Don't Worry Darling Reviews Are Here, And Florence Pugh's Performance Shines Amid The Tepid Reactions
The reviews are in for Don't Worry Darling, and we've heard about the on-set rumors, but what about the movie itself?
The Show Must Go On! Florence Pugh & Chris Pine Skip NYC Premiere Of Thriller 'Don't Worry Darling' After Wild Film Drama
Florence Pugh and Chris Pine were nowhere to be found during the NYC premiere of thriller film Don't Worry Darling amid rumors of a cast feud, RadarOnline.com has learned.Olivia Wilde and her boyfriend, Harry Styles, commanded the red carpet on Monday night alongside costars Gemma Chan and Sydney Chandler.Pugh and Pine, on the other hand, were MIA at the event after being dragged into the ongoing drama surrounding the movie.Pugh said she was "working halfway around the world," likely filming Dune: Part Two, while Pine explained he was "all the way in Los Angeles in production myself."Opting for a backless...
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Crew Disputes Report of On-Set Argument Between Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh: ‘There Was Never a Screaming Match’
A group of 40 crew members that worked on the production of “Don’t Worry Darling” issued a joint statement on Saturday, disputing a report that director Olivia Wilde and lead Florence Pugh got into an argument on the set of the film. The coalition of signees, which includes writer and producer Katie Silberman, cinematographer Matthew Libatique and costume designer Arianne Phillips, commends Wilde as “an incredible leader and director who was present and involved with every aspect of production.” The statement, obtained by People, expresses that “allegations about unprofessional behavior on the set of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ are completely false.” “As a...
Warner Bros. Heads Deny Report They’re Unhappy with Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Press Tour
“Don’t Worry Darling” is the poison Hollywood gift that keeps on giving. The movie is at last debuting from Warner Bros. this weekend, already having grossed more than $3 million from Thursday previews and headed toward a successful $19 million opening. But yet another grenade was thrown into the rollout today when Vulture published a report alleging that star Florence Pugh and co-star/director Olivia Wilde tussled on the production dating back to January 2021. The story specified a screaming match between the pair and also underscored why Pugh has been visibly absent from the movie’s press tour, swanning into the...
ComicBook
Babylon Releases First Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva
The star-studded ensemble film Babylon has revealed its first trailer, showing the depravity that bristled in Hollywood during the 1920s. Babylon comes from Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle and features some big names leading the cast, such as Bullet Train's Brad Pitt, Harley Quinn star Margot Robbie, and Te Prometo Anarquía's Diego Calva. While those three make up the headliners, some other familiar faces can be found in the Babylon trailer, including Spider-Man star Tobey Maguire, Red Hot Chili Peppers musician Flea, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins' Samara Weaving, and Don't Worry Darling's Olivia Wilde.
This Badass Clint Eastwood Movie is Absolutely Dominating HBO Max
Clint Eastwood is one of the most dynamic actors and directors in the world of… The post This Badass Clint Eastwood Movie is Absolutely Dominating HBO Max appeared first on Outsider.
George Reeves: The Mysterious Life and Death of TV's Original "Superman"
Many actors have played Superman over the years, on both the big-screen and small, including Dean Cain in the 1990s on TV's heralded show Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, to Christopher Reeve in a series of feature films in the late 1970s and early 1980s, to Henry Cavill in more recent years on the big screen with movies like Justice League (2017/2021).
I’m Sorry, But I Just Can’t Deal With ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ in 2022
It is my solemn duty as a TV critic to give each and every new episode of television a fair chance to impress me. However, I’ve hit a wall. I’ve reached a point in my life where I simply cannot bear to watch any more of Hulu‘s The Handmaid’s Tale. I loved the early seasons as they brought Margaret Atwood‘s novel to life and expanded beyond the book’s pages. I watched as June (Elisabeth Moss) repeatedly came close to escaping Gilead, only to wind up back in a handmaid’s scarlet cloak. I tuned back in to see her finally taste...
ETOnline.com
Hallmark Reveals Christmas Movie Schedule for 2022: See the 40-Movie Lineup
It's officially the first day of fall, which means it's time to get into the holiday spirit! One month before the launch of Hallmark's annual Christmas programming event on Oct. 21, the network has unveiled the full lineup of all its original holiday movie premieres across Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.
Florence Pugh Sings Full Version Of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Song Written By Harry Styles
The trailers leading up to the release of Don’t Worry Darling all featured snippets of Florence Pugh singing “With You All The Time,” the song written by Harry Styles for the movie. Upon the film’s release on September 23, the complete version dropped. Florence sings the full version of the “trigger song” for the soundtrack.
Popculture
Keanu Reeves Fan-Favorite Film Getting Long-Awaited Sequel
Keanu Reeves is bringing back an underrated DC character's cult classic film. The actor will reunite with Warner Bros. to develop a sequel to the 2005 horror thriller Constantine, working alongside Hunger Games filmmaker Francis Lawrence, who made his directorial debut on the original, reported Deadline. Upon its release 17 years ago, the DC comics adaptation grossed over $200 million at the box office.
Jon Hamm Gave Back ’60 Percent’ of His ‘Confess, Fletch’ Salary to Finish the Film
Jon Hamm has something to confess: The “Confess, Fletch” actor, according to director Greg Mottola, “gave back 60 percent of his salary to the budget” to finish filming the Paramount/Miramax feature. “I gave back some of my salary, not as much as Jon because he’s richer than me and I’ve got three kids,” Mottola told Uproxx in a recent interview. “And we bought three more days of shooting. We got it up to 30 days in Boston and one day in Rome. And we said, fuck it, we’re insane, we’re dumb. We’re going to make this movie.” The $20 million film, released almost 40 years...
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Shoots to No. 1 at the Box Office Despite Cast Drama
The drama around director Olivia Wilde and her leading actors didn’t stop Don’t Worry Darling from dominating at the box office. The Harry Styles-Florence Pugh film led the weekend with $19.2 million in domestic sales, according to Variety, with an additional $10 million bringing its global haul to $30 million. It remains to be seen how the film—with its spiraling off-screen antics that included a debate over whether Styles spit on Chris Pine, and Wilde’s dismissive branding of Pugh as “Miss Flo”—will hold up in the following weeks, as its “B-” CinemaScore indicates audiences were less than impressed (not to mention its 38 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes). The Viola Davis epic The Woman King nabbed second place with $11.1 million for its second weekend, while a rereleased Avatar earned a respectable $10 million in its opening weekend.Read it at Variety
Fox News
Olivia Wilde, Harry Styles land in Italy as Florence Pugh abandons 'Don't Worry Darling' film festival press
Olivia Wilde landed in Italy Sunday separately from boyfriend Harry Styles ahead of the "Don't Worry Darling" movie premiere at the Venice Film Festival Monday night, where Florence Pugh will not be in attendance for the press conference post screening. Wilde, who marks her second time in the director's chair...
wegotthiscovered.com
Where was ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ filmed? All filming locations, explained
Don’t Worry Darling finally released to cinemas last week, and while Olivia Wilde‘s sophomore directorial venture may not be the Hollywood blockbuster hit of the summer, there’s very little doubt that it’s the Hollywood blockbuster story of the summer. Indeed, any film would take a 38 percent Rotten Tomatoes approval rating on the chin if it had to compete with the real-world shenanigans that took place on set. From Shia LaBeouf’s firing to the alleged feud between Wilde and lead actress Florence Pugh to the drama surrounding the real-or-imagined “spitgate,” the BTS drama took the cake for entertainment, however rotten.
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks...
James Cameron Worried ‘Avatar 2’ Wouldn’t Be Relevant 13 Years After Original — Until the Trailer Hit
“Avatar: The Way of Water” is going the way of James Cameron. The writer/director revealed that despite the 13-year gap between his first “Avatar” film in 2009 and its sequel “The Way of Water,” in theaters December 16, he would never have considered doing a follow-up film within two years of “Avatar.” “I think I could have made a sequel two years later and have it bomb because people didn’t relate to the characters or the direction of the film,” Cameron told The New York Times. “My personal experience goes like this: I made a sequel called ‘Aliens,’ seven years after the first...
ComicBook
Tom Hanks Reveals If He's Spoken With Marvel for MCU Role
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the largest franchise in Hollywood and has landed some of the most popular actors the industry has ever seen. Tom Hanks is one of the few A-list actors that has yet to be cast in an MCU role, but it's not for not trying. In a recent stop on the press tour for Disney+'s Pinocchio, the Oscar-winning star says he simply has yet to be contacted by Marvel Studios.
How Does ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ End? Florence Pugh’s Alice Makes a Major Discovery: Spoilers
What a ride! Don't Worry Darling premiered on Friday, September 23, and the film's ending was full of plot twist after plot twist. Keep reading for spoilers. What Is 'Don't Worry Darling' About? “I...
digitalspy.com
Beverly Hills Cop 4 confirms another original character return for Netflix sequel
As filming for Beverly Hills Cop is underway in California, the cast of the classic comedy sequel is expanding to include more OG characters. Bronson Pinchot is among the franchise's original stars returning for chapter four, titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley after Eddie Murphy's street-smart Detroit detective. Pinchot, who...
