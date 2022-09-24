Read full article on original website
Boys soccer: Burlington County Scholastic League stat leaders through Sept. 26
Check out the lists below to see the weekly Burlington County Scholastic League boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Sept. 26 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night. NOTE: Some mobile apps,...
Divisional changeup powering Oak Knoll girls soccer, state’s leading scorer
The ball slid across the grass at Oak Knoll as the last few seconds of a 4-0 win ran off on Monday. And, at that time, the game might as well have been over with no real motivation to put forth anymore energy. But that’s not how sophomore Riley Cross...
Boys soccer: Hudson County Interscholastic Athletic League stat leaders through Sept. 26
Check out the lists below to see the weekly Hudson County Interscholastic Athletic League boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Sept. 26 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night. NOTE: Some mobile...
Field Hockey: Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference stat leaders for Sept. 27
NORTHWEST JERSEY ATHLETIC CONFERENCE STAT LEADERS, SEPT, 27. NOTE: Stats are gathered from information submitted by coaches and school officials. Therefore, if any stats are incorrect, ask your coaches to log into njschoolsports and fix them. Stats are from games played through Sept. 26.
Who are the best field hockey seniors in N.J.? Send us your nominations now!
Over the next few weeks, we’re going to take a deep dive into each graduating class and highlight some of the best of the best. We’re now accepting nominations for the best seniors in New Jersey!. Here’s what you need to do. Send an email to Brian...
HS football: Every undefeated team in N.J. through Week 4
October is right around the corner, which means this is the time of the year where teams want to ramp up and play their best football. We entered Week 4 with 65 unbeaten teams, and after the dust was settled following the week, 20 previously undefeated teams lost. That leaves us with 45 unbeaten teams, eight from the Big Central Conference, five from the North Jersey Interscholastic Conference, 19 from the Super Football Conference, four from the Shore Conference and nine from the West Jersey Football League.
Football recruits react to light show during Rutgers-Iowa game: ‘The new lights were insane’
Rutgers lost to the Iowa Hawkeyes, 27-10, on Saturday night at SHI Stadium but the Scarlet Knights — after years of playing day games at home and night games on other teams’ fields — played under new multicolor LED lights and a choreographed light show accompanied by the stadium’s sound system and team band, which turned the game into a full-on entertainment event.
Undefeated field hockey teams after 2-plus weeks of play
We’re almost 20 days into the season and there are still some teams that have yet to taste defeat. We take a look at all of those teams and how they’re still standing.
Lyndhurst over New Milford - Football recap
Camilo Torres returned an interception 55 yards for a touchdown to go with six tackles as Lyndhurst defeated New Milford, 17-14, in New Milford. Greg Frangipane, who caught four passes for 58 yards, opened the scoring for Lyndhurst (2-2) when he hauled in an 11-yard touchdown pass from Shawn Bellenger. Cameron Werner’s 33-yard field goal in the third quarter pushed the lead to 17-0 and Dwayne Tucker made 10 tackles, two for a loss.
Boys soccer: Union County Conference stat leaders through Sept. 26
Check out the lists below to see the weekly Union County Conference boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Sept. 26 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night.
NJSIAA HS football UPR rankings: Where every school stands through Week 4
We are through Week 4 of the N.J. high school football season, which means the postseason is right around the corner and the NJSIAA UPR rankings become more and more important. The UPR is determined by combining teams’ power points and Opponents Strength Index. The top 16 teams through games...
HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup
There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
HS Football Players of the Week: Our picks in every N.J. conference for Week 4
We are paying particular tribute in this spot to guys who engineered stirring victories for their teams in Week 4 at quarterback, and to just as many who made life difficult for their squad’s opposing QB. Fair is fair.
Girls Soccer Top 20, Sept. 27: Unbeaten teams making a case for No. 1 spot
The statewide landscape continues to change, and with every day there seems to be another upset. The statewide outlook has changed again and the rankings look much different this week. Check out where teams landed in the first updated version of the NJ.com Top 20 of the season, including a few teams that are making their debut in the state rankings. This list includes teams from all over the state. Scroll through the post to get a full look at how things stack up in New Jersey.
After 2 deaths and spinal cord injury, N.J. football community grapples with tragedy and risk
Just three years ago, New Jersey high school football was being hailed across the country for implementing the most restrictive contact measures of any state, an intensive protocol intended to curb injuries in America’s bone-rattling yet beloved game. The measures allowed even less hitting at high school football practices...
Will Devils’ Alexander Holtz crack the NHL roster this season? Jack Hughes says ‘that’s the plan’
Alexander Holtz’s player stock reached a crescendo at training camp. The speedy, top Devils prospect put his quick skating, goal-scoring and playmaking abilities on display this week and looks to be trending toward a regular NHL roster spot. Holtz has been playing alongside star center Jack Hughes and newcomer Ondrej Palat since last Thursday, which has netted him both an extra boost and praise from his teammates.
Devils’ Nico Hischier will undergo tests Tuesday after exiting 1st preseason game vs. Canadiens due to cramping
Devils captain Nico Hischier will undergo tests on Tuesday to “make sure everything is good” after exiting Monday’s preseason win vs. the Montreal Canadiens due to cramping. Hischier, 23, appeared to be in pain while chatting with trainers in the first period. He eventually returned for his...
Woman struck, killed by NJ Transit in Bergen County
A woman was killed late Monday when she was struck by an out-of-service New Jersey Transit train in Bergen County, authorities said. The train, which carried no passengers, struck the woman about 10:25 p.m. west of Somerset Street near the Garfield Train Station, according to Jim Smith, NJ Transit spokesman.
Coming to NJ: 4 new restaurants at Quaker Bridge Mall
I know a lot of Mercer County residents are about to be excited about this. It’s official that the Quaker Bridge Mall is expanding its food options this fall — and they really covered all of the bases with their new additions. It’s been a little over 10...
Farina Family Invites Community to Its Frightmare for Halloween 2022 in Hamilton, NJ
It's back. The Farina Family of Moro Drive in Hamilton Township (Mercer County) will once again transform a part of their neighborhood into the coolest Halloween display and you're invited to check it out. I've been following their Facebook page, hoping I'd see some news soon on their Halloween 2022...
