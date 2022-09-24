Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Overlord Cosplay Readies Albedo for Season 4 Finale
Overlord is setting up for the final episode of the fourth season of the anime, and one awesome cosplay is ready to see how it all wraps up with Albedo! With the anime taking on Kugane Maruyama and so-bin's original light novel series wrapping up its fourth season, fans have been curious to see how the Sorcerer Kingdom will wipe out its latest kingdom target. As the rest of the Summer 2022 anime slate wraps up its run, Overlord is one of the final holdouts as fans prepare for the next major phase of the anime franchise coming our way in the future.
wegotthiscovered.com
Watch: ‘Lupin: Part 3’ trailer heralds the return of a Netflix sensation
A French crime thriller doesn’t sound like it would be the sort of series to capture the imagination of viewers around the globe, but Lupin has proven itself to be one of Netflix’s most popular original shows ever, so the expectations are sky-high for the upcoming third run.
ComicBook
The Misfit of Demon King Academy Season 2 Reveals Release Window With Trailer, Poster
The Misfit of Demon King Academy made a major name for itself back during the messy Summer 2020 anime schedule, and the series is gearing up for its release next year with a new trailer and poster for Season 2 of the anime! The adaptation taking on Shu and Yoshinori Shizuma's original light novel series made a name for itself among fans due to the overpowered main character, and quickly confirmed that a second season was now in the works. Now the series is even closer to its full premiere next year, and thus fans have gotten the best looks at the new episodes yet.
ComicBook
Werewolf by Night: Disney+ Reclassifies Special From Comedy to Horror
Hours after Marvel officially unveiled Werewolf by Night at D23, Disney+ added a page for the holiday special on its platform. At the time, the streamer had the hour-long project listed as a "Comedy." As of Sunday, that genre has changed. On the same page, Comedy is no longer listed and instead, "Horror, Fantasy, Super Hero, and Action-Adventure" are posted.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir Season 5 Shares U.S. Release Date
It seems the time has come for Marinette and Adrien to suit up yet again! It has been a minute since the superhero duo brought around new episodes of Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug and Cat Noir went live. Of course, fans knew season five was in the works, and it seems the team is ready to bring the French heroes out at last. And so far, it seems season five will premiere first in the United States!
ComicBook
Viral Marvel Cosplay Suits Up Sailor Moon Like Moon Knight
One awesome Marvel and anime fusion cosplay has gone viral with fans for imagining what it would look like if Sailor Moon had suited up as Moon Knight instead! Sailor Moon is one of the biggest anime and manga franchises of all time as it has been running for well over 30 years at this point, and many of its biggest moments are often fondly remembered by fans everywhere. This is of course true for Usagi Tsukino's transformation into the Sailor Scout hero herself, and it's become so widespread that fans couldn't help but think of the hero during Moon Knight's initial series run on Disney+.
epicstream.com
Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Confirms Scrapped Appearance from Prequel Trilogy Jedi
Lucasfilm's expansion via the Disney+ streaming platform has proven to be highly beneficial to the Star Wars universe and since the collaboration's inception in 2019, the franchise has produced several hit shows, including the standalone Obi-Wan Kenobi series which saw the triumphant return of Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen to the whimsical world of Star Wars after 17 years.
Complex
Zoe Saldaña and Sam Worthington Talk About the Significance of the ‘Avatar’ Rerelease
There are some children who might be experiencing the magic and madness inside director James Cameron’s mind for the first time when they watch 2009’s Avatar in theaters this weekend. The film is being rereleased 13 years after its triumphant debut, but it has now been remastered in 4K high dynamic range and a higher frame rate for select scenes—making the experience even more stunning than what we remember from the first watch.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOT FOR EXTERNAL USE ‘Too sick and twisted’: Netflix viewers ‘nauseated’ over Jeffrey Dahmer serial killer show
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix’s new serial killer thriller based on real crimes, has been terrifying viewers from its first few scenes.The show stars Mare of Easttown actor Evan Peters as the man also known as the “Milwaukee Cannibal” or the “Milwaukee Monster”, who committed the murders and dismemberments of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.It arrived on the platform on Thursday 22 September, and since then, many viewers have found the gruesome scenes too much to handle.“I’m tapping out at episode two... Jeffrey Dahmer is too sick and twisted and I can’t make it through...
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Shows Gruesome Death That Will Rock House Targaryen
Things are starting to heat up on House of the Dragon. HBO's acclaimed Game of Thrones prequel series has spent its first five episodes building the foundation of the conflict within House Targaryen, focusing on the relationships between several key characters and setting the stage for how they'll fall apart in the future. Now, with the sixth episode, that future has arrived. A 10-year time jump took place going into House of the Dragon's sixth episode and this new timeline has wasted no time killing off major characters. One death in particular will have some massive implications later in the story for House Targaryen.
'Rings of Power': Identity of The White Cloaks Characters Finally Revealed
The fifth episode of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" revealed three mysterious characters who were previously misidentified as Sauron.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Introduced New Bastards That Will Change Westeros Forever
The long-awaited time jump on House of the Dragon brought some new characters into the mix. Episode six of HBO's Game of Thrones prequel, "The Princess and the Queen," saw the story leap 10 years into the future. While many of the core characters remained the same, the jump in time allowed several young characters to join the action. Both Rhaenyra and Alicent have children that are getting older, and they will play a very important role in the show moving forward.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Interview With the Vampire Review: AMC's Bloody, Campy Anne Rice Adaptation Goes Grandly Over the Top
I’ll say one thing about AMC’s new take on Interview With the Vampire: It’s not subtle. But then again, no one is looking for a timid Anne Rice adaptation, are they? Rice’s bestselling Gothic vampire novels unabashedly revel in sex, blood and passion, and this Vampire series — premiering Sunday, Oct. 2 at 10/9c; I’ve seen the first three episodes — certainly delivers those things in spades. It’s grandly melodramatic and genuinely unsettling with a sumptuous visual style, but the melodrama does tip over into the absurd at times. Some will fall in love with this adaptation, I think… and...
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Stands Tough With Kale
Dragon Ball Super has introduced all sorts of powerful new fighters through its run so far, and one awesome cosplay is reminding fans just how cool Kale is by standing tough with the Universe 6 Saiyan fighter! One of the first ways the Dragon Ball Super anime set itself apart from the movies that had come before was the introduction of a full multiverse that introduced not only another universe with comparable fighters, but a universe that also had Saiyans of its own. But we didn't get to see the full extent of this idea until the universes all clashed with one another in the Tournament of Power.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon: Who Is Harwin Strong?
Ser Harwin Strong, known to the people of Westeros as Breakbones, has spent the first few episodes of House of the Dragon as a background character. His father, Lyonel, and brother, Larys, have played much bigger roles in the show to this point. However, in the sixth episode of House of the Dragon, Harwin steps into the spotlight and plays a crucial part in the show's ongoing story. Let's break down exactly who he is and how he fits into the larger story.
ComicBook
Picross S8 Release Date Revealed for Nintendo Switch
Fans of the Picross S series will be happy to know that a new entry in the series is set to release on Nintendo Switch very soon! As its name implies, Picross S8 is the eighth in Jupiter's series of nonogram games for Switch, and it's set to arrive on the console on September 29th. Nintendo revealed that information alongside a new trailer for the game, which outlines some of the features fans can expect to see. In total, the game will include 300 puzzles for Picross and Mega Picross, 30 Color Picross Puzzles, 150 Clip Picross Piece Puzzles, and more.
ComicBook
Japan's Top-Streaming Anime of 2022 Includes Some Big Surprises
Anime is becoming bigger by the day it seems, and we have the growth of streaming to thank for its success. From Crunchyroll to Netflix and Disney+, the top brands in entertainment have made it clear that anime is something they cannot afford to overlook. This truth is the same worldwide as Japanese services have also embraced anime in a big way. And according to a new report, some of this year's most-streamed series might take you by surprise.
ComicBook
Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun Season 3 Releases First Trailer
Welcome to Demon School, Iruma-kun is coming back for its third season next month as part of the jam packed Fall 2022 anime schedule, and the series has finally given fans the first look at it all in motion with the first trailer for Season 3! The second season saw Iruma and the rest of his class making some pretty big advancements in school when he was taken over by his "evil" self, but the end of the season teased that they now would need to quickly reach much higher ranks in order to keep their fancy new classroom and position in the school overall.
ComicBook
Primal Creator Teases Unicorn: Warriors Eternal Release Date
Primal and Fang's story recently came to a close in Adult Swim's second season finale for Primal, with the prehistoric series making sure to include massive blood and gore in the shocking installment. While the brutal epic has yet to confirm that a third season is on the way, creator Genndy Tartakovsky has his dance card full not just with the adult animated film, Fixed, but also with a new television series in Unicorn: Warriors Eternal. During a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, Tartakovsky reveals that this new band of animated warriors might be landing on the airwaves far sooner than many fans expected.
Comments / 0