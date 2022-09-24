Send us your photos in your best Coug gear

Copyright: 4 News Now

PULLMAN, Wash — The WSU Cougars are battling the No. 15 Oregon Ducks at Martin Stadium.

The Cougs are looking to keep their undefeated season and beat their second-ranked opponent this month.

It’s a beautiful day and Pullman, and we want you to share it with us!

Send us your photos from Saturday’s game at Martin Stadium showing your passion for WSU football, and we might put you on air!

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.