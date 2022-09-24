ANKENY, Iowa – An Ankeny man is being held in the Polk County Jail for allegedly beating his wife and a child. It happened at a home in the 4300 block of SW Goodwin Street in Ankeny around 4:00 p.m. Sunday, according to court documents. Sean Geary Johnson, 45, is accused of hitting his wife in the face with an open hand after becoming angry with her. The impact caused her nose to bleed. The victim said she then threw a glass of water on Johnson because he continued to insult her and that’s when he punched her with a closed fist on the right side of the head. Ankeny police officers said they saw blood on the victim’s shirt and swelling to the right side of her forehead.

ANKENY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO