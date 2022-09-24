ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Jalmaurer Gaming
3d ago

I bet it was one of Bonnie's kids, she hasn't been on here in awhile so she's probably out trying to corral him back in the house 🤪😬

PennLive.com

2 teens arrested after Pa. Uber driver beaten and robbed

According to WPVI, an Uber driver suffered multiple injuries to his face after he was beaten and robbed early Tuesday morning in West Philadelphia, 6ABC reported. Per the news outlet, the 65-year-old driver told police it happened around 2:30 a.m. at 50th Street and Westminster Avenue, where four men pulled the driver from his Toyota Rav-4, then punched him and kicked him in the head.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania man accused of impersonating State Trooper

MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a man was found impersonating a trooper at a Snyder County Buffalo Wild Wings. According to State Police, on September 5, around 6:00 p.m., police were called for a suspicious person claiming to be a state police trooper at Buffalo Wild Wings in Monroe Township.
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Police looking for scene of stabbing that left man hospitalized

A 47-year-old man was stabbed multiple times this weekend, but investigators do not know where it happened, Lebanon police said Monday. The man, who was not identified by police, arrived at a hospital at 1:47 a.m. Sunday, with the injuries, police said. He was transported to a different medical facility for treatment.
LEBANON, PA
local21news.com

Car destroys porch of apartment building in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A car crashed into a utility pole before slamming into an apartment building, according to Highspire Borough Police Department on Sept. 24 at around 2:14 a.m. Officials say that the accident happened on the 100 block of Second Street. An investigation found that the...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Stab Wounds Found On Man In Lebanon Hospital But Police Cannot Find Crime Scene

Police in Lebanon City were called to investigate an apparent stabbing after a victim showed up at the hospital, but no one can seem to locate any crime scene. Lebanon City police were called to WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital after the staff discovered stab wounds on a man under their care on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1:47 p.m., th e police department explained in the release.
LEBANON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

1 person shot, killed in area of Allentown park

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a deadly Sunday afternoon shooting in the area of Stevens Park. The shooting happened around 2:50 p.m. in the area of 6th and Tilghman streets. Police said a male was found dead at the scene. Authorities have yet to release his name or age.
ALLENTOWN, PA
iheart.com

Transformer Transport To Take Eight Hours In Lancaster Tomorrow

>Transformer Transport To Take Eight Hours In Lancaster Tomorrow. (Lancaster County, PA) -- A larger transformer will be making its way through Lancaster County this week. Buckingham Heavy Transport will be moving the massive equipment tomorrow. The transport will start at the NS Railyard in Columbia Borough and will be dropped off at the South Manheim Substation on Bucknell Road. The eight-hour transport will start around 9 a.m. as the trailer carrying the transformer will be escorted by police and other vehicles.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX43.com

2 women shot in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say two women were shot in Lancaster County in the early hours of Sunday. On Sept. 25, around 3:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South Pitt Street in Manheim Borough for a reported shooting. At the scene, police found two...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man shot, killed in York City identified by coroner

The York County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the 28-year-old man who was shot and killed in York City on Saturday morning. Akwame J. Anderson of York City was found dead at the scene by police who responded to the 400 block of Wallace Street at 12:43 a.m. Saturday. Police discovered Anderson was injured by a gunshot wound.
YORK, PA
