ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 20

James Gomez
2d ago

Not to fear B.L.M. is near!!! Working the case NOW!!! Just give us 25 to life to get your case in order!! LMAO!!! Have a Great Holiday Season.....DUMMY!!!

Reply(5)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSAT 12

Human remains identified as 22-year-old man who disappeared in March 2021, Schertz police say

SAN ANTONIO – Human remains found in Comal County have been identified as a man who disappeared 18 months ago in the area, according to the Schertz Police Department. Jacob Dubois’ remains were found on Sept. 10 in the 33000 block of Stahl Lane, according to Comal County deputies and Schertz police. The Comal County Sheriff’s Office notified Schertz police about the discovery on Sept. 14, and authorities expedited the identification of the remains.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Police#Robbery#Violent Crime#Sapd
KSAT 12

VIDEO: Teen tosses banana at clerk, clerk shoots teen in head

Surveillance camera footage that shows a convenience store clerk shooting a teen through the back of his head after a brief verbal altercation is at the center of a Bexar County lawsuit seeking over $1,000,000 in damages. The video, recorded in January 2019 inside a 7-Eleven store located on Rigsby...
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on West Side

SAN ANTONIO – A bicyclist was killed in a hit and run crash on the city’s West Side early Monday morning, San Antonio police said. The crash occurred around 1:20 a.m. on Old Highway 90, not far from Callaghan Road. According to police, a man in his 50s...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSAT 12

Have you seen him? BCSO searching for burglary suspect

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying a burglary suspect. According to BCSO, a 2007 Nissan X-Terra with a wallet inside was stolen from 22800 Bulverde Road on August 14. Deputies said the suspect used the stolen credit card...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy