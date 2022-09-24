ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SFFD to look into photo that appears to show on-duty fire fighter wearing ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ shirt

By Kcbs Radio Staff
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PJZQs_0i8ze9O700

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – The San Francisco Fire Department today responded to a tweet from someone sharing a picture of what appears to be an on-duty firefighter wearing a shirt with the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” on the back.

Twitter user David, or @docinsf, tagged SFFD, Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, asking “Is this the new official uniform of the SFFD.” He wrote that they were seen just after 10 a.m. on Noe and 18th Street.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

San Francisco Fire responded, saying that it is not the new official uniform, and that it will be handled immediately. The official account also thanked David for bringing the issue to their attention.

Lieutenant Jonathan Baxter with the San Francisco Fire Department said in a statement to KCBS that “the Department of Human Resources process will be followed related to this incident.”

The phrase “Let’s go Brandon” originated last year at a NASCAR race, when a reporter covering the event said the crowd was chanting that phrase. In reality, they were chanting the much lewder “F*** Joe Biden.”

Since then the phrase has become popular among some Republican groups and even sported by some politicians like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

Although the shirt references the Republican catchphrase, it is the same navy-blue color the other firefighters wear. It’s unclear from the photo if any SFFD branding was on it, or if the other two men in the photo had the same one on.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App
SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 4

Related
TODAY.com

An uncle and nephew run a bakery on wheels. Its colorful pan dulce is turning heads on the internet

As the relative calm of the afternoon fades into the temperate air of the evening, quiet suburbs across our nation are cut by familiar melodies. Folks of any city know the familiar tune of their local ice cream man, with their renditions of “Turkey in the Straw” blaring as they drive through lanes and up avenues. But when folks hear “La Cucaracha” in San Jose, California, people know that the panadería man is outside.
SAN JOSE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Beloved Double Play Bar in San Francisco severely damaged by fire

SAN FRANCISCO -- The historic Double Play Bar and Grill, a popular sports bar in San Francisco's Mission District, was heavily damaged in a fire Saturday.The establishment, at the corner of 16th Street and Bryant Street, had been serving drinks since 1909. Some people consider it a baseball shrine because it was the go-to spot when the old Seals Stadium was across the street.Firefighters said they received 911 calls around 5 a.m. and arrived to find the establishment already engulfed in flames. They believe the fire started in the front bar area and spread. The dining room...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sonomastatestar.com

Clown seen prowling on ring cams in M-section of Rohnert Park

Halloween has come early to Rohnert Park and this year, it's in the form of a clown. Monday, Sept. 19, an unknown person wearing a white, full-face mask went door to door in M-section of Rohnert Park and spied on homes. Reports of this clown initially came from residents who...
ROHNERT PARK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
firefighternation.com

Runaway Fire Truck Smashes Six Cars in San Francisco (CA) Noe Valley

Sep. 24—A runaway fire truck caused significant damage to cars, trees and signs on Hoffman Street in San Francisco’s Noe Valley neighborhood, the San Francisco Fire Department confirmed Saturday. A vehicle from Firehouse 24 at the intersection of Hoffman and Alvarado streets was performing a morning check around...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: Many Neighborhoods in San Francisco Had Broken Traffic Lights Yesterday

A lot of traffic lights were either blinking red or outright not working Saturday in SF. Most of the affected intersections were in the Embarcadero, Nob Hill, and the Marnia — though inoperable lights were also reported in other neighborhoods in SF like the Richmond District and Pacific Heights; a City alert noted that most of the affected traffic lights were fixed by 6:45 p.m. Saturday. [Chronicle]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Thousands of motorcycling mourners honor Hells Angels leader Sonny Barger

STOCKTON, Calif. - Despite warnings not to gather, thousands gathered over the weekend to honor the life of Hells Angels leader Sonny Barger. The motorcycling mourners came from all over the state for the six-hour funeral service at Stockton's 99 Speedway. "History happening in Stockton for a Bay Area legend,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Docinsf#Kcbs Radio#Republican
californiaexaminer.net

Sonny Barger Net Worth: What Happened To Him? Truth Behind His Death!

The following is a proclamation regarding the likely Sonny Barger Net Worth. Many people have opinions regarding how much money Sonny Barger possesses. Here you may find out more about Sonny Barger’s financial struggles. Sonny Barger’s recent commercial success has sparked widespread curiosity about his wealth. This article elaborates.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

VIDEO: Wheelchair business burglarized in San Jose on Monday

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A small business owner in the heart of San Jose is picking up the pieces after a break-in on Monday left a trail of broken glass behind. A security video caught view of a person loitering around the front of a business called Re-Mobilizers on early Monday morning. Not long […]
SAN JOSE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
CBS San Francisco

Thieves target San Francisco Marina District garage three times in one night

SAN FRANCISCO -- A pair of thieves appear to hit one residential garage three times in a matter of hours last week in San Francisco's Marina District. Home surveillance video shows two men walking along Divisadero Street just before 3 a.m. on September 20. After noticing a slightly open side door, they turn around and make their way in. They wander into a garage. One man in a red hat grabs power tools, while the other takes a tripod light. All of it was captured on multiple cameras. While the men seem to notice the cameras, it doesn't deter them.About an hour...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy