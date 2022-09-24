ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Picayune, MS

Comments / 0

Related
bogalusadailynews.com

Bogalusa captures victory over John Ehret

Bogalusa was victorious over John Ehret, 26-12, in Saturday afternoon’s game at Hoss Memtsas Stadium in Harvey. “I didn’t think we did a good job in any phase,” Bogalusa coach Cyril Crutchfield said. “We had some drives that stalled, we allowed some big plays on defense and we had some mental errors on special teams.”
BOGALUSA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Our Lady of the Lake Northshore opens new ENT clinic in Slidell

Our Lady of the Lake Northshore recently held a blessing and ribbon cutting for its new Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic in Slidell. They celebrated the alignment of this well-known and respected ear, nose and throat clinic practice with the strong faith-based healthcare tradition of Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group.
SLIDELL, LA
KPEL 96.5

How Did 20,000 Gallons of Oil Get Into a Louisiana Bayou?

Investigators with the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office are looking into who or what is responsible for 20,000 of oil flowing into a Louisiana Bayou according to WBRZ. The oil leak happened at a dormant substation in Arabi, and officials at Entergy says they noticed the leak Sunday. They began to investigate.
ARABI, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Picayune, MS
Sports
City
Picayune, MS
Picayune, MS
Football
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Vancleave, MS
City
Carriere, MS
Local
Mississippi Football
WDSU

Thousands of residents in Metairie are out of power

METAIRIE, La. — Thousands of Metairie residents are currently experiencing a power outage on Tuesday evening. It has been reported that over 4,000 people are out of power due to three power poles being damaged. The power outage is near the intersection of N. Causeway Boulevard and W. Napoleon...
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

This fort was built to protect New Orleans. 188 years later, it's surrendering to nature's forces.

Fort Livingston was built as a defensive bastion, its thick, shell-filled walls designed to absorb cannonballs instead of shattering before them. The real threat to the fort, however, hasn’t been foreign armies or the scabrous pirates that occupied the Gulf-front Grand Terre Island before it. In its 188 years, the sprawling masonry outpost never witnessed active combat.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Craft
Person
Darnell Smith
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana

If you happen to live in Louisiana and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so make sure to give them a try.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise#American Football
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

What's that one dish that you always search for in the menu when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is a good, juicy steak, then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving delicious food and are also praised by both travellers and local people, so if you haven't visited any of them, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area.
LOUISIANA STATE
bogalusadailynews.com

The blues were back in Bogalusa

The Bogalusa Blues and Heritage Festival returned for the first time since 2019 last weekend, as thousands of music fans spilled into Cassidy Park over the two-day event featuring music, food and lots of fun. Local photographer Sharon Hartzog captured scenes from the festival, including the Friday night performance of...
BOGALUSA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Loyola Maroon

Locals react to mayor’s Mardi Gras apprehension

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell recently discussed the issue of the lack of police enforcement in New Orleans and how the severity of this shortage could result in cancellation of Mardi Gras in 2023. However, following this statement, Cantrell told WDSU, “we are NOT canceling Mardi Gras.” These contradictions have...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WLBT

Body of missing person found in ditch in Picayune

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - A body was found in a ditch on Liberty Road in Picayune Friday morning. Maj. Marc Ogden with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department confirms the identity of the body as 32-year-old Kevin Berg of Picayune. Berg was reported missing by his family mid-September. Ogden...
PICAYUNE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy