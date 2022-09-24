ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Send us your photos in your best Coug gear

By Vincent Saglimbeni
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dspFu_0i8zZyGk00
Copyright: 4 News Now

PULLMAN, Wash — The WSU Cougars are battling the No. 15 Oregon Ducks at Martin Stadium.

The Cougs are looking to keep their undefeated season and beat their second-ranked opponent this month.

It’s a beautiful day and Pullman, and we want you to share it with us!

Send us your photos from Saturday’s game at Martin Stadium showing your passion for WSU football, and we might put you on air!

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Referees make incredible mistake in Oregon-Washington State game

The officiating crew in Saturday’s game between the Oregon Ducks and Washington State Cougars made quite the mess of the aftermath of an intentional grounding penalty. The Cougars were called for intentional grounding on a first down play early in the second quarter, which should have come with a loss of down. Somehow, the officiating crew took away an extra down from Washington State, and the drive went directly to third down.
PULLMAN, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

No. 15 Oregon scores 22 points in last three minutes to beat WSU

PULLMAN — The WSU Cougars fell short of continuing their undefeated season Saturday afternoon. The Cougs lost to No. 15 ranked Oregon Ducks 44-41 Saturday afternoon at Gesa Stadium. The Cougs were coming off a dominating win over the Colorado State Rams and were looking to keep its undefeated season alive. https://twitter.com/WSUPullman/status/1573774447634714625 The Cougs got off to a hot start...
PULLMAN, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Sports
City
Pullman, WA
Pullman, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
Pullman, WA
Football
KXLY

The first weekend of fall will start to feel more like the middle summer! – Kris

We are tracking a warming trend that will take us into the 70s for a sunny, dry weekend. We’ll be in the 80s next week!. It’s the first weekend of fall, and there are apples to pick and a big football game at WSU. But despite all of the typical trappings of autumn, it’s going to feel more like lake weather. If you’re heading down to Pullman early to tailgate before cheering on the Cougs against the Ducks, take a sweatshirt. Temperatures will start out in the upper 40s, but they will climb quickly into the mid-70s with lots of sunshine and light winds.
PULLMAN, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cougs#Oregon Ducks#American Football#Wsu#Rewritten
pullmanradio.com

Minor Traffic Delays South Of Colfax Today On US195

There are minor traffic delays on U.S. Highway 195 about a mile South of Colfax today. Washington State Department of Transportation crews are doing paving work until midafternoon. Flaggers are directing traffic through the work zone.
COLFAX, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
pullmanradio.com

City of Moscow to Consider Climate Action Plan for City Operations

The Moscow City Council will consider adopting the draft City of Moscow Climate Action Plan (CAP) at the Oct. 3 City Council meeting at 7 pm. A CAP provides a science-based strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the severity of impacts. The draft CAP calls for the City as...
MOSCOW, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy