Evacuation notices upgraded for Bolt Creek Fire amid ‘dry and unstable conditions’
The Bolt Creek Fire continues to burn in Snohomish County, now burning 11,277 acres and is only 7% contained. The west side of the Money Creek tunnel to milepost 48, and Forest Service Road 65 are under Level 3 orders, meaning to leave now. Over the weekend evacuation levels were...
KUOW
Skykomish residents told to be prepared for evacuation as Bolt Creek Fire continues to burn
Evacuation orders have been raised once again for some people affected by the Bolt Creek Fire burning in Snohomish and King counties. Those in Skykomish, and in some communities along the Old Cascade Highway west and east of town, are now under level two evacuation orders. That means "be ready to leave."
q13fox.com
2 men unhurt after plane crashes in Skagit County
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. - Two men were uninjured after a small plane crashed in Skagit County. Before 8 p.m. Sunday, the Skagit County Sheriff's Office was notified about a plane that was on its way to Arlington. It was traveling from Concrete but never showed up. According to deputies, two...
Two brothers found safe after plane crashes into trees in Skagit Valley
UPDATE: At about 9:30 a.m. Monday, both men were found safe in the Lake Cavanaugh area. According to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office, their plane crashed into some trees Sunday night and the two men were able to climb down to safety. The two men had a handheld radio and contacted searchers Monday, after walking nearly one mile along a creek bed to a clearing in the woods.
whatcom-news.com
Updated: Crash involving 2 motorcycles in Skagit County kills Blaine man
SKAGIT COUNTY, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) report a 64-year-old Blaine man died after a crash involving 2 motorcycles Sunday, September 25th, about 2:45pm. The crash occurred during the annual Oyster Run event in Anacortes which draws thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts. According to a press memo from WSP,...
Chronicle
Brothers Found Alive After Washington Plane Crash
It was a happy ending Monday morning for two men, a 78-year-old pilot and his 79-year-old brother, who walked away from a plane crash near Lake Cavanaugh, according to Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark. The Cessna 172 was reported missing when the plane — traveling from Concrete Municipal Airport to...
1 killed, 1 injured in crash between two motorcycles in Mount Vernon
One person was killed and another was injured in a crash between two motorcycles Sunday night on State Route 20 in Mount Vernon, Washington State Patrol announced. According to WSP, a 64-year-old motorcyclist from Blaine was heading northbound on Laconner Whitney Road and went through a green light at the SR 20 intersection.
Community rallies around family after Bellingham thief steals car with dog still inside
“There are so many things that happened along the way that we’re just . . . wow,” the car owner said.
myeverettnews.com
Man Facing Felony Charges After Firing Pellet Gun At Cat Sunday Morning In Central Everett
A man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail Sunday afternoon and later bailed out after being arrested by Everett Police for suspicion of Animal Cruelty and 2nd degree Malicious Mischief, both felonies. Here are the details of the incident that led to the arrest as provided by Everett Police Monday afternoon on social media.
whatcom-news.com
Custer I-5 rest areas to be closed Saturday
CUSTER, Wash. — Washington State Department of Transportation announced Friday that the Custer rest areas, on both the northbound and southbound lanes of I-5, are scheduled to be closed from 7am to 4pm on Saturday, September 24th. The reason given for the closure is so that maintenance can be...
whatcom-news.com
Witness could not be located, charges dropped in parking lot stabbing case
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The suspect in a parking lot stabbing incident in March saw a charge of 1st degree assault with a deadly weapon dropped after at least 1 witness could not be located according to Whatcom County Superior Court documents. Marcus David Kaptinski, age 29, was booked into...
‘Going to be extremely challenging’: Efforts begin to pull up Whidbey Island floatplane wreckage
WHIDBEY ISLAND, Wash. — Efforts to pull up wreckage from fatal Whidbey Island floatplane crash begin Monday. On Monday, officials with the National Transportation Safety Board will be pulling up the wreckage of a floatplane that crashed off Whidbey Island earlier this month. The NTSB found the sunken plane...
Things are about to change in Bellingham after a summer without parking officers
“Businesses are similarly reporting positive feedback on parking availability for customers,” Public Works Director Eric Johnston said.
Skagit Breaking
Sedro-Woolley Teen Airlifted to Hospital After Crash on SR20 near Lyman
Skagit County, WA – The Washington State Patrol responded to a 2-vehicle crash on Westbound State Route 20 at Lyman-Hamilton Highway around 8:35 a.m. on September 21st, 2022. According to a press release from the Washington State Patrol, 17-year-old Hunter Lake of Sedro-Woolley, had been traveling Westbound State Route...
cascadiadaily.com
Abandoned tracks in Whatcom Falls Park on last legs
A section of abandoned railway trestle that has become a landmark in Whatcom Falls Park is set to be demolished next summer. “It’s a disappointing truth that this structure is unsafe, and we aren't able to hold it up any longer,” said Nicole Oliver, director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Bellingham.
whatcom-news.com
Ferndale restaurant to reopen after “major changes could be made”
FERNDALE, Wash. — The former Leader Block Wine Co. & Eatery restaurant in the Leader Block building at 2026 Main Street in Ferndale closed in July “so major changes could be made,” according to a press release today, Monday, September 26th. Those changes are now complete, and...
Floatplane wreckage recovery off Whidbey Island underway
SEATTLE — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the U.S. Navy began efforts Monday to recover the wreckage of the floatplane that crashed off Whidbey Island on Sept. 4. A barge that's been outfitted with equipment to conduct the recovery entered the shipping channel Monday. It was expected...
whatcom-news.com
With 900 northern giant hornet traps set in Whatcom County, no confirmed captures or sightings this year
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. — Officials with the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) announced this week that about 900 monitored traps in place in Whatcom County over the past 12 weeks have not captured any northern giant hornets (formerly known as Asian giant hornets). In addition, there have been no confirmed sightings either.
whatcom-news.com
Updated: Man arrested, suspected of Saturday armed robbery at Bellingham bank
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Bellingham Police Department (BPD) personnel were dispatched about 10:15am on Saturday, September 24th, to a bank in 1200 block of N State Street due to a report of an armed robbery. BPD Lieutenant Claudia Murphy told Whatcom News via email that officers were sent to the...
