over the weekend, scoring a first-round knockout. Emanating from Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil, Fight Music Show 2 played host to a series of combat sports matchups including the boxing debut of former UFC and reigning Bellator MMA women’s featherweight champion, Cris Cyborg. In the opening bout, Thor Silva squared off with fellow MMA debutant Gabriel Bonfim. Silva came out aggressive right from the start, landing a single-leg takedown. From there Silva unloaded a series of strikes on the ground. Bonfim curled up to protect himself, forcing the referee to step in and call a stop to the bout just 2:13 into the very first round.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Anderson Silva names BJ Penn as his GOAT of MMA: “Penn is the best MMA fighter I saw fight in my entire life”

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva believes BJ Penn is the greatest to ever do it. ‘The Spider’ is set to return to the boxing ring next month against Jake Paul. The Showtime pay-per-view headliner will take place from the Gila River Arena in Arizona. Ahead of the bout, many have praised Silva as the greatest fighter in MMA history.
UFC

