High School

92.9 NIN

Oklahoma Girls Suit Up for Football Team to Avoid Forfeit

Talk about team pride right here. Over the weekend, a very cool moment took place in Wewoka, Oklahoma. The local high school football team found out last Monday that they would not have enough eligible players to compete in the football game on Friday. This meant the team would automatically forfeit the game. A pair of girls from the softball team heard about the predicament and started practicing with the team all week.
WEWOKA, OK
Journal Star

Illinois high school football player collapses during game

A Pleasant Plains player collapsed Saturday night on the sideline of a high school football game against host Riverton. The game was later postponed. With 2 minutes, and 7 seconds left in the second quarter, the Pleasant Plains sideline called timeout and yelled for assistance from emergency medical services. Jayden Veesenmeyer, a senior running...
RIVERTON, IL
Texoma's Homepage

Week 5 high school football highlights and scores

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Week five of high school football is over. Take a look at the final scores from around Texoma. The Game of the Week went to the Burkburnett Bulldogs vs the Vernon Lions. Play of the Night went to the Burkburnett Bulldogs. Click on the pictures below to see highlights from the games. The final scores of […]
HIGH SCHOOL
The 562

Long Beach High School Football CalPreps Rankings, Week Seven

With the new playoff format last year, the number question we got at every practice we went to was about playoff divisions. With that in mind we’re going to track where teams stand each week in the CalPreps rankings, which are used to determine the CIF Southern Section’s playoff divisions at the end of the year.
LONG BEACH, CA
timberlandathletics.com

Varsity Football vs Bishop England Rescheduled

Due to the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian, the varsity football game will be played at Bishop England High School Wednesday, September 28 at 7:00 pm. Tickets are on sale now through GoFan (https://gofan.co/app/events/655138?schoolId=SC222). Limited cash tickets will be available at the gate. All tickets are $7.00. Clear bag policy will be enforced. Please make plans to travel to Bishop England to support your Wolves!
CHARLESTON, SC

