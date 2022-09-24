The Hawkeyes are back in action this weekend when they host No. 4 Michigan. Iowa has faced Michigan 14 times when the Wolverines were ranked in the top five nationally. Iowa has three wins in such games-- 9-7 in 1981, 12-10 in 1985 and 14-13 in 2016. Head coach Kirk Ferentz is 5-2 all-time against Michigan in Kinnick Stadium.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 HOURS AGO