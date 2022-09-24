With their 3-2 win over rivals San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, the LA Galaxy jumped back above the MLS Cup Playoffs line at just the right time. The Galaxy had been slipping down the Western Conference standings after suffering a run of just one win in six games. But this victory against Cali Clasico foes San Jose - coupled with a 4-1 thrashing of the Colorado Rapids - has them fifth, three points clear of Real Salt Lake below the line with just two games left.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO