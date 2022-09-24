Read full article on original website
2 teens arrested after Pa. Uber driver beaten and robbed
According to WPVI, an Uber driver suffered multiple injuries to his face after he was beaten and robbed early Tuesday morning in West Philadelphia, 6ABC reported. Per the news outlet, the 65-year-old driver told police it happened around 2:30 a.m. at 50th Street and Westminster Avenue, where four men pulled the driver from his Toyota Rav-4, then punched him and kicked him in the head.
Pa. man arrested after pretending to be a state police trooper: report
According to Fox56, a man is in hot water after troopers arrested him earlier this month, after they say he was impersonating a State Police trooper at a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Snyder County. It all happened around 6 p.m. Sept. 5, where officials were called to a Buffalo...
'You Want To See Crazy' Mom Throws Knife At 2-Year-Old, Toddler's Dad: Police
A 42-year-old mom formerly from Florida chased her child's father and threw a knife at him and their 2-year-old in Pennsylvania, authorities say. Jill Rachel Streavig, also known as Jill Hook, most recently of Etters, was found under the crawl space of her home on the 400 block of Old Quaker Road shortly before 4 p.m. on Sept. 6, CBS21 reports citing police.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania man accused of impersonating State Trooper
MONROE TOWNSHIP, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a man was found impersonating a trooper at a Snyder County Buffalo Wild Wings. According to State Police, on September 5, around 6:00 p.m., police were called for a suspicious person claiming to be a state police trooper at Buffalo Wild Wings in Monroe Township.
10-Year-Old Boy Choked By Uncle During Argument In West Chester: Police
A Chester County man was arrested after police say he assaulted his nephew. A 10-year-old boy told officers that his uncle, Stephen M. Reese, 35, of West Chester, had choked him during an argument inside a home on the 300 block of Fox Hollow Lane around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, West Chester police said.
‘Captain America’ jumps into wayward vehicle, saves driver from Dauphin County crash
Timothy White normally just pretends to be a superhero, but on Monday he became one for real when he dove into the side of a moving vehicle after the driver passed out behind the wheel near Harrisburg’s high school. It was around 5:30 p.m. and White — known among...
Police: York County woman threw knife at man, 2-year-old child during confrontation
ETTERS, Pa. — A York County woman is facing multiple charges after police say she threw a knife at the father of her 2-year-old child and threatened to kill him during a confrontation earlier this month in Newberry Township. Jill Rachel Streavig, 42, of Etters, was intoxicated and under...
Missing elk found, returned to Pa. owners, police say
An elk that went missing for two days from a fenced-in enclosure has been returned to its owners, according to Lehigh Township, Pa., police. Lehigh Township Police Chief Scott Fogel said police were called at 4:30 p.m. Sunday by a resident who said the elk was near the pond on his Monroe Street property.
Police looking for scene of stabbing that left man hospitalized
A 47-year-old man was stabbed multiple times this weekend, but investigators do not know where it happened, Lebanon police said Monday. The man, who was not identified by police, arrived at a hospital at 1:47 a.m. Sunday, with the injuries, police said. He was transported to a different medical facility for treatment.
local21news.com
Car destroys porch of apartment building in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A car crashed into a utility pole before slamming into an apartment building, according to Highspire Borough Police Department on Sept. 24 at around 2:14 a.m. Officials say that the accident happened on the 100 block of Second Street. An investigation found that the...
Stab Wounds Found On Man In Lebanon Hospital But Police Cannot Find Crime Scene
Police in Lebanon City were called to investigate an apparent stabbing after a victim showed up at the hospital, but no one can seem to locate any crime scene. Lebanon City police were called to WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital after the staff discovered stab wounds on a man under their care on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1:47 p.m., th e police department explained in the release.
PA Driver Who Killed 2 During H2Oi Has Concerning Record With Violations Dating Back To 2005
A 37-year-old Pittsburgh driver accused of killing two people then trying to flee during Wildwood's unsanctioned car meetup H2oi over the weekend apparently has a lengthy history of traffic violations in New Jersey. Gerald White has multiple pages filled with charges going back nearly two decades, New Jersey court records...
WFMZ-TV Online
1 person shot, killed in area of Allentown park
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a deadly Sunday afternoon shooting in the area of Stevens Park. The shooting happened around 2:50 p.m. in the area of 6th and Tilghman streets. Police said a male was found dead at the scene. Authorities have yet to release his name or age.
iheart.com
Transformer Transport To Take Eight Hours In Lancaster Tomorrow
>Transformer Transport To Take Eight Hours In Lancaster Tomorrow. (Lancaster County, PA) -- A larger transformer will be making its way through Lancaster County this week. Buckingham Heavy Transport will be moving the massive equipment tomorrow. The transport will start at the NS Railyard in Columbia Borough and will be dropped off at the South Manheim Substation on Bucknell Road. The eight-hour transport will start around 9 a.m. as the trailer carrying the transformer will be escorted by police and other vehicles.
FOX43.com
2 women shot in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say two women were shot in Lancaster County in the early hours of Sunday. On Sept. 25, around 3:15 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 100 block of South Pitt Street in Manheim Borough for a reported shooting. At the scene, police found two...
Altercation preceded gunshots at ‘pop-up’ warehouse party in Harrisburg that wounded 4
More than 100 people from across central Pennsylvania attended a “pop-up” party at a Harrisburg warehouse where an altercation broke out and four people got shot early Sunday, police said. Three men and a woman were injured, two of them critically, around 5 a.m. Sunday at a business...
Dog owner pushes for change after puppy hurt at Cumberland County kennel
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lauren Moss is working to change current kennel regulations after her puppy was hurt at a kennel. “My husband and I were in shock,” said Moss. Moss says her dog, 3-month-old Nuggie, was happy and healthy when he was dropped off at a Cumberland County kennel in August. “A few […]
Man shot, killed in York City identified by coroner
The York County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the 28-year-old man who was shot and killed in York City on Saturday morning. Akwame J. Anderson of York City was found dead at the scene by police who responded to the 400 block of Wallace Street at 12:43 a.m. Saturday. Police discovered Anderson was injured by a gunshot wound.
2 women shot during argument in central Pa., man in custody: police
Manheim Borough police say they have arrested a man for the non-fatal shooting of two women early Sunday. According to police, officers were called to the 100 block of South Pitt Street to find two women, ages 47 and 22, with hand and arm gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Philadelphia Wawa ransacked by about 100 teenagers: police
A large group of teenagers damaged a Wawa convenience store in Philadelphia in a ransacking caught on video. The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, at a Wawa in northeast Philadelphia, and police said around 100 juveniles were involved, according to KYW. Video taken from behind the...
