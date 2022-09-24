Read full article on original website
Related
Who is the Miami Dolphins backup quarterback with Tua Tagovailoa out?
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa left the second quarter of a monumental AFC East showdown with the Buffalo Bills due to an apparent head injury. Fortunately for Miami, the Dolphins have one of the league’s top backups ready to take his place. Teddy Bridgewater signed a one-year, $6.5 million...
Robert Griffin III Has Shocking Pick For NFL's Best Team
Who's the best team in the National Football League through the first three weeks of the 2022 season?. Robert Griffin III's pick is in - and it's a shocking one. Yes, the Miami Dolphins are 3-0, following Sunday's win over the Buffalo Bills, but are they really the league's best team?
NFL fines Leonard Fournette, Marshon Lattimore for Bucs-Saints fight
A fight that broke out last week between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints resulted in a pair of ejections, as well as a suspension, and now the fines have been handed down. Bucs running back Leonard Fournette and Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore have both been fined for...
msn.com
NFL Ends 71-Year Tradition And It's About Damn Time
The NFL is replacing the Pro Bowl with weeklong skills competitions and a flag football game, The Associated Press has learned. The new event will replace the full-contact showcase started in 1951. It will be renamed “The Pro Bowl Games” and will feature AFC and NFC players showcasing their football and non-football skills in challenges over several days. The 2023 Games will be held in Las Vegas, and the flag football game at Allegiant Stadium is Sunday, Feb. 5.
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa (head) taken out of Week 3 contest; Teddy Bridgewater to fill in
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (head) has been taken to the team's locker room in Week 3's game against the Buffalo Bills. Tagovailoa took a big hit from a Bills linebacker and was clearly shaken up; he attempted to jog it off but stumbled as he trotted to the line of scrimmage. Teddy Bridgewater will take over as the Dolphins evaluate Tagovailoa for a concussion.
Byron Pringle placed on Bears injured reserve
Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle has been placed on injured reserve for the Chicago Bears in his first season outside of K.C. The Chicago Bears have placed former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle on injured reserve on Tuesday, following the team’s recent win over the Houston Texans in Week 3. Per NFL reporter Ian Rapoport, the Bears placed Pringle on IR and signed linebacker Joe Thomas to take his place on the active roster.
Ex-NFL QB on Bears: 'Where quarterbacks go to die'
If you want to have a long-term, successful career as a quarterback in the NFL, do not go to the Chicago Bears, according to one former Pro-Bowl quarterback. "This is a franchise where quarterbacks go to die," Boomer Esiason said on CBS Sports. Esiason played 14 years in the NFL...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Jets inactives: Germaine Pratt, Jackson Carman out; La’el Collins in
The Cincinnati Bengals and New York Jets have announced their inactives for Week 3. For Cincinnati, here is who will be out today. As expected, Pratt is out after being listed as doubtful on the final injury report. It’s why the Bengals called Keandre Jones up from the practice squad on Saturday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams has high ankle sprain
San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams will be out for “some time” with a high ankle sprain, head coach
numberfire.com
Bills' Dawson Knox (foot) active in Week 3
Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (foot) will play in Week 3's game against the Miami Dolphins. Knox suffered a foot injury in Monday night's game against the Tennessee Titans and was limited in practice this week, but should be good to go for today's game against the Dolphins. Knox...
ESPN
Tampa Bay Buccaneers WRs Russell Gage (hamstring), Breshad Perriman (knee) expected to play in Week 3, source says
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receivers Russell Gage (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman (knee), listed as questionable for the Sunday game against the Green Bay Packers, are expected to play, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Julio Jones (knee), also listed as questionable for the Buccaneers, will be tested in pregame warm-ups...
Yardbarker
Ravens Tried Out OLB Jeremiah Attaochu
Attaochu, 29, is a former second-round pick by the Chargers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He finished his four-year rookie contract before signing a one-year, $3 million contract with the 49ers. Attaochu was among the 49ers’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and later signed on with the...
NBC Sports
Report: Patriots QB Mac Jones has 'pretty severe' high ankle sprain
The latest update on Mac Jones' ankle injury is not encouraging for the New England Patriots. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport reported Monday afternoon that Patriots quarterback suffered a "pretty severe" high ankle sprain in Sunday's Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium. Jones will get a second opinion soon.
Yardbarker
49ers Elevate DT Akeem Spence To Active Roster
Spence, 30, is a former sixth-round pick by the Buccaneers back in 2013. He finished his four-year, $2,644,424 rookie contract with Tampa Bay before signing a three-year, $10.5 million contract with the Lions in 2017. The Lions traded Spence to the Dolphins in 2018 for a conditional seventh-round draft pick....
Bill Belichick explains why Lil'Jordan Humphrey had more snaps than Kendrick Bourne
The rollercoaster involving New England Patriots wide receiver Kenrick Bourne continued in Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. Bourne saw the field for just 18 snaps, as the mystery surrounding his playing time kept on going. Patriots coach Bill Belichick gave an explanation on the veteran wideout’s lack of...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for September 27, 2022 | Presented by the Hula Bowl All-Star Game
Ravens worked out OLB Jeremiah Attaochu and OT Ty Nsekhe. Panthers promoted DT Daviyon Nixon to their 53 man roster. Bengals DT DJ Reader to miss extended time with a knee injury. Houston Texans. Texans worked out DB Brady Breeze, DB Bubba Bolden, DE Sam Kamara, DB Troy Pride, DE...
FOX Sports
Tampa Bay Buccaneers put WR Cole Beasley on active roster
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers promoted wide receiver Cole Beasley to the active roster from the practice squad on Saturday. Beasley signed with Tampa Bay on Wednesday. The Buccaneers will be without star receiver Mike Evans for Sunday's game against Green Bay because of a suspension, and two of Tom Brady’s other primary options — Chris Godwin and Julio Jones — are hobbled by injuries.
Ravens elevate WR Webb and LB Copeland from practice squad
BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens have promoted wide receiver Raleigh Webb and linebacker Brandon Copeland from the team's practice squad.The Ravens made the announcement Saturday evening on the team's Twitter account.Copeland, 31, is a Carroll County native. He signed with the Raven's practice squad a few days ago.Head coach John Harbaugh said during a press conference on Sept. 21 that Copeland was "one who kind of sort of got away."Copeland spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons, playing 16 games, three of them starts, and recording 39 combined tackles, two quarterback hits and four tackles for loss.In his six-year career, Copeland played for the Detroit Lions, New York Jets and New England Patriots before joining Atlanta in 2021.A native of Sykesville, Copeland starred at the Gilman School before going on to play with the Penn Quakers at the college level.The Ravens signed Copeland as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and placed him on the practice squad coming out of training camp, but he was released in September and caught on with the Tennessee Titans.
Comments / 0