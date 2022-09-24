ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Daily Mail

'He's not afraid of anything': Lionel Messi heaps praise on Atlanta United's Thiago Almada after 21-year-old makes impact coming off bench in his debut for Argentina in 3-0 win over Honduras

Lionel Messi has praised fellow Argentinian midfielder Thiago Almada after the 21-year-old made his debut in Friday night's 3-0 win over Honduras in Miami, Florida. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was impressed by the Atlanta United midfielder's 36-minute cameo after he came off the bench to replace Sevilla midfielder Papu Gomez in the 54th minute, with the Albiceleste already up 2-0.
90min

Greg Vanney comments on 'huge' LA Galaxy win over rivals San Jose Earthquakes

With their 3-2 win over rivals San Jose Earthquakes on Saturday, the LA Galaxy jumped back above the MLS Cup Playoffs line at just the right time. The Galaxy had been slipping down the Western Conference standings after suffering a run of just one win in six games. But this victory against Cali Clasico foes San Jose - coupled with a 4-1 thrashing of the Colorado Rapids - has them fifth, three points clear of Real Salt Lake below the line with just two games left.
FOX Sports

Spain becomes latest heavyweight to fall at UEFA Nations League

On Friday, it was England and Germany. On Saturday, another European heavyweight — this time Spain — joined their fellow former World Cup winners by posting an eyebrow-raising loss on the penultimate match day of 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. La Roja, upset 2-1 by Switzerland in Zaragoza, were...
90min

Federico Bernardeschi reveals why he switched Juventus for Toronto FC & MLS

Federico Bernardeschi has revealed he had multiple offers after leaving Juventus, but the ambition of Toronto FC and Major League Soccer played a key role in his move across the Atlantic. The 28-year-old Italy international was one of a number of eye-catching additions for TFC this summer alongside compatriots Lorenzo...
90min

San Jose Earthquakes youngster Niko Tsakiris the 'future of MLS & Europe', says Covelo

San Jose Earthquakes interim head coach Alex Covelo has labeled youngster Niko Tsakiris 'the future of MLS and Europe' following his impressive showing against the LA Galaxy. Though the Quakes were on the wrong end of a 3-2 defeat to their California rivals, Tsakiris caught the eye with an excellent pass that allowed Cristian Espinoza to win a penalty - a big contribution in his first-ever MLS start.
Yardbarker

Karim Benzema recovery approach changed as Carlo Ancelotti seeks extra burst

Real Madrid fans may be concerned by the continued lack of information on Karim Benzema, whose two-week absence stretches on without updates. Within the club, there is total calm about his situation though. At least according to Diario AS. They say that a trio of Benzema, Carlo Ancelotti and fitness...
90min

Gabriel Slonina: USMNT goalkeeper reveals why he chose Chelsea

With the Chicago Fire having just two regular-season games remaining, the time is coming for Gabriel Slonina to start thinking about his future with Chelsea. The 18-year-old agreed a deal with the Premier League giants over the summer that could hit the $15m mark including add-ons, remaining in Chicago on loan through the 2022 MLS season.
Yardbarker

Ghana still hopeful of Nico Williams international switch

The president of the Ghanaian FA remains confident Nico Williams could switch his international allegiance from Spain. Williams received his first call up to the senior Spain squad ahead of this month’s UEFA Nations League games with Luis Enrique handing him a debut off the bench in the 2-1 defeat to Switzerland.
The Associated Press

Araujo denies surgery prioritises Barcelona over Uruguay

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona center back Ronald Araujo has defended his decision to undergo thigh surgery on Wednesday at the likely expense of missing the World Cup. Araujo was injured on Uruguay duty against Iran last Friday. He returned to Barcelona and was diagnosed with a torn tendon in his right thigh.
90min

