numberfire.com
Romy Gonzalez starting for White Sox Sunday
The Chicago White Sox will start Romy Gonzalez at second base for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Gonzalez will bat eighth and start at second base for Sunday's game against the Tigers while Josh Harrison takes a seat. Gonzalez has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel and is projected to...
numberfire.com
Victor Caratini in Brewers' Sunday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Caratini is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Reds starter Nick Lodolo. Our models project Caratini for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.9...
numberfire.com
Freddie Freeman (illness) scratched Saturday for Dodgers; Miguel Vargas enters
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Freddie Freeman has been scratched from the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Freeman is dealing with an illness. As a result, he has been removed from the lineup Saturday night. Miguel Vargas will take over at first base versus Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery.
numberfire.com
Mark Payton not in White Sox' Sunday lineup
The Chicago White Sox did not include Mark Payton in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Payton will move back to the bench Sunday while Adam Engel starts in centerfield and bats ninth. Payton has yet to land a hit this season, but has a .600 OPS.
FOX Sports
Astros break through for 4 in 11th, slow O's playoff push
BALTIMORE (AP) — Christian Vazquez hit a bases-loaded single to cap a four-run 11th inning for Houston, and the Astros went on to a 6-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. The Orioles’ postseason hopes took another blow, missing a chance to move up in the AL wild-card...
numberfire.com
Vikings' Dalvin Cook (shoulder) will not return in Week 3
The Minnesota Vikings have ruled out Dalvin Cook (shoulder) for the remainder of Sunday's Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions. Cook aggravated the shoulder injury he has been dealing with dating back to his college days, and will not return to Sunday's game against the Lions. He has played through the injury in previous seasons, though his name will still be one to watch for on injury reports this week.
Astros' McCullers Scratched from Tuesday Start with Illness
After originally scheduled to start against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Lance McCullers Jr. was scratched and replaced by Luis García.
numberfire.com
Tres Barrera catching for Nats Sunday
The Washington Nationals listed Tres Barrera as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Barrera will bat ninth and start behind the dish Sunday while Riley Adams sits. Barrera has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 5.7 fantasy points against the Marlins.
FOX Sports
Dodgers and Cardinals play with series tied 1-1
St. Louis Cardinals (89-64, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (105-47, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (11-10, 3.38 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Dodgers: Michael Grove (0-0, 4.66 ERA, 1.55 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -155, Cardinals +131; over/under is...
numberfire.com
Nationals leave Alex Call off Monday lineup
The Washington Nationals did not list Alex Call in their lineup for Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Call will take the night off Monday while Cesar Hernandez starts in left field and bats fifth against the Braves. Call has made 104 plate appearances so far as a rookie, and...
numberfire.com
Rafael Devers sitting for Red Sox Sunday
The Boston Red Sox did not list Rafael Devers on their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Devers will take the evening off while Bobby Dalbec takes over at third base and J.D. Martinez rejoins the lineup at designated hitter. Devers has 27 home runs, 80 runs,...
numberfire.com
Brendan Donovan starting Sunday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Donovan is getting the nod at second base, batting leadoff versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. Our models project Donovan for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Marwin Gonzalez in lineup Sunday for New York
New York Yankees infielder Marwin Gonzalez is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Gonzalez is getting the nod at third base, batting eighth in the order versus Red Sox starter Brayan Bello. Our models project Gonzalez for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
numberfire.com
Kole Calhoun batting seventh for Rangers Sunday
The Texas Rangers will start Kole Calhoun at designated hitter in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Calhoun will bat seventh as the Rangers' designated hitter while Jonah Heim moves back to catcher and Sam Huff sits. Calhoun has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 8.6...
numberfire.com
Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox Monday
Bobby Dalbec will not start in the Boston Red Sox' Monday night game against the Baltimore Orioles. Dalbec will sit out Monday's game while Rafael Devers takes over at the hot corner and bats second. Dalbec is projected for 23 more plate appearances this season, with 1 homer, 3 runs,...
numberfire.com
Giancarlo Stanton sitting Sunday for New York
New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Stanton is being replaced at designated hitter Aaron Judge versus Red Sox starter Brayan Bello. In 427 plate appearances this season, Stanton has a .213 batting average with a...
numberfire.com
Paul DeJong in lineup Saturday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. DeJong is getting the nod at shortstop, batting seventh in the order versus Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw. Our modles project DeJong for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
numberfire.com
C.J. Cron in Rockies' Sunday lineup
Colorado Rockies infielder C.J. Cron is starting Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Cron is getting the nod at first base, batting fourth in the order versus Padres starter Mike Clevinger. Our models project Cron for 1.0 hits, 0.9 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.9 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Matt Olson in Braves' lineup on Sunday
Atlanta Braves infielder/outfielder Matt Olson is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Olson is getting the nod at first base, batting fifth in the order versus Phillies starter Kyle Gibson. Our models project Olson for 1.2 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.3 home runs, 1.0 RBI and 14.8...
numberfire.com
Jesse Winker in Mariners' lineup Sunday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Winker is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting seventh in the order versus Royals starter Max Castillo. Our models project Winker for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and...
