Washington, DC

RadarOnline

The Show Must Go On! Florence Pugh & Chris Pine Skip NYC Premiere Of Thriller 'Don't Worry Darling' After Wild Film Drama

Florence Pugh and Chris Pine were nowhere to be found during the NYC premiere of thriller film Don't Worry Darling amid rumors of a cast feud, RadarOnline.com has learned.Olivia Wilde and her boyfriend, Harry Styles, commanded the red carpet on Monday night alongside costars Gemma Chan and Sydney Chandler.Pugh and Pine, on the other hand, were MIA at the event after being dragged into the ongoing drama surrounding the movie.Pugh said she was "working halfway around the world," likely filming Dune: Part Two, while Pine explained he was "all the way in Los Angeles in production myself."Opting for a backless...
Variety

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Crew Disputes Report of On-Set Argument Between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh: ‘There Was Never a Screaming Match’

A group of 40 crew members that worked on the production of “Don’t Worry Darling” issued a joint statement on Saturday, disputing a report that director Olivia Wilde and lead Florence Pugh got into an argument on the set of the film. The coalition of signees, which includes writer and producer Katie Silberman, cinematographer Matthew Libatique and costume designer Arianne Phillips, commends Wilde as “an incredible leader and director who was present and involved with every aspect of production.” The statement, obtained by People, expresses that “allegations about unprofessional behavior on the set of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ are completely false.” “As a...
IndieWire

Warner Bros. Heads Deny Report They’re Unhappy with Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Press Tour

“Don’t Worry Darling” is the poison Hollywood gift that keeps on giving. The movie is at last debuting from Warner Bros. this weekend, already having grossed more than $3 million from Thursday previews and headed toward a successful $19 million opening. But yet another grenade was thrown into the rollout today when Vulture published a report alleging that star Florence Pugh and co-star/director Olivia Wilde tussled on the production dating back to January 2021. The story specified a screaming match between the pair and also underscored why Pugh has been visibly absent from the movie’s press tour, swanning into the...
ComicBook

Babylon Releases First Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva

The star-studded ensemble film Babylon has revealed its first trailer, showing the depravity that bristled in Hollywood during the 1920s. Babylon comes from Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle and features some big names leading the cast, such as Bullet Train's Brad Pitt, Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie, and Te Prometo Anarquía's Diego Calva. While those three make up the headliners, some other familiar faces can be found in the Babylon trailer, including Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire, Red Hot Chili Peppers musician Flea, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' Samara Weaving, and Don't Worry Darling's Olivia Wilde.
Herbie J Pilato

George Reeves: The Mysterious Life and Death of TV's Original "Superman"

Many actors have played Superman over the years, on both the big-screen and small, including Dean Cain in the 1990s on TV's heralded show Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, to Christopher Reeve in a series of feature films in the late 1970s and early 1980s, to Henry Cavill in more recent years on the big screen with movies like Justice League (2017/2021).
Decider.com

I’m Sorry, But I Just Can’t Deal With ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ in 2022

It is my solemn duty as a TV critic to give each and every new episode of television a fair chance to impress me. However, I’ve hit a wall. I’ve reached a point in my life where I simply cannot bear to watch any more of Hulu‘s The Handmaid’s Tale. I loved the early seasons as they brought Margaret Atwood‘s novel to life and expanded beyond the book’s pages. I watched as June (Elisabeth Moss) repeatedly came close to escaping Gilead, only to wind up back in a handmaid’s scarlet cloak. I tuned back in to see her finally taste...
ETOnline.com

Hallmark Reveals Christmas Movie Schedule for 2022: See the 40-Movie Lineup

It's officially the first day of fall, which means it's time to get into the holiday spirit! One month before the launch of Hallmark's annual Christmas programming event on Oct. 21, the network has unveiled the full lineup of all its original holiday movie premieres across Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.
Popculture

Keanu Reeves Fan-Favorite Film Getting Long-Awaited Sequel

Keanu Reeves is bringing back an underrated DC character's cult classic film. The actor will reunite with Warner Bros. to develop a sequel to the 2005 horror thriller Constantine, working alongside Hunger Games filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original, reported Deadline. Upon its release 17 years ago, the DC comics adaptation grossed over $200 million at the box office.
IndieWire

Jon Hamm Gave Back ’60 Percent’ of His ‘Confess, Fletch’ Salary to Finish the Film

Jon Hamm has something to confess: The “Confess, Fletch” actor, according to director Greg Mottola, “gave back 60 percent of his salary to the budget” to finish filming the Paramount/Miramax feature. “I gave back some of my salary, not as much as Jon because he’s richer than me and I’ve got three kids,” Mottola told Uproxx in a recent interview. “And we bought three more days of shooting. We got it up to 30 days in Boston and one day in Rome. And we said, fuck it, we’re insane, we’re dumb. We’re going to make this movie.” The $20 million film, released almost 40 years...
TheDailyBeast

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Shoots to No. 1 at the Box Office Despite Cast Drama

The drama around director Olivia Wilde and her leading actors didn’t stop Don’t Worry Darling from dominating at the box office. The Harry Styles-Florence Pugh film led the weekend with $19.2 million in domestic sales, according to Variety, with an additional $10 million bringing its global haul to $30 million. It remains to be seen how the film—with its spiraling off-screen antics that included a debate over whether Styles spit on Chris Pine, and Wilde’s dismissive branding of Pugh as “Miss Flo”—will hold up in the following weeks, as its “B-” CinemaScore indicates audiences were less than impressed (not to mention its 38 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes). The Viola Davis epic The Woman King nabbed second place with $11.1 million for its second weekend, while a rereleased Avatar earned a respectable $10 million in its opening weekend.Read it at Variety
wegotthiscovered.com

Where was ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ filmed? All filming locations, explained

Don’t Worry Darling finally released to cinemas last week, and while Olivia Wilde‘s sophomore directorial venture may not be the Hollywood blockbuster hit of the summer, there’s very little doubt that it’s the Hollywood blockbuster story of the summer. Indeed, any film would take a 38 percent Rotten Tomatoes approval rating on the chin if it had to compete with the real-world shenanigans that took place on set. From Shia LaBeouf’s firing to the alleged feud between Wilde and lead actress Florence Pugh to the drama surrounding the real-or-imagined “spitgate,” the BTS drama took the cake for entertainment, however rotten.
IndieWire

James Cameron Worried ‘Avatar 2’ Wouldn’t Be Relevant 13 Years After Original — Until the Trailer Hit

“Avatar: The Way of Water” is going the way of James Cameron. The writer/director revealed that despite the 13-year gap between his first “Avatar” film in 2009 and its sequel “The Way of Water,” in theaters December 16, he would never have considered doing a follow-up film within two years of “Avatar.” “I think I could have made a sequel two years later and have it bomb because people didn’t relate to the characters or the direction of the film,” Cameron told The New York Times. “My personal experience goes like this: I made a sequel called ‘Aliens,’ seven years after the first...
ComicBook

Tom Hanks Reveals If He's Spoken With Marvel for MCU Role

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the largest franchise in Hollywood and has landed some of the most popular actors the industry has ever seen. Tom Hanks is one of the few A-list actors that has yet to be cast in an MCU role, but it's not for not trying. In a recent stop on the press tour for Disney+'s Pinocchio, the Oscar-winning star says he simply has yet to be contacted by Marvel Studios.
digitalspy.com

Beverly Hills Cop 4 confirms another original character return for Netflix sequel

As filming for Beverly Hills Cop is underway in California, the cast of the classic comedy sequel is expanding to include more OG characters. Bronson Pinchot is among the franchise's original stars returning for chapter four, titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley after Eddie Murphy's street-smart Detroit detective. Pinchot, who...
