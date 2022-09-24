Read full article on original website
Related
heartlandcollegesports.com
Oklahoma State vs. Baylor: Preview and Prediction
Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming matchup between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Baylor Bears. Saturday, October 1, 2022; McLane Stadium; Waco, Texas. Radio: Cowboy Radio Network (Dave Hunziker, John Holcomb, Robert Allen); Baylor Sports Network (John Morris, J.J. Joe, Ricky Thompson) Records: Oklahoma State 3-0...
Oklahoma State vs. Baylor Prediction, Odds, Spread and Over/Under for College Football Week 5
It’s a big time matchup in the Big 12 with No. 9 Oklahoma State travels to Waco to take on No. 16 Baylor with the Cowboys at 3-0, but yet to face a true test and the Bears 3-1 with a tough loss to BYU on their record. Last year, Baylor knocked off Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game to keep it out of the playoff.
Overlooked, unranked Kansas will be impossible to ignore if they beat Iowa State
A home win over the Iowa State Cyclones will be undeniably massive for Lance Leipold’s Kansas Jayhawks football program. The 4-0 Kansas Jayhawks are one win away from doing the impossible: Cracking the AP Top 25!. Kansas was the first team out this past week, receiving 125 votes. The...
KWTX
Missing Waco teenager found late Monday night
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police officers late Monday night said 17-year-old Samual Lee Robinson, reported missing earlier in the day, had been found. The teenager was last seen at Waco High School earlier in the afternoon when he was reported missing. According to family, Samual sent a message to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWTX
Baylor professor shares research behind National Daughter’s Day, Waco daughter reflects on her duty as a daughter
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor University assistant professor shares her research and new podcast about the role of ‘daughtering’ to shed light on this overlooked relationship and holiday--National Daughter’s Day. “Daughter’s Day is about giving our daughter recognition for the work that they do to make our...
Time To Get Hyped: There’s A New Cookie Plug in Killeen, Texas
Autumn is here (even if the temps don't make it feel that way), and that means it's the beginning of cookie season. Sure you can have cookies any time, but there's something about fall that makes the smell of fresh baked cookies even better. If you have a serious sweet tooth like me you should get excited about a unique new cookie place coming to Killeen, Texas that I am absolutely hyped about.
baylorlariat.com
New restaurant puts soul on La Salle
Jessica Horne, owner of Jess Soul Food, said she always knew she wanted to open a restaurant, as she began collecting kitchen equipment in 2004. Even before Xristo’s Cafe opened in 2017, 810 La Salle Avenue was on Horne’s radar. She said she thought the building would be a good spot for a restaurant.
These 5 Places In Killeen, Texas Have The Best Crushed Ice
Now, this article might be a little strange to some people in Killeen, Texas, but all my real ice eaters will know exactly where I’m coming from with this. If you're like me and could spend an entire day munching and crunching on a big cup of ice, you should definitely read on.
RELATED PEOPLE
fox44news.com
Two Central Texas schools recognized nationally
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Two Central Texas schools are among 31 Texas schools being recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools. ESC Region 12 announced on Tuesday morning that Bynum School and Valley Mills High School have been given a prestigious honor awarded to exemplary and high-achieving elementary, middle, and high schools for their academic performance or progress in closing the achievement gap. This is the second consecutive year for both schools to receive this national award.
Chip and Joanna Gaines Announce Their Second Magnolia at the Silos Baking Competition
Chip and Joanna Gaines announced another 'Silos Baking Competition' is in the works for an entire season on Magnolia Network, and fans can catch live tapings for the next two weeks.
fox44news.com
Troy pursuit into Waco leads to shooting
TROY, Texas (FOX 44) – A police pursuit from Bell County into Waco leads to an officer-involved shooting. The Troy Police Department says a call was received around 4:57 p.m. Sunday in reference to a reckless driver traveling northbound on Interstate 35 – through Belton and Temple. The...
39-Year-Old Dominique Laprell Parker Died In A Fatal Crash In Harker Heights (Harker Heights, TX)
According to the Harker Heights Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Friday evening. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWTX
Temple leader named Superintendent of the Year
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Association of School Boards named Dr. Bobby Ott of Temple ISD Superintendent of the Year in a special presentation at the annual convention hosted by TASB and the Texas Association of School Administrators. Ott was selected from five finalists from Klein ISD, Henderson...
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Simply Delicious Bakery moving; Buc-ee's founder; building permits, U-Haul, H-E-B and more
No joke, Toasted Yolk Cafe will open at 1725 Washington Ave., in the former Marlow Furniture building. A $400,000 building permit has been issued to accommodate renovations to the building that will become home to a growing Houston-based chain that dotes on breakfast, brunch and lunch. Local real estate agent...
1 Person Dead After Multi-Vehicle Accident In McLennan County (McLennan County, TX)
Official reports confirm at least one fatality in a multi-vehicle accident north of Elm Mott in Texas. The Texas Department of Public Safety has stated that the incident took place on Monday morning on Interstate 35 which [..]
KWTX
MOTORCYCLE CRASH ON I-35 NEAR BELTON
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Belton Police are working a serious motorcycle crash on the southbound side I-35 heading towards Belton near Exit 293B. Traffic is shut down and is being redirected and diverted off at 6th Avenue. Belton Police are urging drivers to find an alternate route.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox44news.com
Robinson crash ends in fatality
ROBINSON, Texas (Fox 44) — Robinson police are currently investigating a fatality crash. The department shared on Facebook: “We are investigating a fatality collision in the 3400 block of Loop 340 (close to 12th Street). Traffic will be delayed as lanes are closed or diverted. Please avoid the area or take an alternate route, if available.”
fox44news.com
Chronic Wasting Disease confirmed at Limestone Co. deer breeding facility
AUSTIN / LIMESTONE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) and the Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) have discovered Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in a deer breeding facility in Limestone County. TPWD said in a press release Friday afternoon that this marks the first positive...
KWTX
Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Milam County
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Texas DPS Troopers responded to a one vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Monday afternoon around 2 p.m. 69-year-old Ernest Newton Laney of Bryan was driving a 2020 Harley Davidson eastbound on FM 485. As Laney approached a left curve in the roadway he traveled wide and...
United States Department of Veterans AffairsIs Opening In Killeen Texas
Here in Killeen, Texas we definitely want to make sure that our soldiers are well taken care of. Fort Hood is the largest base and down to the street from most cities in Central Texas, we take a lot of pride in knowing that the majority of Central Texas consists of the military.
FanSided
287K+
Followers
542K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0