ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeneville, TN

Police: Man hit by arrow outside of Tennessee bar

By Van Jones
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Di66v_0i8zdoKk00

GREENEVILLE, T.N. (WJHL) – A man was standing outside a Greeneville, Tennessee bar early Saturday morning when he was suddenly hit in the knee by an arrow, according to police.

According to a police report, Chuck Swatzell said he was standing outside The Watering Trough bar when he felt a pain in his knee and realized that he had been hit by an arrow. The arrow did not penetrate the skin, but it did cause a circular abrasion and produce a small amount of blood.

Forensic pathologist testifies Evelyn Boswell died by asphyxiation

Authorities have not yet been able to make a suspect. However, two witnesses said they believe the arrow came from the Banks Street area but were also not sure if it had come from a car driving by.

Swatzell told police that earlier in the night there was an altercation where two females drove by him in the parking lot and he heard one female say “shoot the big ——-.” The victim was unable to identify the females or the vehicle.

The arrow has been submitted as evidence.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Police: Tree falls on Jeep, killing Kingsport woman

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A tree knocked over during Sunday night’s storm hit a vehicle traveling on Shady View Road, killing a woman. According to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), the driver, identified as Laura Castle, 51, of Kingsport, had been traveling near the intersection of West Pond Springs Road in a 2005 Jeep […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Kingsport PD: Man injured in I-81 crash dies of injuries

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A man previously injured in a crash on Interstate 81 on Sept. 10 has died due to his injuries. According to an updated release from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), Jonathan Alexander Merritt, 29, of Salisbury, Maryland, was injured in the crash involving four vehicles near Exit 63. Merritt died while […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

I-40 W closed in Cocke County due to overturned RV

The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a shooting sent two people to the hospital early Sunday morning, a release from the department stated. Man charged after exposing himself to children at playground, report says. Updated: 1 hour ago. A Knoxville man was arrested Saturday after exposing himself to children...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greeneville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Greeneville, TN
State
Tennessee State
WBIR

Woman indicted in 2020 fatal crash on Chapman Highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Maryville woman who authorities say lied about her role in a fatal 2020 crash on Chapman Highway faces a vehicular homicide charge. A Knox County grand jury indicted Heather Hembree, 42, on Thursday. She's accused of killing Steven Michael Stolte, 48, of Sevierville. Hembree has...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Woman killed after tree falls on vehicle in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A woman was killed after a tree fell on a vehicle Sunday, according to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office. Police responded to Shady View Road near the intersection of West Pond Springs Road in Kingsport at 6:36 p.m. A thunderstorm brought heavy rain and winds in the area around that time.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

2 transported to hospital after Johnson City crash

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Two people were transported to a hospital after a crash on North State of Franklin Road Monday. According to responders at the scene, the two people were taken to the hospital in separate ambulances. The crash occurred Monday shortly before noon at the intersection of North State of Franklin Road […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Arrow#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

Alleged rape at Monarch Apartments leads to Johnson City man’s arrest

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City man is behind bars Monday morning following a reported rape at Monarch Apartments on University Parkway. The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) charged Deaundre J. Cole with two counts of rape and for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Details surrounding Cole’s conviction were not readily […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
supertalk929.com

Greeneville Police Investigation Continues After Man Shot With Arrow

Greeneville Police continue searching for clues after a man was shot with an arrow while standing outside a Greeneville bar over the weekend. According to a police report, the man was standing outside the Watering Trough when he said he felt pain in his knee and then realized he had been shot with an arrow. The arrow did not penetrate the skin, but caused a circular abrasion and produced a small amount of blood. Witnesses say there was an altercation earlier in the night and believe the arrow came from the Banks Street area but were unsure if it came from a vehicle driving by with two females, one who was heard to say “shoot the Big____”. The arrow is being submitted as evidence.
GREENEVILLE, TN
WHNT-TV

TBI agent describes finding Evelyn Boswell’s body

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A special agent with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) on Friday described events leading up to his discovery of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell’s body on a family member’s property. Agent Brian Fraley took the stand at the Sept. 23 hearing to discuss the...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Former police officer dies in Bell County

PINEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky police department lost a former member of their family this weekend. On Saturday, officials with the Pineville Police Department announced the death of Kenny Shaw. In a Facebook post, we’re told Shaw was with the department for 6 years and was not only...
BELL COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wcyb.com

Man struck with arrow at West Andrew Johnson Highway bar

A man was struck with an arrow at a bar Saturday morning on West Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville Police say. It happened just before 2:30 Saturday morning. The victim said he was standing outside the bar when he felt pain in his knee. The arrow did not penetrate the skin...
GREENEVILLE, TN
WJHL

JCPD: Man charged with first-degree murder of 3-month-old

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) has charged a man with first-degree murder and aggravated child abuse following an investigation into the death of a three-month-old child. According to a release from the JCPD, Harley Bunting, of Johnson City, was arrested as a result of an investigation into the death […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

VSP: Motorcycle crash kills 76-year-old Blountville man

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Blountville motorcyclist involved in a single-vehicle crash on Route 58 spent nearly two weeks in the hospital before dying of his injuries. Virginia State Police (VSP) announced on Monday that the driver, identified as Carl W. Marco, 76, had been traveling eastbound on the highway near Route 758 on […]
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WJHL

Greene Co. Detention Center receives new admin

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Greene County Detention Center will receive new leadership, according to county officials. Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt announced the appointment of Captain John Key to the jail’s top position in a press release Monday. According to the release, Key has spent the last 33 years with the department. “I have […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
Tennessee Lookout

Testimony reveals Sullivan County toddler died after being placed in trash can — alive

A Sullivan County toddler whose disappearance more than two years ago drew international attention was “tightly wound” in a blanket and aluminum foil, placed in a trash bag and stuffed — alive — inside a trash can, testimony Friday revealed. Testimony in Sullivan County Criminal Court Friday revealed 18-month-old Evelyn Boswell suffocated inside a trash […] The post Testimony reveals Sullivan County toddler died after being placed in trash can — alive appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

77K+
Followers
7K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy