Stacy Ann

Opinion: Narcissists Thrive By Invalidating Victims Emotions

Would you like to know the best way to make someone feel invisible and worthless and erase their sense of self-worth?. Invalidatetheir emotions and feelings. If you don’t believe me then you have never been in a relationship with a Narcissist or someone that was emotionally abusive.
Maya Angelou
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Narcissists Know How To Tug At The Heartstrings Of An Empath

A basic explanation of an empath would be to describe an individual that feels what other people feel and is highly in tune with the emotions and feelings of other people. When it comes to their relationships, an empath often holds the common belief that love can conquer all. They believe that everyone has some good in them and they are going to fight for someone with everything that they have when they fall for them.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Signs Two People Are Not A Compatible Match

Recently I was observing a couple that I know through a mutual friend. They fight almost every single weekend to the point of threatening to break up with each other. They fight, make up, fight again, and everyone is privy to their dirty laundry.
#Racism
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Arguing With a Narcissist Will Result In Heartache

Mid-argument the pressing question at the top of your mind is going to be wondering how you ever ended up in this fight. Perhaps all you asked was for your partner to unload the dishwasher or help you make dinner. Suddenly you’re in the middle of an argument going in circles without knowing how you ended up there.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Navigating The Breakup With A Narcissist

There comes a point where we all reach a point in an unhealthy relationship where we have to make a choice to stay or to leave. Perhaps you have spent months, years, or decades investing in a relationship with someone that has abused you and devalued you. You are most likely exhausted from the stonewalling, the love-bombing, the gaslighting, all the tactics and tools that have been used to break you down.
M. Brown

Sometimes you need to fall in love with the wrong person: Opinion

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. When we think about our romantic relationships — especially our past ones, we generally tend to focus on the colossal mistakes we think we made in the realm of love.
Penned It

Relationship Opinion: When Do You Quit?

We're here to talk about love. We're going to talk about what it means to love yourself, and what it means to respect yourself. We're going to talk about how you can take care of your mental health and be happy.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Stop Letting Other People Control Your Feelings

When I was younger I spent far too much of my time dwelling and stressing over… pretty much everything. Due to my low self-esteem, I was constantly worried about what the people in my life thought about me and I didn’t know how to cultivate healthy relationships.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Stop Spilling Every Relationship Detail

My husband is a very private person. He is cautious regarding what he shares with others, including his closest friends and family. I am the complete opposite. I have been an open book throughout my life, especially with my close friends.
Today's Transitions

A Unique Perspective On Aging

The Ups and Downs of Growing Older: Beyond Seventy Years of Living by Dr. Viola Mecke is a new book that addresses the physical changes, as well as the challenges individuals and families may encounter in daily living, communication, and relationships as one ages. It combines Dr. Mecke’s professional background as a clinical psychologist and psychology professor with her personal experience as an aging adult (she is 94!) to help others navigate this often trying time in life.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Rebuilding Broken Trust In A Relationship Requires Effort

There is a piece of my past that I have only shared with several people in my life. In the initial stages of dating my (now) husband,’ my best friend accidentally alluded to this incident in front of him. When questioned, I lied and quickly changed the subject. Soon enough, he put two and two together and called me out on my lie.
HelloGiggles

Unpopular Opinion: I Don’t Love Target as Much as Everyone Else

Target is a trap. If mouse traps existed for moms, the big-box retailer with 2,000 locations across 50-states, would be just that – except instead of cheese, its bait is Starbucks. Before you even step foot in the store, you can smell the pumpkin spice lattes brewing inside. The lure of getting everything you need in one place, plus the strategic layout that almost forces you to look around and get more than just “one thing,” adds to its appeal.
Terry Mansfield

Please Stop The Whining (Opinion)

Sometimes, whining seems like the national pastime. We run across whiners everywhere. They’re easy to spot and incredibly annoying. We might even be one of them. Quote about whining.Pinterest heartfeltquotes.blogspot.com. Fair Use provision of U.S. Copyright Law.

