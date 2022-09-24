Central Florida Zoo unveils new habitat for tortoises

SANFORD, Fla. — Tortoises at the Central Florida Zoo are now living in their own little paradise.

The zoo unveiled a new living space for the radiated tortoises this week.

The four special reptiles now have access to a peaceful landscape that includes a babbling brook and cypress stumps.

“The tortoises couldn’t all share the same space at once, so now we have this giant water feature with a large waiting area for the tortoises so all four of them can enjoy the water at the same time,” said Christopher Torge, director of animal operations at Central Florida Zoo.

Local nurseries and pond builders from across Seminole County worked together to build the new habitat.

