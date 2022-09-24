ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

WXII 12

Asheboro: 2 women found dead in Hamlin Street home, police say

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Two women were found dead in an Asheboro home Monday afternoon, police said. Officers are on the scene of the Hamlin Street residence near North Park Street. Asheboro police have confirmed that they received reports of a shooting around 1 p.m. Fatima Alston, 68, and Tiona...
FOX8 News

Man accused of strangling female in Randleman

RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was charged with strangling and assaulting a female in Randleman, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Sunday, the RCSO responded to Laughlin Road in Randleman when they were told about an assault. Following an investigation, 56-year-old Carl Laughlin was arrested and taken to the Randolph […]
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police: One shot at home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said one woman is in the hospital after someone found her with gunshot injuries in her home. Officers found the victim early Monday morning just after midnight on Green Point Road, between Kernserville Road and Waughtown Street. Police said the home was also damaged...
Greensboro, NC
FOX8 News

Suspects try to kick in Winston-Salem family’s door

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three masked men with guns in Winston-Salem were caught on a home security camera trying to bust through a woman’s door. The couple who witnessed it on their surveillance camera say it unfolded following a food delivery. They tell FOX8 they were waiting upstairs for their order to arrive around 9 […]
FOX8 News

Man wanted in tobacco shop robbery in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington police are searching for the suspect wanted in a Sunday morning robbery. At 5:50 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to Prime Tobacco on 2761 South Church Street responding to a business alarm. At the scene, police found a damaged front door and searched for the suspect who had already left […]
WXII 12

Greensboro Police seeking feedback this week

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro will host its last two in-person community input sessions on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Watch WXII headlines in the video above. It's part of a city effort to hire the next police chief. Residents are encouraged to attend any of the sessions to...
WXII 12

Police investigate breaking and entering, theft at Burlington business

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are searching for the person who broke into a business on Church Street early Sunday morning. Officers were called to Prime Tobacco just before 6 a.m. after the business alarm was triggered. They found the front door had been damaged upon arrival then conducted a security sweep. Police said no suspects where found inside.
WXII 12

High Point police find man dead, person injured at apartment

HIGH POINT, N.C. — One man is dead and another person is injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in High Point. Officers responded in the 10 p.m. hour Monday to reports of a shooting at the 'Northpoint at 68' apartments, near Eastchester and Regency drives. One man...
abc45.com

Monday Shooting Leaves One in Critical Condition

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Early Monday morning, Winston-Salem Police responded to a reported shooting at 109 Green Point Road. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and damage to the residence consistent with gunfire. Based on the preliminary investigation this was not a random incident. The...
