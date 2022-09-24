Read full article on original website
MMAmania.com
Cris Cyborg wins boxing debut, trashed by Cat Zingano anyway — ‘Juice Box’
Bellator MMA featherweight champion Cris Cyborg made her boxing debut last weekend in Brazil, defeating Simone Silva by way of unanimous decision at the “Fight Music Show 2” event in Curitiba. “I’m very happy,” Cyborg told FMS broadcast partner Combate after the win (via MMA Fighting). “Simone is...
Sean O’Malley Responds To Underdog Status For UFC 280, ‘I’m A Little Surprised’
Sean O’Malley is not keen on being the underdog in his next fight. UFC 280 is full of amazing matchups from top to bottom. There will be two title fights that night in Abu Dhabi, a lightweight bout between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev and a bantamweight bout between champion Aljamain Sterling and TJ Dillashaw. These two title fights are exciting, but many fight fans are looking forward to another bout on the card. There is a bantamweight title contender fight between former champ Petr Yan and rising star Sean O’Malley, this is the people’s main event.
Cris Cyborg Wins Her First Pro Boxing Match Against Simone Silva By Unanimous Decision
Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino is now a professional boxer. After conquering MMA, Bellator champion Cris Cyborg was looking to take on a new challenge. Regarded as one of the best female MMA fighters ever, Cyborg has had a storied career. Cyborg has won belts in each promotion she has participated in, Strikeforce, Invicta, UFC, and Bellator. She has defeated some of the best fighters out there and continues to be a dominant force in the sport. Her MMA career is not behind her, but Cyborg was looking to branch out to other sports and possibly open some new doors and opportunities. She mentioned her desire to turn to boxing a few years ago and this past weekend made that dream a reality.
Sean O'Malley surprised Petr Yan is a 4-1 favorite at UFC 280: 'I believe I'm better'
Sean O'Malley doesn’t agree with the betting odds for his upcoming fight against Petr Yan. According to Tipico Sportsbook, O’Malley (15-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC) is a +280 underdog heading into his bout with former bantamweight champion Yan (16-3 MMA, 8-2 UFC) at UFC 280 on Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi.
Floyd Mayweather, 45 years young, knocks out MMA star Mikuru Asakura
Floyd Mayweather is 45. He could probably do this when he’s 75. The unbeaten Hall of Famer knocked out Mikuru Asakura in the second round of a scheduled three-round exhibition on the Rizin 38 card in Saitama, Japan. The 30-year-old Japanese mixed martial artist was game and had his...
MMA Fighting
Dana White thankful to Jose Aldo for legendary UFC run: ‘This will always be his house’
Jose Aldo will always have a home with the UFC. Speaking to the media after the UFC’s latest Contender Series event, UFC President Dana White was asked for his thoughts on Aldo’s recent retirement and he had nothing but wholehearted praise for the longtime featherweight champion. “We love...
ESPN
Cris Cyborg defeats Simone Silva by decision to win boxing debut
Cris Cyborg won her first boxing match Sunday night. The legendary women's MMA fighter crossed over into the ring and beat boxing journeywoman Simone Silva via decision at Fight Music Show in Cyborg's hometown of Curitiba, Brazil. The bout went all eight rounds. It remains unclear whether it will count...
MMA Fighting
Cris Cyborg vs. Simone Silva: Live round-by-round updates
MMA Fighting has Cris Cyborg vs. Simone Silva live round-by-round updates for Cyborg’s boxing debut, which takes place Sunday at the Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil. The main event is expected to begin around 7 p.m. ET on FITE TV pay-per-view. Check out our Cyborg vs. Silva results page to find out what happened on the undercard and the main event, which features former WBO and WBA champion Acelino Freitas facing vale tudo legend Jose Landy-Jons in a boxing exhibition.
Adam Borics: Patricio Freire is the best fighter in Bellator history, but I'm 'better everywhere'
Adam Borics expects to shock the world at Bellator 286. Borics (18-1 MMA, 9-1 BMMA) challenges featherweight champion Patricio Freire (33-5 MMA, 21-5 BMMA) in the main event on Oct. 1 at Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, Calif. As is usually the case for fighters who go up against...
Scott Coker clarifies previous comments about Bellator being in “dialogue” with Nate Diaz
Bellator President Scott Coker has cleared the air on the extent of his “dialogue” with Nate Diaz. Coker recently turned some heads when he told reporters that he was in communication with Diaz. The Stockton native has fought out of his UFC contract and he revealed his plan to fight outside of the promotion for a little while, but he vowed to eventually return.
mmanews.com
Figueiredo/Moreno Unification Bout Targeted For UFC 283 In Brazil
The fourth chapter of the storied rivalry between reigning UFC Flyweight Champion Deiveson Figueiredo and interim titleholder Brandon Moreno is reportedly close to being finalized for UFC 283. For the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc across the world in 2020, the MMA leader is set to...
Just Scrap Radio Ep. 95 with Mackenzie Dern, Ben Rothwell, Randy Costa, and John Castaneda
The 95th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 61 and BKFC 30. We’re first joined by one-half of the main event in fifth-ranked strawweight Mackenzie Dern (2:10). Next, former UFC heavyweight and current BKFC heavyweight Ben Rothwell (18:41) comes on. UFC bantamweight Randy Costa (31:51) then joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC bantamweight John Castaneda (50:55).
Is 2026 World Cup Final headed to Dallas? It sure looks that way
According to former USMNT player Hercules Gomez—citing ESPN’s John Sutcliffe—Dallas’ AT&T Stadium has emerged as the new frontrunner to host the 2026 World Cup Final.
Watch: Wanderlei’s Son Thor Silva Scores Second-Round Knockout in MMA Debut
Thor Silva, son of mixed martial arts legend Wanderlei Silva made his amateur MMA debut over the weekend, scoring a first-round knockout. Emanating from Arena da Baixada in Curitiba, Brazil, Fight Music Show 2 played host to a series of combat sports matchups including the boxing debut of former UFC and reigning Bellator MMA women’s featherweight champion, Cris Cyborg. In the opening bout, Thor Silva squared off with fellow MMA debutant Gabriel Bonfim. Silva came out aggressive right from the start, landing a single-leg takedown. From there Silva unloaded a series of strikes on the ground. Bonfim curled up to protect himself, forcing the referee to step in and call a stop to the bout just 2:13 into the very first round.
Anderson Silva names BJ Penn as his GOAT of MMA: “Penn is the best MMA fighter I saw fight in my entire life”
Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva believes BJ Penn is the greatest to ever do it. ‘The Spider’ is set to return to the boxing ring next month against Jake Paul. The Showtime pay-per-view headliner will take place from the Gila River Arena in Arizona. Ahead of the bout, many have praised Silva as the greatest fighter in MMA history.
