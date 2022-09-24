ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

Tips to prevent school safety threats

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two men are accused of bringing an AR-15-style rifle to Bowsher High School’s homecoming dance and then leading police on a lengthy pursuit. But is there anything school districts can do to prevent incidents like this one? 13abc spoke to a national security and law enforcement procedures expert, Tim Dimoff.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
City
Green, OH
Bowling Green, OH
Education
City
Bowling Green, OH
City
Toledo, OH
13abc.com

Ohio AG says ProMedica will pay UToledo missed payments

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - ProMedica has agreed to pay the University of Toledo’s medical school the payments it missed as part of their academic affiliation agreement, according to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office. It comes after AG Yost threatened to sue ProMedica last week if the company didn’t...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

BGSU Head Football Coach speaks out about health issues

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University Head Coach Scot Loeffler revealed he recently suffered a blood clot on Monday. During a press conference, the collegiate coach said his health caused him to miss Saturday’s game against Mississippi due to blood clots. Loeffler said he had not been...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Ohio bill may increase penalties for swatting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator introduced a bill to legislatures that would strengthen the penalty for swatting. In March 2022, Ohio Senator Andrew Brenner (R-19) introduced S.B. 292, a bill that would make swatting a third degree felony, or a first degree felony if someone were seriously injured.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bgsu#The New School#Linus College#Applied Engineering#The School Of Engineering#The School Of Aviation#Flying Magazine#Ctaae
13abc.com

TFRD holds promotional ceremony

A Toledo woman says she didn't do anything wrong when she got wrapped up in the scam -- which might be the scariest part of all. Free programs and activities for kids and teens at Toledo Library branches. Updated: 5 hours ago. There are also studio spaces for kids to...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity kicks off annual Women Build

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity kicked off its annual Women Build on Tuesday. The event kicked off on Sept. 27 at 8:30 a.m. According to MVHFH, Women Build provides the opportunity for women to help empower other women through homeownership. Donors and volunteers, mostly made up of women, help fund and build an entire home for a Toledo mother.
TOLEDO, OH
swantonenterprise.com

Roof Ohio celebrates new Swanton location

Gene Wilson cuts the ribbon last Tuesday for the new location of Roof Ohio at 128 E. Airport Highway in Swanton. Roof Ohio is a locally owned and operated roofing company. They have been in business since 1997. They were known as G. A. Wilson builders and are now known as Roof Ohio to reflect more of what they primarily do, roofing.
SWANTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
thevillagereporter.com

Wauseon High School Presents 2022 Homecoming Court

Wauseon High School held their Homecoming Court Ceremony before the homecoming game on September 23, 2022. First Announced was Senior Attendant, Jillian Colon. Jillian is the daughter of Mike and Jen Colon. Her favorite acti... PLEASE LOGIN OR PURCHASE A SUBSCRIPTION TO READ PAID NEWSPAPER CONTENT. A NOTE FROM THE...
WAUSEON, OH
sent-trib.com

Health department conducts inspections

Wood County Health Department inspectors spent much of the week of Labor Day in the county’s northern cities and Bowling Green. Bob Evans Restaurants LLC, 435 Lemoyne Road, Northwood, had two critical and one non-critical offense. Critical were food not properly protected from contamination by separation, packaging, and segregation...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Rusty Smith Dominates First Ever Sportsman/Modified Dirt Duel

WAUSEON, OH – Oakshade Raceway hosted the first ever Sportsman/Modified Dirt Duel pitting the weekly Sportsman class against UMP Modifieds that would culminate in a $1,000 to win feature. It was Rusty Smith in a Sportsman that would best the field of 40 drivers and become the first Sportsman/Modified...
SYLVANIA, OH
sent-trib.com

BGSU's Rogers receives raise, donates $100,000 bonus

The annual base pay of Bowling Green State University President Rodney Rogers was raised to $512,000 by the board of trustees at the Friday meeting. The board of trustees also awarded Rogers a discretionary cash bonus of $100,000, acknowledging his management of the university. For the fourth consecutive year, Rogers...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Swatting incidents at Scott High School, Findlay, throughout Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police said there was no active shooter at Scott High School and Findlay Police said they received a false report of an active shooter at Findlay High School as well. Crews were dispatched and cleared both schools Friday afternoon. Toledo Police said that there have...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Faith and Blue hosts event to benefit local charities

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department and local clergy members are hosting a food drive as part of its National Faith and Beautiful Weekend. The weekend-long event is a collaborative effort to build bridges between law enforcement, religious groups, and the community. Faith and Blue is a national...
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy