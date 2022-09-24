ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi man charged with federal hate crime for allegedly burning cross to threaten Black family

By Chloe Folmar
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WJ5Ij_0i8zZgcu00
(File: Getty Images)

A 23-year-old man from Mississippi was charged on Friday with a hate crime after allegedly burning a cross in his yard to threaten and intimidate a Black family.

Axel Cox faces one count of criminal interference with the right to fair housing and one more of using fire to commit a federal felony for allegedly burning the cross in the front yard of his Gulfport, Miss., home, according to a press release from the Department of Justice (DOJ).

Court documents allege that on Dec. 3, 2020, Cox made “racially derogatory” remarks to his Black neighbors while burning the cross to intimidate them, interfering with their housing rights.

Cox faces up to 10 years in prison for interference with housing rights and a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison for using fire to commit a federal felony. Each charge also carries a fine of up to $250,000.

“This is another stark reminder of how bigotry, racism, and hate-fueled violence are alive and well in our country. Mississippi is no exception,” Vangela Wade, president of the Mississippi Center for Justice, told The Associated Press.

“The fight to dismantle Mississippi’s deeply entrenched culture of injustice and a better tomorrow continues. We are thankful for the courage of the members of the federal grand jury to indict this hate crime.”

The Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division will prosecute the case against Cox alongside Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrea Cabell Jones for the Southern District of Mississippi.

Comments / 10

Mikhail Braggs
2d ago

Smdh.Burning crosses on someone's yard is sooooo yesterday! Let him serve some big time years for that type of crime!

Reply
8
Viva Satire!
2d ago

Hate Speech begets Hate Crimes, which is why other Civilized Nations made it illegal to prevent attacks or deaths.

Reply
4
valley
2d ago

Insecurity. He doesn’t understand that this is unpatriotic. Americans come in all races.

Reply
6
Related
CBS News

Up to 4 people, including Alec Baldwin, might end up facing charges in "Rust" shooting, district attorney says in request for more money to investigate

A district attorney in New Mexico said she could be close to charging up to four people, including actor Alec Baldwin, in the "Rust" film set shooting that occurred in Santa Fe on Oct. 21, 2021. During the shooting, Baldwin's prop gun was discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza.
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Gulfport, MS
Society
City
Gulfport, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Mississippi Society
Gulfport, MS
Government
TheDailyBeast

Mississippi Man Burned Cross in Front Yard to Intimidate Black Family, Feds Say

A man in Mississippi has been charged with a federal hate crime for allegedly taunting a Black family by burning a cross in his front yard. In December 2020, Axel C. Cox, a resident of Gulfport, allegedly set a cross ablaze while spewing racist comments at his Black neighbors. On Friday, the Department of Justice charged him with one count of criminal interference with the right to fair housing and one count of using fire to commit a federal felony. Cox could face up to 10 years in prison and be forced to pay $250,000 if convicted.Read it at U.S. Department of Justice
GULFPORT, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi woman who reportedly choked man to death, stuffed him in freezer in 2018 sentenced to life in prison

A Mississippi woman will spend the rest of her life in prison after being sentenced for the murder of a man whose body was found in a freezer four years ago. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Samantha Simmons, 40, of Lamar County, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for parole for the 2018 murder of Thomas Burns of Purvis.
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
The Hill

University of Idaho warns staff not to offer reproductive health services following state’s near-total abortion ban

The University of Idaho sent a memo to staff last week warning employees not to provide birth control pills or reproductive health services after the state’s near-total abortion ban took effect last month. The memo shared by the Idaho Press says that under Idaho’s new law, staff cannot provide emergency contraception except in the case…
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Justice Department#Civil Rights#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#The Department Of Justice#The Associated Press
Complex

Alabama Inmate’s Sister Calls for Justice After Viral Photo of Brother Shows ‘Deteriorating Health’ in Prison

Kastellio Vaughan was healthy according to his sister Kassie, who last saw him on July 24 when she visited him at Elmore Correctional Facility in Elmore County, Alabama. When she got two pictures of different version of who she saw three months ago, she became alarmed; the fact that the words, ‘GET HELP’ were inscribed under the image, furthered her fears.
ELMORE COUNTY, AL
The Hill

Mandatory evacuations ordered in southwest Florida due to Hurricane Ian

A southwest Florida county has ordered mandatory evacuations as Hurricane Ian hurdles toward the state.  Local officials in Lee County declared a state of local emergency and issued the evacuation orders Tuesday, a day after local government ordered evacuations for the Tampa area on the Gulf Coast.  The new orders impact the low-lying, flood-prone areas…
LEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
WAPT

Former DHS director sentenced to 32 years in prison for his role in welfare fraud scheme

JACKSON, Miss. — A key figure inMississippi's massive welfare fraud scandal pleaded guilty Thursday to federal and state charges. Former Department of Human Services Director John Davis pleaded guilty to five counts of conspiracy and 13 counts of fraud against the government in Hinds County Circuit Court. Judge Adrienne Wooten sentenced Davis to 32 years in state prison, and ordered him to pay restitution.
JACKSON, MS
The Hill

House Jan. 6 panel postpones hearing as Hurricane Ian barrels toward Florida

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol has postponed its Wednesday hearing as Hurricane Ian prepares to make landfall in Florida. “In light of Hurricane Ian bearing down on parts of Florida, we have decided to postpone tomorrow’s proceedings. We’re praying for the safety of all those in the storm’s path. The Select Committee’s investigation goes forward and we will soon announce a date for the postponed proceedings,” Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and Vice Chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said in a joint statement.
FLORIDA STATE
The Hill

The Hill

705K+
Followers
82K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy