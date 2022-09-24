ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, NJ

NJ.com

HS football: Every undefeated team in N.J. through Week 4

October is right around the corner, which means this is the time of the year where teams want to ramp up and play their best football. We entered Week 4 with 65 unbeaten teams, and after the dust was settled following the week, 20 previously undefeated teams lost. That leaves us with 45 unbeaten teams, eight from the Big Central Conference, five from the North Jersey Interscholastic Conference, 19 from the Super Football Conference, four from the Shore Conference and nine from the West Jersey Football League.
NJ.com

Football recruits react to light show during Rutgers-Iowa game: ‘The new lights were insane’

Rutgers lost to the Iowa Hawkeyes, 27-10, on Saturday night at SHI Stadium but the Scarlet Knights — after years of playing day games at home and night games on other teams’ fields — played under new multicolor LED lights and a choreographed light show accompanied by the stadium’s sound system and team band, which turned the game into a full-on entertainment event.
NJ.com

Lyndhurst over New Milford - Football recap

Camilo Torres returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown to go with six tackles as Lyndhurst defeated New Milford, 17-14, in New Milford. Greg Frangipane, who caught four passes for 58 yards, opened the scoring for Lyndhurst (2-2) when he hauled in an 11-yard touchdown pass from Shawn Bellenger. Cameron Werner’s 33-yard field goal in the third quarter pushed the lead to 17-0 and Dwayne Tucker made 10 tackles, two for a loss.
NJ.com

HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup

There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
NJ.com

Girls Soccer Top 20, Sept. 27: Unbeaten teams making a case for No. 1 spot

The statewide landscape continues to change, and with every day there seems to be another upset. The statewide outlook has changed again and the rankings look much different this week. Check out where teams landed in the first updated version of the NJ.com Top 20 of the season, including a few teams that are making their debut in the state rankings. This list includes teams from all over the state. Scroll through the post to get a full look at how things stack up in New Jersey.
NJ.com

Will Devils’ Alexander Holtz crack the NHL roster this season? Jack Hughes says ‘that’s the plan’

Alexander Holtz’s player stock reached a crescendo at training camp. The speedy, top Devils prospect put his quick skating, goal-scoring and playmaking abilities on display this week and looks to be trending toward a regular NHL roster spot. Holtz has been playing alongside star center Jack Hughes and newcomer Ondrej Palat since last Thursday, which has netted him both an extra boost and praise from his teammates.
NJ.com

Woman struck, killed by NJ Transit in Bergen County

A woman was killed late Monday when she was struck by an out-of-service New Jersey Transit train in Bergen County, authorities said. The train, which carried no passengers, struck the woman about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman.
NJ.com

