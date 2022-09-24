Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Experience a new twist on Bao at Asheboro's Asian-Caribbean fusion restaurant - The Bun HutThe Planking TravelerAsheboro, NC
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Free fitness options in the Triad you might not know aboutThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Related
WXII 12
Asheboro: 2 women found dead in Hamlin Street home, police say
ASHEBORO, N.C. — Two women were found dead in an Asheboro home Monday afternoon, police said. Officers are on the scene of the Hamlin Street residence near North Park Street. Asheboro police have confirmed that they received reports of a shooting around 1 p.m. Fatima Alston, 68, and Tiona...
Man accused of strangling female in Randleman
RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was charged with strangling and assaulting a female in Randleman, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Sunday, the RCSO responded to Laughlin Road in Randleman when they were told about an assault. Following an investigation, 56-year-old Carl Laughlin was arrested and taken to the Randolph […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem police: One shot at home
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said one woman is in the hospital after someone found her with gunshot injuries in her home. Officers found the victim early Monday morning just after midnight on Green Point Road, between Kernserville Road and Waughtown Street. Police said the home was also damaged...
WXII 12
Greensboro: Fatal hit-and-run suspect charged after pedestrian dies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man has been charged in a fatal hit-and-run that left a pedestrian dead, according to police. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. At least one person died after a crash in Greensboro on Sept 15. Reports say it...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man charged with felony hit-and-run after pedestrian killed in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was charged with felony hit-and-run on Monday after a pedestrian was killed in Greensboro, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At around 6:00 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, officers came to the 2800 block of South Elm-Eugene Street after reports of an accident with personal injury. Police […]
cbs17
Why suspect in Orange County teens’ murder isn’t being identified
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite still being on the run, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office has not released the name or description of a suspect wanted in the shooting deaths of two teens. Devin Clark, 18, and Lyric Woods, 14, were found dead on Sept. 18 by two...
60-year-old man facing charge after man hit and ran over on South Elm-Eugene Street
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 60-year-old man is accused of hitting and running over a man who died on South Elm-Eugene Street earlier this month. Greensboro police said 71-year-old John Wayne Rankin died on South Elm Eugene Street near I-40 around 6 a.m. on September 15. Pernell Winston Fulton is...
Suspects try to kick in Winston-Salem family’s door
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three masked men with guns in Winston-Salem were caught on a home security camera trying to bust through a woman’s door. The couple who witnessed it on their surveillance camera say it unfolded following a food delivery. They tell FOX8 they were waiting upstairs for their order to arrive around 9 […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man wanted in tobacco shop robbery in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Burlington police are searching for the suspect wanted in a Sunday morning robbery. At 5:50 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to Prime Tobacco on 2761 South Church Street responding to a business alarm. At the scene, police found a damaged front door and searched for the suspect who had already left […]
Street racing in Greensboro sparks concerns with cars ‘routinely’ driving over 100 mph, captain says
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The sounds of revving engines and squealing tires have become common for some people living in Greensboro. “I feel like I live right in the center of a racetrack,” said LaVonda Leak, who lives off of Spring Garden Street. “It’s like they’ve made a track.” Leak said city streets have become a […]
Winston-Salem police investigating early Monday morning shooting
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating after a 40-year-old woman was shot early Monday morning. Officers were called out to 109 Green Point Road just after midnight Monday. First responders found a 40-year-old woman who was shot. Detectives also found damage to a nearby home consistent with gunfire.
WXII 12
Greensboro Police seeking feedback this week
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro will host its last two in-person community input sessions on Wednesday, Sept. 28. Watch WXII headlines in the video above. It's part of a city effort to hire the next police chief. Residents are encouraged to attend any of the sessions to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WXII 12
Police investigate breaking and entering, theft at Burlington business
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are searching for the person who broke into a business on Church Street early Sunday morning. Officers were called to Prime Tobacco just before 6 a.m. after the business alarm was triggered. They found the front door had been damaged upon arrival then conducted a security sweep. Police said no suspects where found inside.
Woman in critical condition after shooting on Green Point Road in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was critically hurt during a shooting overnight, according to Winston-Salem police. At 12:03 a.m. Monday, police say they responded to a shooting on the 100 block of Green Point Road. At the scene, officers found a 40-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. There was also damage to the […]
cbs17
Car at restaurant hit by crossfire in daytime rolling gun battle in Orange County
MEBANE, N.C. (WNCN) — A car was hit by crossfire from a rolling broad-daylight gun battle in Orange County last week, deputies said. The incident was reported just before 6 p.m. Thursday and first began as a dispute at the Valero gas station at 7615 U.S. 70, just east of Mebane, according to a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
My Fox 8
Man killed in shooting at apartment complex off Sienna Terrace in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a shooting in High Point on Monday night, according to police. At about 10:20 p.m., officers responded to the scene off of Sienna Terrace at the North Pointe at 68 apartment complex. Police have not identified the victim but...
WXII 12
High Point police find man dead, person injured at apartment
HIGH POINT, N.C. — One man is dead and another person is injured after a shooting at an apartment complex in High Point. Officers responded in the 10 p.m. hour Monday to reports of a shooting at the 'Northpoint at 68' apartments, near Eastchester and Regency drives. One man...
abc45.com
Monday Shooting Leaves One in Critical Condition
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Early Monday morning, Winston-Salem Police responded to a reported shooting at 109 Green Point Road. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound and damage to the residence consistent with gunfire. Based on the preliminary investigation this was not a random incident. The...
1 in hospital with serious injury after stabbing in Greensboro, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A male victim is in the hospital with a serious injury after being stabbed in Greensboro on Friday, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the 3800 block of Overland Heights when they were told about a stabbing. Officers foundd a stabbing victim with […]
Fugitive suspected of stealing Capitol police uniform during Jan. 6 riot arrested in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A fugitive accused of entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection was arrested in Greensboro on Sunday, according to the FBI. Darrell Fitzgerald Neely, 52, was arrested on Sunday by the Greensboro on the 100 block of East Carteret Street. He was charged with fugitive from justice, possession of […]
Comments / 0