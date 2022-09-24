Read full article on original website
Opinion: Does A Toxic Narcissist Ever Love Their Victims?
The roller coaster has come to a stop and you have stepped off of the ride because you couldn’t do it anymore. You are through with the abuse, the manipulation, and the pain that you have endured for far too long.
Opinion: The Differing Types Of Female Narcissists
I primarily write about Narcissism referring to men. That was my only personal experience but I have been doing research about what Narcissism looks like when it is in the form of a woman.
Opinion: Narcissists Thrive By Invalidating Victims Emotions
Would you like to know the best way to make someone feel invisible and worthless and erase their sense of self-worth?. Invalidatetheir emotions and feelings. If you don’t believe me then you have never been in a relationship with a Narcissist or someone that was emotionally abusive.
Opinion: A Narcissist Will Discard Their Victims To Have The Final Word
Perhaps things have gotten too difficult. Perhaps you have learned to see through their tricks and have become aware of their deception. Perhaps you have called out their behavior and drawn a line saying that you aren’t going to tolerate it anymore.
Opinion: Narcissists Know How To Tug At The Heartstrings Of An Empath
A basic explanation of an empath would be to describe an individual that feels what other people feel and is highly in tune with the emotions and feelings of other people. When it comes to their relationships, an empath often holds the common belief that love can conquer all. They believe that everyone has some good in them and they are going to fight for someone with everything that they have when they fall for them.
Opinion: Signs Two People Are Not A Compatible Match
Recently I was observing a couple that I know through a mutual friend. They fight almost every single weekend to the point of threatening to break up with each other. They fight, make up, fight again, and everyone is privy to their dirty laundry.
Opinion: How To Identify If Your Partner Loves You Unconditionally
Several years ago I was going through some personal pain in my life and overreacted to something silly. Afterward, I felt embarrassed to have acted that way in front of my partner. I wondered to myself, why would he want to spend his life with me if I had these kinds of moments?
Opinion: Covert Narcissists Exhibit Troubling Behavior
Victims often ask how they ended up in a relationship with a Narcissist. How did they miss the blatant red flags?. The reality is that not all people who have narcissistic personality disorder are loud, charismatic, and flamboyant.
Opinion: Arguing With a Narcissist Will Result In Heartache
Mid-argument the pressing question at the top of your mind is going to be wondering how you ever ended up in this fight. Perhaps all you asked was for your partner to unload the dishwasher or help you make dinner. Suddenly you’re in the middle of an argument going in circles without knowing how you ended up there.
Opinion: Navigating The Breakup With A Narcissist
There comes a point where we all reach a point in an unhealthy relationship where we have to make a choice to stay or to leave. Perhaps you have spent months, years, or decades investing in a relationship with someone that has abused you and devalued you. You are most likely exhausted from the stonewalling, the love-bombing, the gaslighting, all the tactics and tools that have been used to break you down.
Sometimes you need to fall in love with the wrong person: Opinion
**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. When we think about our romantic relationships — especially our past ones, we generally tend to focus on the colossal mistakes we think we made in the realm of love.
Relationship Opinion: When Do You Quit?
We're here to talk about love. We're going to talk about what it means to love yourself, and what it means to respect yourself. We're going to talk about how you can take care of your mental health and be happy.
Opinion: Stop Letting Other People Control Your Feelings
When I was younger I spent far too much of my time dwelling and stressing over… pretty much everything. Due to my low self-esteem, I was constantly worried about what the people in my life thought about me and I didn’t know how to cultivate healthy relationships.
Opinion: Stop Spilling Every Relationship Detail
My husband is a very private person. He is cautious regarding what he shares with others, including his closest friends and family. I am the complete opposite. I have been an open book throughout my life, especially with my close friends.
A Unique Perspective On Aging
The Ups and Downs of Growing Older: Beyond Seventy Years of Living by Dr. Viola Mecke is a new book that addresses the physical changes, as well as the challenges individuals and families may encounter in daily living, communication, and relationships as one ages. It combines Dr. Mecke’s professional background as a clinical psychologist and psychology professor with her personal experience as an aging adult (she is 94!) to help others navigate this often trying time in life.
Opinion: Rebuilding Broken Trust In A Relationship Requires Effort
There is a piece of my past that I have only shared with several people in my life. In the initial stages of dating my (now) husband,’ my best friend accidentally alluded to this incident in front of him. When questioned, I lied and quickly changed the subject. Soon enough, he put two and two together and called me out on my lie.
Opinion: Losing Sense of Self is Detrimental To A New Relationship
What does it mean to lose your sense of self in a relationship?. To me, it means that you stop putting yourself first. You stop thinking about your needs, desires, and dreams because you’re so focused on your significant other.
Unpopular Opinion: I Don’t Love Target as Much as Everyone Else
Target is a trap. If mouse traps existed for moms, the big-box retailer with 2,000 locations across 50-states, would be just that – except instead of cheese, its bait is Starbucks. Before you even step foot in the store, you can smell the pumpkin spice lattes brewing inside. The lure of getting everything you need in one place, plus the strategic layout that almost forces you to look around and get more than just “one thing,” adds to its appeal.
Please Stop The Whining (Opinion)
Sometimes, whining seems like the national pastime. We run across whiners everywhere. They’re easy to spot and incredibly annoying. We might even be one of them. Quote about whining.Pinterest heartfeltquotes.blogspot.com. Fair Use provision of U.S. Copyright Law.
Opinion: Are You More Attractive Than You Think?
In this article we will talk about five signs you're way more attractive than you think. We all tend to perceive ourselves differently from how others see us — at least to some extent.
