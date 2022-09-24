Read full article on original website
Popculture
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Release Date, More Details Revealed at Netflix TUDUM Event
Netflix hosted another TUDUM virtual fan event on Saturday, and The Witcher franchise was arguably the main event. The burgeoning fantasy franchise got a three-minute segment to introduce to the cast and the plot line of The Witcher: Blood Origin. After months without any news on this highly-anticipated prequel, this was a huge boon to fans.
Geralt takes on the Three Little Pigs in a new Witcher comic series
Geralt and the gang are returning for a new Witcher comic-book adventure being created by Dark Horse that will see the famed monster slayer immersed into a couple of lupine legends of old—but this time around, it looks like the hunters and the hunted may have switched roles. As...
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay is Ready for Mitsuri's Season 3 Return
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently gearing up for the third season of the anime hitting in the near future, and one cosplay is perfectly ready to see more of Mitsuri Kanroji in action in the next big arc! The second season of the anime wrapped up the events of the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series. Fans loved seeing how intense the fights got at the end of the season, but it's really only the tip of the iceburg as the fights in the manga only get even more fierce from this point on.
Gizmodo
The Witcher Season 3 Gets a Release Window
The Witcher franchise is coming back with a vengeance! After some start-and-stop filming due to covid-19, we not only have The Witcher: Blood Origin later this year, but also The Witcher season three officially slated for release in 2023. During the last season, we saw Geralt desperately try to keep...
tvinsider.com
‘The Witcher’: Netflix Shows Off Shattering Teaser Art for Season 3 (PHOTO)
Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) may be in mortal peril in The Witcher Season 3, if Netflix’s teaser art for the fantasy series’ upcoming installments — revealed the teaser art today, Saturday, September 24, during its TUDUM global fan event — is any indication. In the...
NME
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ actor KiKi Layne says she was “cut from most of the movie”
Kiandra “KiKi” Layne has claimed most of her scenes in Don’t Worry Darling were cut in the final version. The actor, known for roles in If Beale Street Could Talk and The Old Guard, plays Alice Chambers’ (Florence Pugh) friend Margaret Watkins in the psychological thriller.
ComicBook
Cyberpunk Cosplay Brings Edgerunner's Lucy to Life
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has been a hit for Netflix, with the original anime adaptation following a side-story taking place in Cyberpunk 2077's Night City, and the popularity amongst the anime community has been fostered thanks to the colorful cyberpunks that appear in the ten-episode series. Aside from the "main man" David Martinez, his lady love Lucy struck a chord amongst many fans as David attempts to make her dream come true as the pair attempt to carve out a life for themselves in a city where betrayal is a regular occurrence.
Cyberpunk 2077 is now pulling in more than 1 million players per day
Nearly two years after its troubled release, Cyberpunk 2077 (opens in new tab) may finally be hitting its stride: CD Projekt said that the game has drawn in more than a million players, "new and returning," every day this week. "Each day of this week Night City has been visited...
ComicBook
The Witcher: Blood Origin Adds Minnie Driver
In case you somehow missed it, Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin prequel series officially announced that it would release later this year on December 25th during this past weekend's Tudum fan event. In addition to the release date for the highly anticipated show, the company also shared new teaser art -- and announced Minnie Driver as a new cast member for the show as well as its narrator.
NME
Writer-producer Zack Estrin has died, aged 51
Zack Estrin – known for his work on Prison Break and Netflix’s Lost In Space – has died, aged 51. The writer-producer died in Hermosa Beach, California, on Friday September 23, confirmed by his talent agency, WME. Circumstances surrounding Estrin’s death are not currently clear. Estrin is...
NME
‘House Of The Dragon’ showrunner addresses whether young Rhaenyra and Alicent will return
House Of The Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal has addressed the possibility of young Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower returning in future episodes. In the sixth episode of the Game Of Thrones prequel which premiered on Sunday (September 25), the show jumped forward a decade and debuted new actors in the roles of Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent (Olivia Cooke), replacing Milly Alcock and Emily Carey respectively.
Fans Are Reacting To The Two Big "House Of The Dragon" Deaths This Week
"I’ll never get attached to any characters EVER again."
ComicBook
Stardew Valley Creator Teases Update 1.6 Release Date
Stardew Valley creator Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone has teased when the game's highly-anticipated 1.6 update will finally release. At this point in time, Barone is in the midst of working on the Stardew Valley follow-up game The Haunted Chocolatier. Despite this, the development of the beloved farming sim is still continuing as well. And while we don't yet know when the next major update for Stardew Valley will release, Barone has provided more context on the arrival of this patch.
James Cameron Has Entrusted Ubisoft With The Task Of Bringing Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora To Video Games
There will be a tie-in game for the impending Avatar sequel, and it’s called Avatar: The Frontiers of Pandora. There were supposed to be major delays, but those were caused by unforeseen obstacles and the subsequent movie releases being held up. However, as its release approaches, Cameron has spoken out on the next Avatar game, The Way of Water.
NME
‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’: Evan Peters watched this famous interview to help him get into character
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story star Evan Peters has revealed how he prepared to take on the role of the notorious serial killer. The new Netflix series from Ryan Murphy shines a spotlight on the as-yet untold stories of Dahmer’s victims, the people who tried to stop him, and the systemic failures that enabled him to continue his murderous spree for over a decade.
NME
‘The Last Of Us’ trailer: Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey lead post-apocalyptic game adaptation
HBO has released the first trailer for The Last Of Us starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey – check it out above. Adapted from the 2013 action game by developer Naughty Dog, The Last Of Us follows Joel (Pascal) who is tasked with escorting teenager Ellie (Ramsey) across a post-apocalyptic United States that’s been ravaged by a deadly disease.
NME
‘Mork And Mindy’ and ‘Perfect Strangers’ creator dies
Mork and Mindy and Perfect Strangers creator Dale McRaven has died at the age of 83. The writer and television showrunner died in his home in Porter Ranch, California, his son David told Variety. McRaven died from complications related to lung cancer. McRaven co-created Mork and Minda with Joe Glauberg...
Horizon Forbidden West studio is hiring a 'lore historian' in the run-up to the TV show
Guerilla wants an official wiki to span its games, comics, and more
NME
Watch the thrilling first trailer for ‘Alice In Borderland’ season two
Netflix has shared its first trailer for the upcoming second season of breakout series Alice In Borderland. Yesterday (September 25), the one-minute “super teaser trailer” was released on Netflix’s official YouTube page. The modest teaser depicts protagonists Arisu and Usagi engaged in a new set of risky games, against a Japanese city landscape marked with blimps carrying enlarged “face cards” which were teased at the end of the first season.
Who are the white cloaked figures in Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?
There may be a dark history behind the enigmatic new characters
