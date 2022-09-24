Read full article on original website
Kickoff time announced for Kansas State at Iowa State
The Big 12 Conference and ESPN have announced that Kansas State's October 8 game at Iowa State will start at 6:30 p.m. and will air on ESPNU. This is the Wildcats' first game on ESPNU this season. The last time they played on the network, the Cats won 31-12 against TCU in 2021. K-State will look to end a two-game losing streak to the Cyclones as they look for their first win in Ames since 2016.
WBB: Big 12 conference schedule released
AMES, Iowa – The Big 12 announced the league schedule for the 2022-23 women’s basketball season on Monday morning. The Cyclones’ 18-game slate begins on Saturday, Dec. 31 at Texas Tech. The conference slate also features four games that have been picked up by ESPN for national TV broadcasts. In addition, ESPN also picked up the rights to a pair of the Cyclones’ non-conference contests.
Defense takes lessons learned in loss to Baylor
Iowa State’s defense watched one of its best players get ejected during the first drive of its Big 12 opening loss to No. 17 Baylor. It was the first punch to the gut the team would face, and it may have only preluded more punches to come. “When I’m...
2 B1G defenses final remaining units in the nation without a rushing TD allowed entering Week 5
Through the first four weeks of the 2022 college football season, the top defenses are starting to be defined, as Iowa and Minnesota are among those teams. Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported that Iowa and Minnesota are the only defenses in the FBS that have not allowed a rushing touchdown through Week 4.
Eagle Grove homecoming game moved to Thursday
Eagle Grove’s homecoming football game against Manson-Northwest Webster has been moved to Thursday night with a 7 PM kickoff from Eagle Grove Elementary School. Eagle Grove Head Coach Logan Willard told KQWC Radio the game was moved to Thursday due to availability of officials and referees not being available on Friday night. The Eagle Grove homecoming dance has been moved to Friday night beginning at 8 PM in correspondence with Thursday’s game.
Jodi Long Leaving WHO 13 News: Where’s the Des Moines Anchor Going?
The residents of Des Moines have witnessed Jodi Long’s meteoric rise from college intern to weekday morning anchor. Over the course of 10 years, countless viewers have watched her each morning. But now, the talented anchor has announced her departure from the station. The news that Jodi Long is leaving WHO 13 News was met with widespread sadness. Naturally, locals had questions about where Jodi Long was going next and why she was leaving. Here’s what the Emmy Award-nominated anchor said about her next career move.
Country Superstar Gets Booed At Iowa Show [WATCH]
We all have a strong love for this artist, but there are some things you should not say in Iowa. The first chilly fall Friday of the year didn't stop fans from swarming Boone for the Iowa leg of the Farm Tour. It was the lucky 13th year for Luke Bryan's Farm Tour and it did not disappoint.
I-S-U Finds Endangered Bees at Only four Of 50 Iowa Locations
(Ames, IA) — Iowa State University researchers say their effort to map out the location and habitat of the rare rusty patched bee In Iowa found them in limited quantity. Teams from I-S-U surveyed 50 sites across Iowa twice in recent months. They only found the rusty patched bumble bee at four locations — in Ames, Brushy Creek State Recreation Area near Fort Dodge, and two locations near Dubuque and Yellow River State Forest. The rusty-patched bumble bee was the first ever bee to be listed as endangered in 2017. Researchers hope the findings could help wildlife managers and land stewards reverse the decline of bee populations and support other pollinators more broadly.
Did I Dance With Luke Bryan’s Wife?
Luke Bryan returned to Iowa for the 13th year for his Farm Tour. Last year, the 'American Idol' judge held his Iowa leg of the tour in Cedar Rapids. This time around, he brought it back around to Boone for the second to last show of the Farm Tour. The...
Huge Cat Seen Walking and Growling on Iowa Bike Path
Here kitty kitty kitty. Or maybe, in this case, stay away kitty kitty kitty. This big cat was spotted just strolling along a residential bike path. Rachel Port came across this bobcat in West Des Moines near 60th and EP True. Which is very much in the city on the west side of Des Moines. Rachel said the bobcat looked hungry and (as you can hear below) ticked off.
Where to Get the Best Cookies in the State of Iowa [PHOTOS]
The website Love Food recently put together a list of the 'Tastiest Cookie in Every U.S. State," and after looking through the photos, I've never wanted a cookie so bad in my life!. The photo above is a chocolate chip cookie from a place called Scenic Route Bakery in Des...
Try these 8 apple orchards in central Iowa that will sweeten up your autumn
Enjoy autumn by heading to a farm outside Des Moines for picking apples and berries. Some farms offer corn mazes, pumpkins, apple cider doughnuts and more. There's no place like fall in the Midwest and eight local apple orchards in the metro area have made their mark on central Iowa families for generations with fresh fruit and accessible family-friendly activities.
It’s a bobcat! Not a cougar, not a danger, not even a big deal
WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — A set of photos of a bobcat taken in West Des Moines has neighbors talking and police talking wildlife biology. The photos and video, captured by West Des Moines resident Rachel Port along a bike trail, and originally posted to her personal Facebook page, were shared by the West Des […]
Former American Idol Contestant Opens Restaurant in Iowa [WATCH]
Every year we're bombarded with the stories of contestants trying to make their dreams of a singing career come true on the TV show American Idol. Some dreams come true, while other contestants are sent back home to start another dream. Apparently, that dream will even take you to Iowa. A former American Idol contestant isn't making sweet music anymore. Now he's making amazing food.
Line of lights reported in the Ankeny night sky PHOTOS
(Ankeny, IA) -- People on social media were talking about a long string of lights visible in the sky for a few minutes Sunday night in the Ankeny area. A few people posted photos of the line of lights as it moved northward across the sky. Turns out to have...
Wells Fargo announces three dozen layoffs
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines' largest private employer has announced another round of layoffs. Wells Fargo has announced that it laid off 36 workers this week. This marks the 10th round of cuts and more than 400 layoffs since April, according to Iowa Workforce Development. Earlier this month,...
Breitbach’s Awarded Top Dining Spot By Iowa Restaurant Assoc.
It's always fun to see Breitbach's Country Dining recognized for its outstanding contributions to the culinary scene, community, Dubuque County, and the State of Iowa. The fabled Breitbach family restaurant will receive the Iowa Restaurant Association's top honor this fall. Iowa's Oldest Restaurant will be honored during the Iowa Restaurant Association's 27th annual Celebrating Excellence ceremony in November in Des Moines.
1 dead, 2 hurt after car misses curve & rolls into Iowa cornfield
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — One person died and two people were injured early Monday morning in a one-vehicle accident in rural Humboldt County. It happened around 6:40 a.m. near 1145 Birch Avenue about six miles south of West Bend, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. A Buick LeSabre driven by 27-year-old Christopher […]
Police: Iowa man beat child with broom, punched wife
ANKENY, Iowa – An Ankeny man is being held in the Polk County Jail for allegedly beating his wife and a child. It happened at a home in the 4300 block of SW Goodwin Street in Ankeny around 4:00 p.m. Sunday, according to court documents. Sean Geary Johnson, 45, is accused of hitting his wife in the face with an open hand after becoming angry with her. The impact caused her nose to bleed. The victim said she then threw a glass of water on Johnson because he continued to insult her and that’s when he punched her with a closed fist on the right side of the head. Ankeny police officers said they saw blood on the victim’s shirt and swelling to the right side of her forehead.
Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access
Summit Carbon Solutions' pipeline would be built across large areas of western and northern Iowa. (Iowa Utilities Board filing) Summit Carbon Solutions filed lawsuits this week against three sets of northern Iowa landowners who have allegedly prevented its agents from surveying their properties, according to court records. The company is...
