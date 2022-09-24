ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, MO

Longtime Carthage R-9 administrator passes away

By Shannon Becker
 3 days ago

CARTHAGE, Mo . — Saturday, September 24, 2022, Carthage R-9 schools release information that a longtime beloved administrator has died.

It is with a heavy heart that we share with you the passing of Dr. Sam Rogers, Carthage High School Assistant Principal. Please join us in keeping the Rogers family in your thoughts and prayers .” — CARTHAGE R-9

The district states that counselors will be available for staff and students at the high school.

Rogers, father of two, has been battling cancer since 2019 with his wife Allison closely by his side.

HUG YOUR LOVED ONES! ” — SAM ROGERS

Their journey has been chronicled in a blog where they’ve both written dozens of powerful entries.

Recently Allison Rogers and others have scheduled a benefit to help another family facing a cancer diagnosis like they did. It is scheduled for October 8.

We will update more information on services as it becomes available from Carthage R-9.

“It is in the stillness that reminds me of what is important. The sound of the wind and the rushing waters while holding Allison’s hand as she leaned into me allowed me to simultaneously remember and forget for a moment. We are not meant to walk this earth alone and I am blessed beyond measure to walk beside her. Hug your loved ones!” — Sam Rogers, June 18, 2022

