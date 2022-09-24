ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Local St. Vincent de Paul sees more people requesting help

By Kristen McFarland
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03PBIE_0i8ze35l00

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Society of St. Vincent de Paul in Trumbull County hosted its first Friends of the Poor Walk/Run on Saturday.

It happened at Perkins Park in Warren. This is part of the Society of St. Vincent de Paul National Event.

Mercy Health hiring event combats staff shortage

Over 400,000 walkers across the United States participated to help raise funds and awareness for those living in poverty.

There was fun, fellowship, live music and food.

“We are seeing a lot of people who have never had to access safety net services before. I know when I go to Giant Eagle, I feel the pinch. For some people they have to choose, ‘Do I get groceries or do I put gas in my car to go to work?'” said Darlene Jones with Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

Over 200 people showed up to the walk today in Warren.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warren, OH
Society
Warren, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Sports
Trumbull County, OH
Sports
State
Ohio State
Trumbull County, OH
Society
City
Warren, OH
County
Trumbull County, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vincent De Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Vincent#Charity#Local St Vincent De Paul#Giant Eagle#Nexstar Media Inc
WFMJ.com

Find your community's Halloween Trick-or-Treat and Fall Events date, time

It's the most 'boo'tiful time of the year, if you like scary delights and cool crisp air (and everything pumpkin-flavored). 21 News has compiled the lists for all fall events and Trick or Treat times by County, and communities. If you or your group has a fall or Halloween event you would like to add to the list, email us at news@wfmj.com.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Charities
WKBN

WKBN

48K+
Followers
26K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy