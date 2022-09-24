ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

WATCH: Three teens burglarize cars in east El Paso

By Melissa Luna, Crime Stoppers of El Paso
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

EL PASO, TEXAS ( KTSM ) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD have released the crime of the week. They are asking for help in identifying three teenagers who were involved in multiple vehicle burglaries in east El Paso.

On Monday, August 8, 2022, at around 11 p.m. four vehicles were burglarized in the Lomas Del Este neighborhood. According to investigators, four vehicles were burglarized on Loma Adriana and Loma Jacinto. The security video from several homes recorded the suspects opening doors to various vehicles and ransacking them for items to steal. According to investigators, the three suspects appear to be in their mid-teens to late teens.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hOvZ_0i8zd5tQ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KU3qx_0i8zd5tQ00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35wFDm_0i8zd5tQ00

Anyone with any information on the identity of these suspects should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online: www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. You will remain anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

Comments / 8

Silvia Muela
2d ago

where are the parents of these guys ? They're not doing a good job with their kids . It seems a lots of parents to give more attention to their kids . And don't forget the good education begins at home . That's why we have more violence lately . Because most of parents are leaving the 99% of their kids education to the teachers .

Reply
3
MLujan
2d ago

Wouldn’t even call the cops. Street justice.

Reply
12
 

