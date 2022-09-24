ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield County, OH

Inmate wrestling in Ohio jail leads to firing, resignations

By Cyn Rosi, Digital Multi Media Journalist
 3 days ago

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Three Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office corrections employees have lost their jobs after reports they were leading wrestling matches between inmates.

Two of the participants resigned, and a third has been terminated, according to Sheriff Alex Lape.

Corrections Officer Kyle Archibald and Deputy Shawn Pettet resigned prior to their pre-disciplinary hearings, and Corrections Officer Landon Talbott was terminated after his pre-disciplinary hearing, Lape said. The internal review was completed on Sept. 16 for the July 21 incident.

Police: Woman ‘in crisis’ set herself on fire

When NBC4 asked by email for confirmation that Fairfield County Jail corrections officers were placed on administrative leave due to reports that they were leading wrestling matches between inmates, Sheriff Lape wrote back:

“It was approximately 10 minutes in duration. This type of conduct is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated. My concern is that our other employees who come to work daily and do the right things will receive a negative focus for the foolish conduct of the three.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 17

Denise Tsibouris
2d ago

It is time to talk about "Pension Forfeiture" for law enforcement, first responders, sheriffs, public, government, corporate employees criminals who break the law!

Reply(1)
12
James Patrick Rabbitt
2d ago

Wrestling builds confidence and discipline so the inmates will be corrected right ? Hence the name department of corrections ? Let they wrestle better than kill duhhhh

Reply(1)
7
Patty J
2d ago

Good!! They're in the wrong line of work. Might check out help wanted ads for "Bouncers"

Reply
6
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

