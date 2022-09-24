Read full article on original website
Bogalusa captures victory over John Ehret
Bogalusa was victorious over John Ehret, 26-12, in Saturday afternoon’s game at Hoss Memtsas Stadium in Harvey. “I didn’t think we did a good job in any phase,” Bogalusa coach Cyril Crutchfield said. “We had some drives that stalled, we allowed some big plays on defense and we had some mental errors on special teams.”
Our Lady of the Lake Northshore opens new ENT clinic in Slidell
Our Lady of the Lake Northshore recently held a blessing and ribbon cutting for its new Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic in Slidell. They celebrated the alignment of this well-known and respected ear, nose and throat clinic practice with the strong faith-based healthcare tradition of Our Lady of the Lake Physician Group.
WATCH: New Orleans marching bands engage in captivating, lengthy battle after high school football game
New Orleans is a city known for its music and football, and on Friday they converged in captivating fashion. After Karr throttled St. Augustine 49-7 in District 9-5A action, the high schools' marching bands continued battling for over an hour. According to PelicanPreps' Quentin Bienemy, St. Augustine's band director and...
How Did 20,000 Gallons of Oil Get Into a Louisiana Bayou?
Investigators with the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office are looking into who or what is responsible for 20,000 of oil flowing into a Louisiana Bayou according to WBRZ. The oil leak happened at a dormant substation in Arabi, and officials at Entergy says they noticed the leak Sunday. They began to investigate.
Power restored to majority of customers after Metairie outage Tuesday
WGNO crews went out to survey the outage and a broken power pole and the transformer laying in the street down West Napoleon.
Become a skilled angler with the Louisiana Dept. of Wildlife & Fisheries’ upcoming Intro to Fishing class
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Known for its wealth of natural resources and abundant wildlife, Louisiana is appropriately referred to as Sportsman’s Paradise. For years, anglers have provided their own families and communities with sustenance by relying on the state’s many rivers, lakes, bayous, and swamps for food.
Thousands of residents in Metairie are out of power
METAIRIE, La. — Thousands of Metairie residents are currently experiencing a power outage on Tuesday evening. It has been reported that over 4,000 people are out of power due to three power poles being damaged. The power outage is near the intersection of N. Causeway Boulevard and W. Napoleon...
This fort was built to protect New Orleans. 188 years later, it's surrendering to nature's forces.
Fort Livingston was built as a defensive bastion, its thick, shell-filled walls designed to absorb cannonballs instead of shattering before them. The real threat to the fort, however, hasn’t been foreign armies or the scabrous pirates that occupied the Gulf-front Grand Terre Island before it. In its 188 years, the sprawling masonry outpost never witnessed active combat.
Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Boating Accident While Shrimping
Louisiana Man Killed in Early Morning Boating Accident While Shrimping. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced on September 22, 2022, that enforcement agents are investigating a tragic boating incident in St. Tammany Parish. Ricky Hodgson, 62, of Pearl River, Louisiana, was discovered dead in Lake...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana
If you happen to live in Louisiana and you are looking for new places where you can go out with your friends and family members, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so make sure to give them a try.
New Orleans woman accused of killing Westport woman receives not guilty verdict
FALL RIVER, MA / NEW ORLEANS, LA – A woman accused of killing a Westport woman has been found not guilty. According to NOLA.com, in a July trial in New Orleans, Louisiana, jurors ruled that the death of 55-year-old Amber Mello was a tragic accident and not a felony.
Body of Mississippi man reported missing a week ago found
The body of a person who was reported missing about a week ago was found on Liberty Road Friday morning. Maj. Marc Ogden with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department said the case was reported that morning between 7 and 7:30. The caller reported that after seeing a deceased...
3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
What's that one dish that you always search for in the menu when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is a good, juicy steak, then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving delicious food and are also praised by both travellers and local people, so if you haven't visited any of them, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area.
17-year-old shot to death in New Orleans
A 17-year-old is dead after a shooting in New Orleans. It happened in the 9000 block of Cohn Street around 2:45 p.m.
The blues were back in Bogalusa
The Bogalusa Blues and Heritage Festival returned for the first time since 2019 last weekend, as thousands of music fans spilled into Cassidy Park over the two-day event featuring music, food and lots of fun. Local photographer Sharon Hartzog captured scenes from the festival, including the Friday night performance of...
Missing person alert issued for Mississippi man last heard from in July
A missing person alert has been issued for a Mississippi man last seen in July. The Picayune Police Department issued the alert Thursday for 38-year-old Daryl Jenkins. Jenkins is described as a white male, who is about 5-feet, 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 130lbs. Police say that Jenkins has...
Summer-like again today and tomorrow, but a cold front on the way
NEW ORLEANS — First and foremost, we are watching Tropical Storm Ian closely, but we are not in the cone and models are still keeping it east of us.Click here for the latest information on Ian. Meanwhile, locally, it’s another summerlike day! Today is mostly sunny and hot with...
Locals react to mayor’s Mardi Gras apprehension
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell recently discussed the issue of the lack of police enforcement in New Orleans and how the severity of this shortage could result in cancellation of Mardi Gras in 2023. However, following this statement, Cantrell told WDSU, “we are NOT canceling Mardi Gras.” These contradictions have...
Body of missing person found in ditch in Picayune
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - A body was found in a ditch on Liberty Road in Picayune Friday morning. Maj. Marc Ogden with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department confirms the identity of the body as 32-year-old Kevin Berg of Picayune. Berg was reported missing by his family mid-September. Ogden...
Watch: “NOLATOYA” organization provides update on Mayor Cantrell recall effort
On Tuesday (Sept. 27), organizers with "NoLatoya" gave an update on the petition to recall New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell. Watch the press conference here.
