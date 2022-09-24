Read full article on original website
James Gomez
2d ago
Not to fear B.L.M. is near!!! Working the case NOW!!! Just give us 25 to life to get your case in order!! LMAO!!! Have a Great Holiday Season.....DUMMY!!!
KSAT 12
17-year-old suspect hit, killed man with vehicle on North Side street following argument, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a teenager who they say hit and killed a man with a vehicle following an argument at a North Side convenience store. Seth Mendellhall, 17, was booked into the Bexar County Jail on Monday and charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death, records show.
KSAT 12
Fight inside East Side bar led to deadly shooting of woman, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a woman who died after being shot outside an East Side bar was among a group of people who earlier had been involved in a fight inside the business. They found Samantha Gonzales, 27, in the back seat of a car in...
'They took her from us' | Family demands justice after a mother was shot and killed after a fight at a local sports bar
SAN ANTONIO — A night out for a San Antonio family ended in murder. Samantha Gonzales was shot and killed while leaving a bar on the east side. Her sister, who was there Sunday, spoke to KENS 5 and shared what happened. Meanwhile, San Antonio Police are still looking for the shooter.
KSAT 12
Human remains identified as 22-year-old man who disappeared in March 2021, Schertz police say
SAN ANTONIO – Human remains found in Comal County have been identified as a man who disappeared 18 months ago in the area, according to the Schertz Police Department. Jacob Dubois’ remains were found on Sept. 10 in the 33000 block of Stahl Lane, according to Comal County deputies and Schertz police. The Comal County Sheriff’s Office notified Schertz police about the discovery on Sept. 14, and authorities expedited the identification of the remains.
foxsanantonio.com
Woman gunned down while riding in back seat of SUV following argument at East Side bar
SAN ANTONIO - A woman was killed in an overnight shooting near an East Side bar. The deadly shooting happened just after midnight Monday along South Gevers Street and Hammond Avenue. When police got to the scene, they found the body of the woman inside a white SUV. She had...
KTSA
San Antonio Police investigating fatal hit and run on the West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating a hit and run that claimed the life of a man who was riding his bicycle on the West side. It was around 1:20 A.M. Monday. The victim was riding on Enrique M Barrera Parkway when someone drove off the road and hit him.
KTSA
Woman shot and killed outside bar on San Antonio’s East side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a shooting outside of an East side bar that left one person dead. KSAT-12 reports it happened at around 12:15 A.M. Monday at the Tropicana Sports Bar on South Gevers Street. It started as an argument inside the bar and when...
Teens displaying guns while filming rap video arrested at San Antonio apartment complex
Three handguns and a "AR-style" pistol were recovered at the scene, according to police.
KSAT 12
VIDEO: Teen tosses banana at clerk, clerk shoots teen in head
Surveillance camera footage that shows a convenience store clerk shooting a teen through the back of his head after a brief verbal altercation is at the center of a Bexar County lawsuit seeking over $1,000,000 in damages. The video, recorded in January 2019 inside a 7-Eleven store located on Rigsby...
KSAT 12
SAPD searching for 17-year-old who disappeared on North Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a 17-year-old boy who disappeared on the North Side on Monday. Tyrecce “TJ” Roberts was last seen in the 80 block of Viking Oak, near Thousand Oaks Drive and Jones Maltsberger Road. An alert from SAPD states that...
KSAT 12
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – A bicyclist was killed in a hit and run crash on the city’s West Side early Monday morning, San Antonio police said. The crash occurred around 1:20 a.m. on Old Highway 90, not far from Callaghan Road. According to police, a man in his 50s...
KSAT 12
Driver to be charged with intoxicated manslaughter in North Side crash, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One person is dead following a crash on the city’s North Side. Police say the driver of the vehicle was found to be intoxicated. At 2 a.m. Sunday, a Chevrolet Silverado traveled at a high rate of speed northbound on US Highway 281, swerving between vehicles before losing control, said SAPD.
KSAT 12
‘If you knew him, you loved him’: Family of road-rage shooting victim seeks justice
SAN ANTONIO – Family members of Mark Maldonado Jr. describe him as “friendly” and the “life of the party.”. Now, he is gone after San Antonio police said he was killed during a road-rage shooting on Friday, Sept. 16, in the 6200 block of W. Commerce.
KSAT 12
SAPD: Witnesses follow robbery suspects after man is left beaten
SAN ANTONIO – Two men were arrested Friday after a 56-year-old man was beaten and robbed over a cell phone, said San Antonio police. At approximately 5:30 p.m. Friday, two 23-year-old men got into an argument with a man over a cell phone on the 2100 block of Culebra Road.
KSAT 12
Teens making ‘rap video’ arrested for unlawful carry, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A group of teenagers and one man were arrested after they were found with multiple firearms while attempting to make a “rap video,” according to San Antonio police. At 7:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 100 block of Dresden after they received multiple...
KSAT 12
Man arrested for driving while intoxicated with 3 children in car, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing multiple charges after he was arrested for driving while intoxicated with three children in the car, said San Antonio police. At approximately 7 p.m. Friday, a man attempting to turn right onto the West Loop 1604 North Access Road crashed into a concrete barrier, said SAPD.
KSAT 12
The disappearance of great-grandmother Pauline Diaz: South Texas Crime Stories
63-year-old Pauline Diaz was walking out of the HEB she worked at on the Southeast Side off of Southeast Military Dr and Goliad. It was about 2 p.m. on December 7, 2010, when Diaz was seen on surveillance video walking out of the grocery store and talking with a woman.
KSAT 12
Have you seen him? BCSO searching for burglary suspect
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying a burglary suspect. According to BCSO, a 2007 Nissan X-Terra with a wallet inside was stolen from 22800 Bulverde Road on August 14. Deputies said the suspect used the stolen credit card...
tpr.org
Parents panicked after false reports of school shooting; staff, SAPD praised for response
TUESDAY on "The Source" — Last week, local law enforcement responded to false reports of an active shooter at Jefferson High School. After notice was given, some parents rushed to the school on high alert. Many of the them were angry, visibly upset and frightened because their children were not released.
KSAT 12
Medical examiner IDs driver, passenger killed in head-on crash with 18-wheeler on Highway 90
SAN ANTONIO – A man and a woman killed in a head-on crash with an 18-wheeler on Highway 90 have been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner. Carmen Azucena Corpus, 21, and Kevin Horacio Corpus, 22, of Kirby, died from multiple trauma injuries they sustained in the crash, according to the ME. Both of them died at the scene.
