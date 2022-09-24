ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

The Wolverine247 Podcast: Michigan-Maryland recap

The Wolverine247 Podcast is back with its latest episode, as 247Sports' Michigan beat writers break down the latest news and discussion surrounding Michigan football, basketball and recruiting. In this episode, 247Sports' Zach Shaw and Steve Lorenz break down the Michigan football team's 34-27 win over Maryland. They discuss the good...
How to watch, listen or stream: Michigan returns to Iowa City

The Hawkeyes are back in action this weekend when they host No. 4 Michigan. Iowa has faced Michigan 14 times when the Wolverines were ranked in the top five nationally. Iowa has three wins in such games-- 9-7 in 1981, 12-10 in 1985 and 14-13 in 2016. Head coach Kirk Ferentz is 5-2 all-time against Michigan in Kinnick Stadium.
Iowa Football: Hawkeyes release updated depth chart ahead of Michigan

After a 3-1 start, the Hawkeyes will host its biggest game of the season when Michigan Wolverines return to Kinnick Stadium. Iowa ranks last in the Big Ten in almost every offensive category, including scoring offense, rushing offense, passing offense, total offense and first downs. The Hawkeyes lead the country in scoring defense (5.8 ppg) and are elite in rushing defense (6th), passing defense (14th) and total defense (6th).
