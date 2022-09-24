SFFD to look into photo that appears to show on-duty fire fighter wearing ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ shirt

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – The San Francisco Fire Department today responded to a tweet from someone sharing a picture of what appears to be an on-duty firefighter wearing a shirt with the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” on the back.

Twitter user David, or @docinsf, tagged SFFD, Mayor London Breed and Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, asking “Is this the new official uniform of the SFFD.” He wrote that they were seen just after 10 a.m. on Noe and 18th Street.

San Francisco Fire responded, saying that it is not the new official uniform, and that it will be handled immediately. The official account also thanked David for bringing the issue to their attention.

Lieutenant Jonathan Baxter with the San Francisco Fire Department said in a statement to KCBS that “the Department of Human Resources process will be followed related to this incident.”

The phrase “Let’s go Brandon” originated last year at a NASCAR race, when a reporter covering the event said the crowd was chanting that phrase. In reality, they were chanting the much lewder “F*** Joe Biden.”

Since then the phrase has become popular among some Republican groups and even sported by some politicians like Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

Although the shirt references the Republican catchphrase, it is the same navy-blue color the other firefighters wear. It’s unclear from the photo if any SFFD branding was on it, or if the other two men in the photo had the same one on.

