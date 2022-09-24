ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens rule out T Ronnie Stanley for game at New England

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley has been ruled out of Sunday’s game at New England because of lingering ankle issues.

The Ravens announced Saturday that Stanley would not make the trip with the team. He hasn’t played since the season opener in 2021. Stanley was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday and did not participate Friday.

With Ja’Wuan James on injured reserve with an Achilles tendon injury, Patrick Mekari is now the likely starter at left tackle for a second straight week.

