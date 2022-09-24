ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Yardbarker

More shocking details revealed on how Ime Udoka’s affair was uncovered

Additional details have emerged on how Ime Udoka’s affair with a married Boston Celtics staffer was uncovered. According to Kevin Frazier of Entertainment Tonight, the relationship was revealed when the woman’s husband overheard a private conversation between his wife and Udoka on a home doorbell camera. Entertainment Tonight...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Dennis Rodman Called Ron Harper 'Michael Jordan Before Michael Jordan': "He Probably Could’ve Been The Best Player Ever If He Didn’t Have That Knee Injury."

The Chicago Bulls teams in the late 90s are often remembered primarily for Michael Jordan, and then his supportive tandem of Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman. All are Hall Of Famers and players that are remembered as legends of the game, with the success of the three-peat being credited to them. But that era of the Bulls wasn't just built by those three, there were other players on the roster that deserve their fair share of the credit.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

The Knicks Finally Get To Show Off Their New Big 3

The New York Knicks are trying to push past the dreadful season they just had. After a very promising year in 2020-21, the Knicks fell from grace in a major way and missed the playoffs completely at the end of 2021-22. The team did some work in the offseason in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rj Barrett
Julius Randle
Donovan Mitchell
Jalen Brunson
Yardbarker

The Celtics Organization Knew About The Intimate Relationship Between Ime Udoka And The Female Employee, But After The Woman Accused The Head Coach Of Making Unwanted Comments Toward Her, The Team Launched A Set Of Internal Interviews

Ime Udoka became somewhat of a household name when he masterfully led the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals this past season but he is now making the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Udoka was suspended by the Celtics for the entire 2022-23 season last week, for entering into a relationship with a female staffer, which was prohibited as per team rules.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Phoenix Suns Make A Big Announcement

View the original article to see embedded media. The Phoenix Suns are coming off a very successful season with the best record in the entire NBA (64-18). They were the top seed in the Western Conference and looked poised to make a deep run in the postseason. Unfortunately, they lost...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

The Cavaliers Have Quickly Overcome A Monumental Setback

Things are looking really good for the Cleveland Cavaliers right now. The team’s stock was already on the rise but things got even better when they landed Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz a few weeks ago. Now people see the Cavs as serious playoff contenders and one of...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Celtics Reportedly Showing Interest in Bringing Back Former Coach

With Ime Udoka suspended for the 2022-23 season for violations of team policies and former top assistant Will Hardy now the head coach of the Utah Jazz, the Celtics' coaching staff isn't just short-handed, but they're reshuffling without their two highest-ranked coaches from last season's Finals run. As Joe Mazzulla...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

LeBron James' Investment In Blaze Pizza Has Led To Revenue Rising From $600,000 In 2012 To $400 Million In 2019

LeBron James is one of the most commercially sound NBA players of all time. While this is another realm where we can argue about who's better, LeBron or Michael Jordan, it is undisputed that LBJ's impact commercially and in the world of business has been extremely profound. This is what enabled LeBron to become a billionaire while still being an active player in the NBA.
NBA
Yardbarker

Ben Simmons Comments On Playing With Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant Should Have The NBA Scared: "We've Been Playing All Week. It Looks Incredible."

The Brooklyn Nets are readying up for a big year where they hope to make a run at the championship or risk losing stars like Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Irving is a free agent in the 2023 offseason and will probably entertain all offers that he can, given the refusal of the Nets to give him a max contract extension so far.
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Mavericks Make A Surprising Roster Choice

The Dallas Mavericks didn’t make a whole lot of changes to their roster during the offseason. This is likely because they didn’t have much money to spend but also because they have a pretty good thing going with the crew they have now and they want to continue to nurture and grow that.
DALLAS, TX

