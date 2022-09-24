ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Custer, WA

q13fox.com

2 men unhurt after plane crashes in Skagit County

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. - Two men were uninjured after a small plane crashed in Skagit County. Before 8 p.m. Sunday, the Skagit County Sheriff's Office was notified about a plane that was on its way to Arlington. It was traveling from Concrete but never showed up. According to deputies, two...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Two brothers found safe after plane crashes into trees in Skagit Valley

UPDATE: At about 9:30 a.m. Monday, both men were found safe in the Lake Cavanaugh area. According to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office, their plane crashed into some trees Sunday night and the two men were able to climb down to safety. The two men had a handheld radio and contacted searchers Monday, after walking nearly one mile along a creek bed to a clearing in the woods.
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Updated: Crash involving 2 motorcycles in Skagit County kills Blaine man

SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) report a 64-year-old Blaine man died after a crash involving 2 motorcycles Sunday, September 25th, about 2:45pm. The crash occurred during the annual Oyster Run event in Anacortes which draws thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts. According to a press memo from WSP,...
BLAINE, WA
Chronicle

Brothers Found Alive After Washington Plane Crash

It was a happy ending Monday morning for two men, a 78-year-old pilot and his 79-year-old brother, who walked away from a plane crash near Lake Cavanaugh, according to Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark. The Cessna 172 was reported missing when the plane — traveling from Concrete Municipal Airport to...
SKAGIT COUNTY, WA
whatcom-news.com

Custer I-5 rest areas to be closed Saturday

CUSTER, Wash. — Washington State Department of Transportation announced Friday that the Custer rest areas, on both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-5, are scheduled to be closed from 7am to 4pm on Saturday, September 24th. The reason given for the closure is so that maintenance can be...
CUSTER, WA
Skagit Breaking

Sedro-Woolley Teen Airlifted to Hospital After Crash on SR20 near Lyman

Skagit County, WA – The Washington State Patrol responded to a 2-vehicle crash on Westbound State Route 20 at Lyman-Hamilton Highway around 8:35 a.m. on September 21st, 2022. According to a press release from the Washington State Patrol, 17-year-old Hunter Lake of Sedro-Woolley, had been traveling Westbound State Route...
LYMAN, WA
cascadiadaily.com

Abandoned tracks in Whatcom Falls Park on last legs

A section of abandoned railway trestle that has become a landmark in Whatcom Falls Park is set to be demolished next summer. “It’s a disappointing truth that this structure is unsafe, and we aren't able to hold it up any longer,” said Nicole Oliver, director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Bellingham.
BELLINGHAM, WA
whatcom-news.com

Ferndale restaurant to reopen after “major changes could be made”

FERNDALE, Wash. — The former Leader Block Wine Co. & Eatery restaurant in the Leader Block building at 2026 Main Street in Ferndale closed in July “so major changes could be made,” according to a press release today, Monday, September 26th. Those changes are now complete, and...
FERNDALE, WA
KREM2

Floatplane wreckage recovery off Whidbey Island underway

SEATTLE — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the U.S. Navy began efforts Monday to recover the wreckage of the floatplane that crashed off Whidbey Island on Sept. 4. A barge that's been outfitted with equipment to conduct the recovery entered the shipping channel Monday. It was expected...
ISLAND COUNTY, WA

