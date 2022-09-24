ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Circleville, OH

Missing 17-month-old found unharmed in HVAC vent in Ohio

By Adam Conn
 3 days ago

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-month-old boy was found in an HVAC unit after his mother reported him missing to the Circleville Police Department.

On Thursday, multiple police officers and a K-9 officer arrived at the 300 block of E. Mount St. in search of the child, whose mother said she could not find him after he left the living room and went toward the bedroom, according to a news release from the department.

Alleged inmate wrestling in Ohio jail leads to firing, resignations

A vent cover from the floor had been removed and officer Ryan Speakman was able to see the child’s foot, but out of reach. Speakman went to the basement, where the child was resting on top of the supply vents to the HVAC units.

According to a social media post, Circleville PD believes the child was attempting to rescue a toy he dropped into the vent. He sustained minor scratches on his head, but otherwise had no major injuries.

Comments / 5

Guest
2d ago

Now where did I put my baby? All joking aside it's lucky it was not in the winter months with the furnace on high. The little guy probably wouldn't have made it.

Reply
5
 

