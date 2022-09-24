Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in Ohio this weekKristen WaltersFremont, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 77-21 win over ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
13abc.com
Toledo Library offers free programs, activities for youth year-round
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - During the summer months there are a lot of programs around the region to help kids do well in life, and the classroom, and that help continues at a lot of places all year, including Toledo library branches. The Toledo Library offers a long list of...
13abc.com
Tips to prevent school safety threats
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two men are accused of bringing an AR-15-style rifle to Bowsher High School’s homecoming dance and then leading police on a lengthy pursuit. But is there anything school districts can do to prevent incidents like this one? 13abc spoke to a national security and law enforcement procedures expert, Tim Dimoff.
13abc.com
Toledo school holds Take Back the Community event
The breezy fall chill continues, with "splash-and-dash" showers swirling around through tomorrow. Dan Smith has the latest.
13abc.com
Toledo seeking feedback for future of city plans; public hearing set for Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is asking for feedback on plans for the future of the city and will be holding a public hearing Thursday. The City of Toledo’s Department of Housing and Community Development is seeking comments for the following plans:. Substantial Amendment to the...
13abc.com
Ohio AG says ProMedica will pay UToledo missed payments
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica has agreed to pay the University of Toledo’s medical school the payments it missed as part of their academic affiliation agreement, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. It comes after AG Yost threatened to sue ProMedica last week if the company didn’t...
13abc.com
BGSU Head Football Coach speaks out about health issues
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University Head Coach Scot Loeffler revealed he recently suffered a blood clot on Monday. During a press conference, the collegiate coach said his health caused him to miss Saturday’s game against Mississippi due to blood clots. Loeffler said he had not been...
13abc.com
Ohio bill may increase penalties for swatting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator introduced a bill to legislatures that would strengthen the penalty for swatting. In March 2022, Ohio Senator Andrew Brenner (R-19) introduced S.B. 292, a bill that would make swatting a third degree felony, or a first degree felony if someone were seriously injured.
A look back in time: Time capsule from 1976 opened at Shoreland Elementary
TOLEDO, Ohio — Washington Local elementary students started school this year in a brand new building. Shoreland and Silver Creek are both brand new buildings thanks to a combined 3.0-mill bond issue and a 3.9-mill operating levy that the community approved in 2019. The new buildings replace the old...
13abc.com
TFRD holds promotional ceremony
A Toledo woman says she didn't do anything wrong when she got wrapped up in the scam -- which might be the scariest part of all. Free programs and activities for kids and teens at Toledo Library branches. Updated: 5 hours ago. There are also studio spaces for kids to...
13abc.com
Free programs and activities for kids and teens at Toledo Library branches
A Toledo woman says she didn't do anything wrong when she got wrapped up in the scam -- which might be the scariest part of all. Achieve Career Preparatory Academy hosts a youth basketball tournament on Sept. 24, 2022. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. 9/26: Derek's Monday Noon Forecast.
13abc.com
Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity kicks off annual Women Build
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity kicked off its annual Women Build on Tuesday. The event kicked off on Sept. 27 at 8:30 a.m. According to MVHFH, Women Build provides the opportunity for women to help empower other women through homeownership. Donors and volunteers, mostly made up of women, help fund and build an entire home for a Toledo mother.
swantonenterprise.com
Roof Ohio celebrates new Swanton location
Gene Wilson cuts the ribbon last Tuesday for the new location of Roof Ohio at 128 E. Airport Highway in Swanton. Roof Ohio is a locally owned and operated roofing company. They have been in business since 1997. They were known as G. A. Wilson builders and are now known as Roof Ohio to reflect more of what they primarily do, roofing.
thevillagereporter.com
Wauseon High School Presents 2022 Homecoming Court
Wauseon High School held their Homecoming Court Ceremony before the homecoming game on September 23, 2022. First Announced was Senior Attendant, Jillian Colon. Jillian is the daughter of Mike and Jen Colon. Her favorite acti... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID NEWSPAPER CONTENT. A NOTE FROM THE...
sent-trib.com
Health department conducts inspections
Wood County Health Department inspectors spent much of the week of Labor Day in the county’s northern cities and Bowling Green. Bob Evans Restaurants LLC, 435 Lemoyne Road, Northwood, had two critical and one non-critical offense. Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation...
thevillagereporter.com
Rusty Smith Dominates First Ever Sportsman/Modified Dirt Duel
WAUSEON, OH – Oakshade Raceway hosted the first ever Sportsman/Modified Dirt Duel pitting the weekly Sportsman class against UMP Modifieds that would culminate in a $1,000 to win feature. It was Rusty Smith in a Sportsman that would best the field of 40 drivers and become the first Sportsman/Modified...
sent-trib.com
BGSU's Rogers receives raise, donates $100,000 bonus
The annual base pay of Bowling Green State University President Rodney Rogers was raised to $512,000 by the board of trustees at the Friday meeting. The board of trustees also awarded Rogers a discretionary cash bonus of $100,000, acknowledging his management of the university. For the fourth consecutive year, Rogers...
bgindependentmedia.org
City Attorney Mike Marsh bids farewell to the one-year job that stretched to 35 years
As of quitting time on Friday, Mike Marsh will be leaving the job he didn’t want – but came to love. After serving as city attorney for Bowling Green for 35 years, Marsh has quietly left his print on much that has transpired in his community. Humble beginnings.
13abc.com
Swatting incidents at Scott High School, Findlay, throughout Ohio
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police said there was no active shooter at Scott High School and Findlay Police said they received a false report of an active shooter at Findlay High School as well. Crews were dispatched and cleared both schools Friday afternoon. Toledo Police said that there have...
13abc.com
Faith and Blue hosts event to benefit local charities
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department and local clergy members are hosting a food drive as part of its National Faith and Beautiful Weekend. The weekend-long event is a collaborative effort to build bridges between law enforcement, religious groups, and the community. Faith and Blue is a national...
Veterans condemn Majewski's alleged misrepresentation of military experience
Military veterans in Ohio are reacting with disappointment and anger following congressional candidate J.R. Majewski's alleged misrepresentation of his Air Force service.
