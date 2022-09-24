MVP had a famously tough start to his life, but upon making his way into professional wrestling, the two-time United States Champion found much success through hard-work. MVP also won the WWE Tag Team Championships once alongside Matt Hardy, became the first ever IWGP Intercontinental Championship in New Japan, and has managed Bobby Lashley to two WWE Championship wins in the last two years. WWE's developmental program, "NXT," has many young talents, with MVP praising the two-time North American Champion, Carmelo Hayes, on Twitter: "There's a guy down in NXT. He kind of looks like this guy. And like this guy, he doesn't miss! # ballin," along with posting a gif of himself in 2007. Naturally, fans quickly seized on the idea that MVP should manage Hayes next.

WWE ・ 3 HOURS AGO