ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
AccuWeather

After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast

Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
FLORIDA STATE
American Council on Science and Health

EWG And Carey Gillam Keep Lying About Glyphosate

If glyphosate is such a deadly pesticide, why do activist groups have to lie about it? That's the question I asked myself after reading this ridiculous article written by Shannon Kelleher and Carey Gillam over at The New Lede. "US EPA to withdraw interim registration review decision for glyphosate," the headline declared. Sounds scandalous, but what does it actually mean? Kelleher and Gillam went on:
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Calcasieu Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Norco, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy