Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo left with face full of blood in Portugal’s clash vs. Czech Republic
Not much is going right for Cristiano Ronaldo this season. Not only is he struggling to find minutes with Manchester United, but the striker can’t even catch a break with Portugal. In Saturday’s clash with the Czech Republic in Nations League action, Ronaldo went up for a header and...
Yardbarker
Ronaldo set for Serie A return? Surprising top-flying club offers Manchester United escape route
Before returning to Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a productive stint in Italy with Juventus. Now, an unexpected Italian team has teased the Portuguese ace with a social media post about a potential move. Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave Manchester United during the last window so that he could continue...
'He's not afraid of anything': Lionel Messi heaps praise on Atlanta United's Thiago Almada after 21-year-old makes impact coming off bench in his debut for Argentina in 3-0 win over Honduras
Lionel Messi has praised fellow Argentinian midfielder Thiago Almada after the 21-year-old made his debut in Friday night's 3-0 win over Honduras in Miami, Florida. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was impressed by the Atlanta United midfielder's 36-minute cameo after he came off the bench to replace Sevilla midfielder Papu Gomez in the 54th minute, with the Albiceleste already up 2-0.
Greg Vanney comments on 'huge' LA Galaxy win over rivals San Jose Earthquakes
With their 3-2 win over rivals San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, the LA Galaxy jumped back above the MLS Cup Playoffs line at just the right time. The Galaxy had been slipping down the Western Conference standings after suffering a run of just one win in six games. But this victory against Cali Clasico foes San Jose - coupled with a 4-1 thrashing of the Colorado Rapids - has them fifth, three points clear of Real Salt Lake below the line with just two games left.
SkySports
Spain knocked off Nations League top spot after Switzerland loss | Portugal leapfrog rivals
Spain suffered a 2-1 defeat by Switzerland as goals from Manuel Akanji and Breel Embolo knocked the hosts off the top of Nations League Group A2 on Saturday with one game left to play. The Swiss held firm against last year's finalists for most of the game and handed their...
FOX Sports
Spain becomes latest heavyweight to fall at UEFA Nations League
On Friday, it was England and Germany. On Saturday, another European heavyweight — this time Spain — joined their fellow former World Cup winners by posting an eyebrow-raising loss on the penultimate match day of 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. La Roja, upset 2-1 by Switzerland in Zaragoza, were...
UEFA・
Federico Bernardeschi reveals why he switched Juventus for Toronto FC & MLS
Federico Bernardeschi has revealed he had multiple offers after leaving Juventus, but the ambition of Toronto FC and Major League Soccer played a key role in his move across the Atlantic. The 28-year-old Italy international was one of a number of eye-catching additions for TFC this summer alongside compatriots Lorenzo...
MLS・
San Jose Earthquakes youngster Niko Tsakiris the 'future of MLS & Europe', says Covelo
San Jose Earthquakes interim head coach Alex Covelo has labeled youngster Niko Tsakiris 'the future of MLS and Europe' following his impressive showing against the LA Galaxy. Though the Quakes were on the wrong end of a 3-2 defeat to their California rivals, Tsakiris caught the eye with an excellent pass that allowed Cristian Espinoza to win a penalty - a big contribution in his first-ever MLS start.
Watch: Diogo Jota Scores For Portugal After Cristiano Ronaldo Assist
Liverpool striker on target as Portugal tear apart the Czech Republic in the UEFA Nations League and you can watch the goal here.
Yardbarker
Karim Benzema recovery approach changed as Carlo Ancelotti seeks extra burst
Real Madrid fans may be concerned by the continued lack of information on Karim Benzema, whose two-week absence stretches on without updates. Within the club, there is total calm about his situation though. At least according to Diario AS. They say that a trio of Benzema, Carlo Ancelotti and fitness...
Cristiano Ronaldo international goals: How Portugal striker’s world record stacks up against Lionel Messi and Pele
CRISTIANO RONALDO is the clear leader in the all-time rankings for international goals. The Portugal captain, 37, is now up to it 117 strikes in internationals - a year after leapfrogging Iran legend Ali Daei on 109 goals. The Manchester United striker had been chasing the tally for his entire...
Dejan Kulusevski hails Antonio Conte's man-management skills
Dejan Kulusevski on hails Antonio Conte's man-management skills
Gabriel Slonina: USMNT goalkeeper reveals why he chose Chelsea
With the Chicago Fire having just two regular-season games remaining, the time is coming for Gabriel Slonina to start thinking about his future with Chelsea. The 18-year-old agreed a deal with the Premier League giants over the summer that could hit the $15m mark including add-ons, remaining in Chicago on loan through the 2022 MLS season.
MLS・
Portugal 0-0 Spain LIVE: Nations League latest with Cristiano Ronaldo featuring – TV channel, stream, updates
PORTUGAL are facing Spain in a mouth-watering Nations League tie tonight. Cristiano Ronaldo starts the hosts, but he is currently sporting a nasty looking black eye after a collision in the 4-0 win over Czech Republic last time out. While Spain suffered a 2-1 loss to Switzerland at the weekend,...
The new signings that will dominate the Premier League this season
7 new signings who will dominate the Premier League this season.
Yardbarker
Portugal slaughter Czech Republic ahead of decisive Spain clash in Nations League
Spain will have to get over their disappointing defeat at home to Switzerland quickly if they want any chance of making it to the Nations League semi-finals. They face Portugal on Tuesday, who warned La Roja of their quality with a 4-0 victory over Czech Republic. They dominated the match...
Eric Cantona suggests David Beckham has made 'big mistake' with World Cup ambassadorship
Eric Cantona has insisted that ex-professional footballers such as former Manchester United teammate David Beckham have made a 'big mistake' in becoming ambassadors for this winter's World Cup in Qatar.
Bruno Guimaraes returns to Newcastle after thigh injury with Brazil
Bruno Guimaraes has been released by Brazil after suffering a thigh injury.
Yardbarker
Ghana still hopeful of Nico Williams international switch
The president of the Ghanaian FA remains confident Nico Williams could switch his international allegiance from Spain. Williams received his first call up to the senior Spain squad ahead of this month’s UEFA Nations League games with Luis Enrique handing him a debut off the bench in the 2-1 defeat to Switzerland.
FIFA・
Araujo denies surgery prioritises Barcelona over Uruguay
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona center back Ronald Araujo has defended his decision to undergo thigh surgery on Wednesday at the likely expense of missing the World Cup. Araujo was injured on Uruguay duty against Iran last Friday. He returned to Barcelona and was diagnosed with a torn tendon in his right thigh.
857
