WATCH: Three teens burglarize cars in east El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS ( KTSM ) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD have released the crime of the week. They are asking for help in identifying three teenagers who were involved in multiple vehicle burglaries in east El Paso.

On Monday, August 8, 2022, at around 11 p.m. four vehicles were burglarized in the Lomas Del Este neighborhood. According to investigators, four vehicles were burglarized on Loma Adriana and Loma Jacinto. The security video from several homes recorded the suspects opening doors to various vehicles and ransacking them for items to steal. According to investigators, the three suspects appear to be in their mid-teens to late teens.







Anyone with any information on the identity of these suspects should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online: www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.

